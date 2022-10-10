An aide to Donald Trump was seen on a security camera moving storage boxes at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence. According to The New York Times, Walt Nauta was spotted transferring the boxes from a storage room both before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena in May requesting the return of all classified material and documents retained by Trump after he left the White House. It is unclear if Nauta is the same aide in as The Washington Post’s Wednesday report, which says an unnamed staffer moved boxes “at the specific direction of the former president.” According to the Times, “it is not clear whether that employee was Mr. Nauta, and a person familiar with the matter and with Mr. Trump’s orbit said it could be a different staff member.” The Times said the footage “showed Walt Nauta, a former military aide who left the White House and then went to work for Mr. Trump at Mar-a-Lago, moving boxes from a storage room that became a focus of the Justice Department’s investigation, according to the people briefed on the matter.” It is unclear if those boxes are the same that were picked up by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search.

