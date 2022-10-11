Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Frustrated regulators order DTE, Consumers to report on compliance with outage rules; seek outside review
LANSING — Pointing to public frustration over lengthy power outages and the dangers of downed wires, state regulators on Wednesday directed Michigan’s two largest utilities to quickly report back on their compliance with past directives related to outages and storm response. The order issued by the Public Service...
