Best Prime Early Access Sale deals under $50

Amazon Prime events are known for their great deals across a broad spectrum of products and retailers. While you can save hundreds on higher priced items, such as a Sony Smart TV or an Fire HD 8 Tablet, many shoppers choose to use this sale to get exceptional deals on less pricey items, like the JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Speaker or an Amazon Smart Thermostat.

Since there are so many products on sale, we’ve put together a list of items under $50 that you can get during the Prime Early Access Sale. We’ve organized that list into seven sections: trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.

These prices are always subject to change. We recommend checking back throughout the duration of the event as BestReviews adds new must-have deals.

Updated: October 12, 2 a.m. PT

Apple AirTag leather key rings and other trending deals

Nutale Key Finder, Four-pack : 20% off

These key finders attach to your most important personal items and connect to your phone. If you ever set something down without paying attention, your phone will tell you exactly where that item is.



Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal Gratitude Journal : 28% off

You don’t realize how much you have to be grateful for until you make a list. With this journal, you can keep track of all the amazing things in your life to realize how blessed you truly are.



Primula Burke Cold Brew Coffee Maker : 24% off

A quick search on the internet will reveal many benefits that cold-brew coffee has over regular coffee. This model is an excellent option for cold brewing. It is easy to use and makes enough to keep you going throughout the day.



TOPCEE Weighted Blanket : 45% off

A weighted blanket can help with anxiety and let you sleep better. This one is a breathable option with an evenly dispersed weight that won’t bunch up. For convenience, it is machine-washable.



Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring : 29% off

This protective leather keyring is name-brand, offering the perfect protective fit for the Apple AirTag. It’s also available in eight different colors and features high-grade leather and stainless steel for the utmost durability.



Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Noise Canceling Headphones : 20% off

Anker’s top-selling headphones earn praise for delivering notable sound and canceling noise interference for a memorable listening experience. However, they are available at a lower price than many competitors.



Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker : 50% off

The Keurig K-Mini works just like it’s larger cousins without taking up as much space in your kitchen. It’s ideal for anyone living in a dorm or small apartment.



Other top deals in this space

It’s not too early to start thinking about Christmas decorations. This pack of shatterproof bulbs is only $23.99.

This Crock-Pot Slow Cooker is a versatile appliance for easy meal prep. It’s only $39.99

This Sony Smart TV offers image quality that will impress. It’s 20% off today.

The gamer in your life will love the GTPLAYER Gaming Chair that provides outstanding comfort. You’ll love the $109.99 price tag.

The Hexagram Christmas Tablecloth will add a touch of festive decor to your holiday meal. It’s just $13.59 during the Early Access sale.

The Wrangler Hardside Bag will fit your essentials and protect them during travel. It’s only $43.17.

This 33-foot strand of Christmas lights is a must-have deal at $31.99.

The Funwhole Cabin Building set is challenging for kids and adults. It’s 20% off.

At just $47.99, the Larksound Soundbar is made for the audiophile on a budget.

The KRUPS Simple Brew is the machine to get for anyone who prefers a basic coffee maker. It’s only $24.63 during the big sale.

The JBL Tune 230 True Wireless In-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones bring quality sound to the masses for $49.95, down from $99.95.

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser has 10 settings so you can customize your cleaning. It’s 55% off.

This SanDisk MicroSD Card offers 512GB of SDXC storage, with transfer speeds of up to 120MB/s. It’s currently 56% off.

The iWalk Portable iPhone Charger lets users charge on the go, featuring a 4,500mAh rechargeable battery that’s small enough for your pocket. It’s 40% off right now.

This four-pack of Supfine Leather AirTag holders comes with two leather and two IPX8 waterproof rated AirTag holders. It’s 35% off for Prime Early Access.

MegaRed Krill Oil is a quality supplement that’s packed with omega 3. It’s 36% off.

The Oral-B Pro 5000 Toothbrush is a smart model that provides information about the progress of your oral hygiene. It’s 40% off.

Pet owners will be impressed with how well the Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vac cleans. It’s available at a savings of 31%.

You’ll save 13% on the Pure Enrichment Heating Pad.

