ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

TV and film actor Eileen Ryan, Sean Penn's mother, dies

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UoYju_0iUc9d0c00

Eileen Ryan, an actor who appeared on TV, in films and on Broadway and the matriarch of the steeped-in-the-arts Penn family, has died. She was 94.

Ryan, who was the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died at her home in Malibu, California, on Sunday, according to family spokesperson Mara Buxbaum. Ryan would have turned 95 next Sunday.

“We lost mom yesterday,” Michael Penn tweeted with a broken heart emoji.

She had two roles on Broadway in the 1950s — both short-lived — in “Sing Till Tomorrow” in 1953 and “Comes a Day” in 1958.

In 1957, Ryan was at rehearsals for “Iceman Cometh” when she met Leo Penn, who had taken over for Jason Robards at the Circle in the Square production. They moved in together within a week of meeting and married a few months later. Leo Penn died in 1998.

Her TV credits include appearances on “Private Practice,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Bonanza,” “The Detectives,” “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” “Little House on the Prairie,” “Arli$$,” “Ally McBeal,” “NYPD Blue,” “ER,” “CSI,” “Men of a Certain Age” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Her film roles included “Parenthood,” and “Benny & Joon.” She also acted in films with her sons, including “At Close Range,” “I Am Sam,” “The Indian Runner” and “The Crossing Guard.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
Distractify

Detective Grace Muncy Is a New Addition to the 'Law & Order: SVU' Family

Some things may change, but as long as Mariska Hargitay is still on Law & Order: SVU, they're going to keep making it. Naturally, that means that the rest of the cast is going to change quite a bit, and it already has. Now in its 24th season, SVU is still introducing new cast members. This season, one of those new cast members is Molly Burnett, who plays Detective Grace Muncy.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Jason Robards
Person
Leo Penn
Person
Michael Penn
Variety

Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
MOVIES
Deadline

Guy Branum Sells Comedies To NBC & ABC With Hazy Mills & Aline Brosh McKenna

EXCLUSIVE: Talk Show The Game Show creator Guy Branum has set up two broadcast comedy projects. NBC has taken in for development Le Coq, from Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes’ Hazy Mills Productions and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based, while ABC has bought the pitch for Outer Calistoga, from Aline Brosh McKenna’s Lean Machine and ABC Signature, where Lean Machine is based. Written by Branum, Le Coq focuses on the jaded proprietor of a run-down Midwestern gay watering hole and his troubled, combative and charming crew of employees. Branum executive produces with Zack Freedman and Milliner and Hayes for Hazy...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Kurt Sutter’s Western ‘The Abandons’ Rustles Up Series Order At Netflix

Kurt Sutter has got the green light for his outlaw western series The Abandons. The streamer has handed the Sons of Anarchy a ten-part series order for his period action drama, which was first revealed by Deadline a year ago. The series, which will see Sutter serve as showrunner and exec producer via his SutterInk banner, is set in the Old West. It follows a group of diverse, outlier families pursuing their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon when a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Actor#Nypd Blue#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun
Deadline

Andrés Delgado Joins Cast Of Hulu’s Limited Series Boxing Drama ‘La Máquina’

EXCLUSIVE: Andrés Delgado has landed a recurring guest star role in Hulu limited series La Máquina. Delgado — whose credits include Gabriel Ripstein’s Prime Video series An Unknown Enemy directed by Gabriel Ripstein, HBO Max’s Sierra Madre and Netflix’s Pedal to the Metal — has been cast as Saul, an obedient right-hand man to Diego Luna’s Andy in the Searchlight TV boxing drama. The character’s described as too sweet for the cut-throat world of professional sports but with sincere affection for Andy and Esteban (Gael García Bernal). La Máquina follows aging boxer Esteban, whose crafty manager Andy secures him one last shot at a title only to...
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Two Time Emmy Nominee Hired From The Upcoming Penguin HBO Max Series

Ever since the debut of Matt Reeves The Batman, HBO Max has clearly wanted to bank off the rich lore of Gotham. Reportedly, there are talks of doing an Arkham Asylum series for the streaming service, but there hasn’t been much news about that since August. Originally, Reeves was going to do a series called Gotham P.D.; however, that was ultimately canceled, and fans were still left wondering whether Colin Farrell’s The Penguin series was still going to be made.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
World Screen News

Parul Agrawal Named Head of Drama at Warner Bros. TV

Warner Bros. Television (WBTV) has promoted Parul Agrawal to senior VP and head of drama development. Agrawal joined WBTV in 2010 and most recently served as VP of drama development, since 2019. In her new role, Agrawal will spearhead the creation of new dramatic TV programming for all platforms. This includes drama series, limited series and movies for television that the studio will produce for Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and U.S. broadcast networks.
TV SERIES
Parade

Get a Sneak Peek of the Series Finale of 'Chesapeake Shores'

It's a bittersweet moment for Chessies, as fans of Chesapeake Shores like to call themselves. After six seasons, the Hallmark Channel series comes to an end. In the series finale, Sarah (Jessica Sipos) and Kevin’s (Brendan Penny) baby arrives, kicking off a week of celebration. As Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan (Barbara Niven) prepare for their wedding, broken relationships are mended, and new surprises abound for all of the O'Brien clan.
TV SERIES
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
60K+
Followers
97K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy