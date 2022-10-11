ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Law & Crime

SCOTUS Lets Dr. Oz Weigh in Before Shredding Appeals Court’s Decision to Allow Pa. Officials to Count Undated Mail-in Ballots

The U.S. Supreme Court has rubbished as moot a lawsuit from a former Republican candidate for judicial office in Pennsylvania. The legal process attached to the case has wiped away a Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision that allowed local elections boards to count vote-by-mail ballots that did not contain voter-provided dates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsnet5

Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term

The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Roe Is Done — Here Are The Next Supreme Court Cases To Watch

The high court, which now includes Biden nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, will hear cases that will determine the future of affirmative action, voting rights and election integrity. And the president announced that he will pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law and D.C. statute. That will impact...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTOP

Maryland’s highest court upholds order allowing early counting of mail-in ballots

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A legal skirmish over the upcoming election came to an apparent conclusion on Friday when the Maryland Court of Appeals issued an order allowing local elections boards to tally mail-in ballots as they are delivered.
MARYLAND STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Michigan Advance

Abortion ballot initiative drama sparks new focus on Michigan Supreme Court races this fall

What a difference a week makes. Prior to Sept. 9, the Michigan Supreme Court had yet to say anything about a proposed reproductive rights ballot initiative and whether it should be on the ballot in November. And up until Monday, the court’s leadership wasn’t even considered an issue. But all of that has changed, starting […] The post Abortion ballot initiative drama sparks new focus on Michigan Supreme Court races this fall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Detroit News

Michigan Supreme Court election: What you need to know before you vote

Two incumbent Michigan Supreme Court justices and three lawyers are vying for two eight-year terms on the Nov. 8 ballot. Incumbent Justice Richard Bernstein; state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden, D-Southfield; Miller Canfield attorney Paul Hudson; Pentiuk, Couvreur & Kobiljak attorney Kerry Lee Morgan; and incumbent Justice Brian Zahra are on the ballot this fall.
MICHIGAN STATE