The Segway Ninebot F Series Electric Scooter is no doubt on many kids’ wishlists this year. Buy it now and save $240.

DAYBETTER smart light bulbs, Echo devices and other tech and electronics deals

DAYBETTER Smart Light Bulbs : 20% off

Smart light bulbs, such as these six, are a convenience you will appreciate. You can turn them on and off without leaving the couch. And it even works remotely for times when you are not at home, so it can look like you are.



An Echo Dot lets you use your voice to control all the compatible smart devices in your home. It is compact, convenient and simple to set up.

Sold by Amazon

Wireless Charging Station : 52% off

A wireless charger adds a degree of convenience that can make your life a little easier. With this model, you can just drop several mobile devices down and it will begin charging. No fussing with finding and connecting the right charging cable.



Anker Soundcore Portable Bluetooth Speaker : 27% off

You take your phone everywhere, but that’s not enough for a party. The Anker Soundcore connects to your mobile device and lets you stream music wherever you go. It features a rugged build and is water-resistant.



Fire TV Streaming Stick : 50% off

If you don’t have a smart TV, that’s OK. The Fire TV Stick gives you access to over a million movies and TV shows, so you can enjoy your entertainment on demand.



HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive : 17% off

Whether you want to keep a backup of all your files or just want to quickly transfer data physically instead of sending it through the cloud, this high-end USB drive is perfect.



Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor : 30% off

If you have issues with your breathing or just want to keep an eye on the air in your home, this Amazon Alexa-compatible monitor measures five key elements of air quality.



DAYBETTER 100-Foot LED Strip Lights : 35% off

If traditional light bulbs aren’t for you, string lights may be the next best thing. This 100-foot strip of LED string lights lets you customize colors and control the lighting via the Daybetter mobile app.



Anker Soundcore A1 True Wireless Earbuds : 35% off

In this day and age, true wireless earbuds are basically essential. These Soundcore earbuds include three sound modes and up to nine hours of playtime with the charging case.



Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse : 59% off

Gamers rely heavily on the mouse they use, and this Razer gaming mouse is a well-performing affordable option. This wired mouse has a 20K DPI optical sensor and eight programmable buttons.



Echo Show 5 with Amazon Smart Plug: 68% off

If you want to increase the number of smart devices in your home and save money, you’re in luck. This bundle includes the Echo Show 5 smart video speaker and the Amazon Smart Plug for an unbeatable price.



Other top tech deals

The Fire HD 8 Tablet is a top-seller that’s only $44.99 today.

With this solar power bank, your devices will always have a charge. It’s 69% off.

The avid gamer on your list will appreciate an old-school handheld game like this one from HigoKids. It’s available for $21.59.

Amazon’s Smart Thermostat allows you to save energy without spending a lot of money on the device thanks to the $41.99 price.

The Echo Show 5 Kids model has content youngsters love. If you buy it today you’ll pay just $39.99.

This wall mount is designed especially for the latest Echo Dot. It’s only $24.99.

Even though the RADCLO Mini Drone is just $49.99, it still has a notable camera.

You can give your phone a break when you own an affordable digital camera like this model that’s marked down to $42.14.

VTech’s KidiZoom Smartwatch is designed especially for kids. It was $62.99, but now it’s $32.99.

The JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Speaker is only $39.95 today.

The PNY Pro Elite microSDXC memory card adds all the extra data you need to compatible devices. It’s 23% off.

This Echo Auto hands-free device lets you connect to Alexa in the car using your smartphone. It’s 70% off right now.

The Razer Cynosa V2 wired gaming keyboard has RGB backlighting and a spill-resistant design. It’s 43% off.

If you are looking for a webcam, check out the Logitech Lite Glow Plus that captures images with fine details. It’s marked down from $229.98 to $149.99.

The fan-favorite Kindle Paperwhite is $99.99. That’s a savings of $40.

The Holy Stone 2-Axis Gimbal GPS Drone is packed with features that make it ideal for avid hobbyists. It’s only $209.99 which is a savings of 38%.

The Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet boasts a large screen that kids love. Itâ€™s marked down from $199.99 to $119.99.

The Roku Express 4K+ Media Player makes streaming a breeze. It’s only $24.99, which is a discount of 38%.

