Plans scrapped for 24-story tower in Grand Rapids
A developer is ditching plans to bring a 24-story tower containing apartments, office space and parking to “The Wedge” in downtown Grand Rapids.
Chartreuse Sisters’ French bakery and café coming to Grand Rapids’ Uptown
A Grand Rapids building that sat vacant for years is about to become a French patisserie.
Kalamazoo bicycle shop will close after 15 years of business
KALAMAZOO, MI — After 15 years of serving the Kalamazoo area, Zoo City Cycle & Sport announced Tuesday it would be closing permanently. The shop, located at 4308 S. Westnedge Ave. just north of the I-94 interchange, made the announcement on its website and on its social media accounts.
City of Grand Rapids giving away 2,000 logs of firewood to help reduce waste
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we enter the season of giving, Grand Rapids is hoping their new initiative can also help reduce city waste. The City of Grand Rapids will be giving way 2,000 logs for firewood this November as part of the Forestry Division’s new Urban Wood Utilization Program. The initiative uses trees that have fallen or been removed due to damage or disease.
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
North Muskegon calls on residents to help draft 'once-in-a-generation' master plan
NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — Billed as a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity, North Muskegon city leaders are calling on residents to draft a revised master plan and zoning ordinance, which could impact development for years to come. The city’s current master plan was written in 1998. The campaign driving the revision...
Industrial real estate remains in high demand
The real estate world continues to find its footing after the COVID-19 pandemic, but industrial real estate is riding high. Multiple quarterly real estate reports from firms in Grand Rapids continue to report the success of the industrial sector in West Michigan, like much of the country. Industrial space in...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
Grand Rapids business group skips endorsement in closely watched congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Chamber’s PAC is not endorsing a candidate in the closely watched congressional race between Republican John Gibbs and Democrat Hillary Scholten. The political action committee, Friends of West Michigan Business, has historically backed Republicans in the 3rd Congressional District race, but...
Vegans Beware! These Are The 4 Best Steakhouses In Grand Rapids
If you like big, juicy, hunks of meat like Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation then this article is going to make you very happy. However, if you think meat is murder and can't bear the thought of eating a poor innocent animal then you might want to stop reading now.
10-story downtown GR development would include 432 apartments, food hall, retail
GRAND RAPIDS — A Chicago-based developer plans a 10-story building along Division Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids that would include more than 400 apartment units, retail and restaurant space. Jon Morgan, co-founder and principal of Chicago-based Interra Realty, is the developer for the project doing business as McConnell GR...
