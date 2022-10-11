ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

Syracuse.com

See the 5 Onondaga County towns where home sale prices are up over $40,000

Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are still rising in most Onondaga County towns. Prices are up at least $40,000 in five towns: Skaneateles, Spafford, Fabius, Lysander and Onondaga. In fact, prices are higher than they were at this time last year in nearly every municipality in the county, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Owners auctioning iconic Central NY mansion, with portion of sale going to charity (photos)

Manlius, N.Y. – Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. A former owner, a concert singer, once gave private concerts for guests. Now, the owners of historic The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street (Route 5) heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Where Micron would find 20 million gallons of water per day

A new $100 billion Micron semiconductor plant in Clay would use about 20 million gallons of water a day, raising questions about where that water will come from and if the massive daily usage will have any impact on services to existing homes and businesses in Onondaga County. One of...
CLAY, NY
96.9 WOUR

10 License Plates Only Central New Yorkers Will Understand

I noticed this license plate in our parking lot and it got me thinking. Anyone outside Central New York would think a Utica Club is a club in Utica somewhere. Locals know it's a beer, not a club. That got us thinking about other license plates only Central New Yorkers would understand.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Oneida Indian Nation breaking into maple industry with new enterprise

The Oneida Indian Nation is expanding into the maple industry with its newest business enterprise, Wáhta’ Maple Farm. The Nation will plant hundreds of new trees on its lands to expand its existing stock and grow, process and produce the maple using small-batch methods. Production is expected to...
ONEIDA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA

According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Brooklyn Pickle shares a taste of their menu

(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been keeping Central New Yorkers happy and well-fed. From their start serving sandwiches in an old house on Burnet Ave, they’ve grown to become a restaurant with three locations and a diverse menu. In additions to serving many...
SYRACUSE, NY
Star 93.9

Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night

In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
KISS 104.1

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SKANEATELES, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

