KRDO
Enjoy Halloween early with Boo at the Bridge at the Royal Gorge
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- People are invited to dress up and trick-or-treat along America's highest suspension bridge. This October, people can enjoy Halloween a little early at the Royal Gorge. “Boo at the Bridge is one of the Park’s most anticipated events. It has become a tradition for...
KRDO
CASA holds Dudes & Brews recruiting event aimed at getting more men interested in volunteering
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday evening, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region is hosting a volunteer recruiting event. During this gathering, CASA hopes to find men willing to step up and become voices for children in need. The Dudes and Brews Volunteer Info Hour is...
KRDO
Acacia Park playground reopens following complete renovation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Acacia Park playground in downtown Colorado Springs has reopened following a complete renovation. According to the city, new equipment added to the playground includes an artistic Ninja Warrior-like climbing structure, a tot lot with colorful rubberized features, and a slide and a spinner. New trees and landscaping were also added.
Sisters bring Chicago food to Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sisters Rebecca and Liz Bayer are bringing Chicago to Colorado Springs in their food truck “These Girls Got Beef,” and they joined Abbie and Craig to talk about their truck and how it got started. The two said they wanted to start a food truck for a while – seeing a lack […]
Upcoming renovation of Colorado Springs Senior Center forces some adjacent merchants to relocate
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While many senior citizens wonder about the availability of their favorite program or service when an 18-month upgrade of the city's Senior Center begins next year, the project also has around a dozen nearby business owners and nonprofit agencies moving to new locations. KRDO Ryan Trujillo, the city's deputy chef The post Upcoming renovation of Colorado Springs Senior Center forces some adjacent merchants to relocate appeared first on KRDO.
cpr.org
Starbucks closes first unionized cafe location in Colorado Springs
A Starbucks store that voted to unionize earlier this year is now being shut down by the corporation. Management informed baristas at the Brookside St. and Nevada Ave. store in Colorado Springs of the closure on Monday, according to a statement from the union Starbucks Workers United. Its last date of operation will be Oct. 23.
KKTV
Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating after a body was found along Fountain Creek on Wednesday. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police at about 1 p.m., the death was considered suspicious. The body was found in an area close to City Center Drive and Dayton southeast of downtown.
Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are standing in opposition to the upcoming ballot questions for selling and taxing recreational cannabis in the city of Colorado Springs. This November, Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational cannabis sales in the city and impose a 5 percent The post Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week
KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital. Milo is your KRDO pet of the week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Milo is a one year and seven-month-old brown brindle and white Plott Hound mix that came in as an owner surrender and now he’s looking for his new home.
Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stretch of Platte Avenue between Circle Drive and Union Boulevard in the center of town is in an arts district where colorful and stylish murals are painted on building walls. However, some concerns have been expressed regarding a mural on a furniture wall store at the intersection of Platte The post Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
A dozen puppies discovered in trunk of car in Colorado Springs neighborhood anger neighbors
When Jackie Sarchett discovered a dozen puppies locked in the trunk of a car on Saturday afternoon, she called police. They told her they couldn’t do anything, she said. A couple passing by called animal control. A spokesman for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says the organization followed procedure in handling the matter and is satisfied with the outcome. Sarchett is not. ...
KRDO
Fountain-Fort Carson School District set to launch first electric school bus in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Next week, the Fountain-Fort Carson School District will launch the first electric school bus in El Paso County. The bus will make its maiden voyage on Wed., Oct. 19 with a select number of students aboard. The first trip will end at Fountain Middle School, where the district will have speakers and a demonstration/tour of the bus.
KKTV
Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The controversial celebration of Christopher Columbus Day returns to Pueblo amid concern over rising tensions between supporters and protesters of the holiday. Observed annually at the Christopher Columbus Piazza on Abriendo Avenue, the event has become less a celebration of the Italian explorer that’s credited with...
Colorado Springs leaders call for review of police video capturing “we will gas you” chant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are calling on the Colorado Springs Police Department to further investigate and potentially discipline officers following a 13 Investigates story involving police body-worn camera video. 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you" before a highly contentious The post Colorado Springs leaders call for review of police video capturing “we will gas you” chant appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs weighs 3,200-acre annexation southeast of town for thousands of homes
The Colorado Springs City Council may annex 3,200 acres southeast of the city limits this year that could be transformed into neighborhoods with up to 9,500 homes. Some councilmembers praised the potential for more homes to help address the housing crisis, while asking hard questions about the development's need for water, at an informal discussion about the project Monday.
Colorado Springs Independent
UCHealth and Pueblo hospital announce deal
A day after UCHealth Memorial Hospital CEO Joel Yuhas gave Colorado Springs City Council a 10-year progress report on UCHealth's takeover of the city-owned hospital, a Pueblo hospital announced its own deal with UCHealth. Parkview Health System and UCHealth announced the two entities have signed a letter of intent for...
You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in
A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
KRDO
All boats need to be removed from North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo before Dec. 31, 2022
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Boat owners renting at the North Shore Marina at Lake State Pueblo are asked to take immediate action to protect their boats from damage due to the lack of electrical service. Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said boat owners should make plans to permanently leave the marina before the end of the year.
krtnradio.com
In loving Memory of Minette, Renee Sierra Vigil
Minette, Renee Sierra Vigil age 45, passed away unexpectedly, on October 11, 2022, at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo Colorado. PLEASE NOTE: FUNERAL MASS WILL BE CELEBRATED THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2022 AT 10 AM AT HOLY TRINITY CHURCH. Private inurnment at a later date. Arrangements were made under the direction...
KKTV
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a mobile home park just south of the Springs after a SWAT team responded to a home late Tuesday morning. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the residence was secured as part of an ongoing Colorado...
