Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller from going forward. Lower courts had blocked the lethal injunction...
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
SCOTUS Lets Dr. Oz Weigh in Before Shredding Appeals Court’s Decision to Allow Pa. Officials to Count Undated Mail-in Ballots
The U.S. Supreme Court has rubbished as moot a lawsuit from a former Republican candidate for judicial office in Pennsylvania. The legal process attached to the case has wiped away a Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision that allowed local elections boards to count vote-by-mail ballots that did not contain voter-provided dates.
newsnet5
Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied.
MSNBC
Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the Supreme Court's conservative majority to school
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it clear in her first days on the Supreme Court that she is not just any new justice. She is a justice who is ready to do what needs to be done. I have followed the court closely for most of my life. I...
Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term
The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
NPR
Roe Is Done — Here Are The Next Supreme Court Cases To Watch
The high court, which now includes Biden nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, will hear cases that will determine the future of affirmative action, voting rights and election integrity. And the president announced that he will pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law and D.C. statute. That will impact...
Arkansas Supreme Court approves recreational marijuana for November ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Advocates for recreational marijuana use in Arkansas received positive news from the legal system Thursday evening. In an opinion released shortly after 5 p.m., the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that the vote on the general election ballot measure focusing on recreational marijuana use in the state will count.
West Virginia urges Supreme Court to protect Holy Sunday
Attorneys general from 17 states, including West Virginia, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to take up Groff vs. DeJoy—a case regarding religious accommodation in the workplace.
WTOP
Maryland’s highest court upholds order allowing early counting of mail-in ballots
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A legal skirmish over the upcoming election came to an apparent conclusion on Friday when the Maryland Court of Appeals issued an order allowing local elections boards to tally mail-in ballots as they are delivered.
Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday...
Supreme Court throws out lower court ruling that allowed undated ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania judicial race
The Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a lower court ruling that said undated mail-in ballots in a Pennsylvania judicial race had to be counted, a decision that could eventually impact the commonwealth's closely watched US Senate race.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
Delaware Supreme Court ends no-excuse mail ballots, same-day voter registration
On Oct. 7, 2022, the Delaware Supreme Court issued a ruling in Albence v. Biggin and Mennella, finding that a state law permitting no-excuse mail-in voting and same-day voter registration was unconstitutional. Voters may now only receive mail ballots under certain conditions and the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election will be Oct. 15.
Ketanji Brown Jackson questions controversial California bacon law
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson had sharp questions for lawyers defending California's "bacon law."
Abortion ballot initiative drama sparks new focus on Michigan Supreme Court races this fall
What a difference a week makes. Prior to Sept. 9, the Michigan Supreme Court had yet to say anything about a proposed reproductive rights ballot initiative and whether it should be on the ballot in November. And up until Monday, the court’s leadership wasn’t even considered an issue. But all of that has changed, starting […] The post Abortion ballot initiative drama sparks new focus on Michigan Supreme Court races this fall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.
Detroit News
Michigan Supreme Court election: What you need to know before you vote
Two incumbent Michigan Supreme Court justices and three lawyers are vying for two eight-year terms on the Nov. 8 ballot. Incumbent Justice Richard Bernstein; state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden, D-Southfield; Miller Canfield attorney Paul Hudson; Pentiuk, Couvreur & Kobiljak attorney Kerry Lee Morgan; and incumbent Justice Brian Zahra are on the ballot this fall.
Hope Scholarship declared constitutional by West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has ruled in a three-to-two vote that the is constitutional, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Morrisey announced this afternoon, Oct. 6, 2022, that the court reversed the decision handed down by a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge that blocked the […]
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice candidates have very different backgrounds, ideologies, priorities
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The Ohio Supreme Court sprung into the...