The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV has built-in streaming capabilities so no other device is necessary. It’s discounted 26%.

Polo Ralph Lauren shirts and other apparel and accessories deals

COOFANDY Men’s Cotton Shirt : 40% off

Quality items are even more desirable when you know you are getting a great deal. For instance, this cotton shirt is currently deeply discounted for the Prime Early Access Sale.



Repel Umbrella Windproof Travel Umbrella : 30% off

It doesn’t matter how flawless your ensemble is if you arrive at work drenched. The Repel Umbrella is a compact travel umbrella that is effortless to take with you on your morning commute, so you arrive at work looking just as great as you did when you left the house.



VEEST Heated Socks : 20% off

It’s the little things that can make you feel like you’ve won at life. For example, these heated socks can help keep your feet toasty no matter how cold the weather gets. You can even wear them around the house to help combat chills.



SOJOS Classic Round Sunglasses : 48% off

Sunglasses aren’t just stylish, they protect your eyes too. With their sleek design, this pair is the perfect accent to nearly any outfit. You can look good while keeping your eyes healthy.



Dream Pairs Plush Slippers: 44% off

These slippers offer more than warmth. The soft fuzzy interior provides a luxury tactile experience as well. Your feet will thank you.



Invicta Men’s Pro Diver Quartz Watch : 90% off

Everyone needs a good watch. The nautical theme of this one means water resistance up to 100 meters and shark detailing.



Mangopop Deep V-Neck Bodysuit : 56% off

This bodysuit can be combined with all kinds of bottoms and accessories to make countless looks. It comes in 29 designs, including a mix of solid colors and patterns.



Polo Ralph Lauren Signature Cuff Hat : 9% off

With winter weather coming, beanies and stocking caps are back. This classic Ralph Lauren cuff hat is made from 80% wool and 20% recycled nylon, featuring a pin with the Polo Ralph Lauren logo.



Polo Ralph Lauren Moc Mule : 55% off

Colorful shoes can be a great way to make a statement, and what better way to make one than with these Polo Ralph Lauren slip-ons? These are a name-brand option, but without the high price tag.



Champion Powerblend Fleece Joggers : 50% off

Joggers are a comfortable alternative to other pants that are great for exercise, lounging or even casual outings. Champion’s Powerblend Joggers offer a 50/50 blend of cotton and polyester, with a fleece-lined material that’s suitable for chilly weather.



Other top apparel and accessories deals

With four attractive pieces and a price of $28.79, this handbag set is an unbeatable deal.

This three-pack of Laite Hebe Leggings is only $21.99.

Guys can never have enough T-shirts, and fortunately, this Amazon Essentials Set of 2 is on sale for $10.40.

New Balance Kid’s shoes come in numerous fun colors. They are 29% off.

Stock up on Amazon Essentials Men’s sweatshirts and save 30%.

Matching Christmas pajamas are 29% off (prices vary by size).

The Early Access sale is a great time to find fashionable boots, like these by Dream Pairs that are up to 27% off, depending on the size.

This 17 Mile gold hoop earrings set gives you plenty of options for accessorizing your look, and it’s 53% off.

It’s a long-running joke that men don’t buy new underwear until it’s strictly necessary. These are 31% off, so here’s your sign that it’s time.

This Polo Ralph Lauren denim bear beanie offers a different take on the brand than usual, and it’s 25% off right now.

These Adidas Grand Court Sneakers are a classic style for any fit, and they’re made from durable leather. They’re currently 41% off.

The Orolay Kids Coat is only $69.99.

Crocs like this stylish pair are on sale today. Buy now and save 39%.

Amazon Essentials Menâ€™s Flannel Shirts are only $17.40.

The Zitahli Wallet features a trim design with RFID protection. It was $34.99 but is only $15.99 today.

Dash mini waffle makers Lodge cookware and other home and kitchen deals

Dash Multi Mini Waffle Maker : 31% off

Waffles are magic. They can almost guarantee a smile at breakfast. With the Dash Multi Mini, you can make your kids happy every morning.



Aooshine Touch Control Lamp : 20% off

If you’ve ever fumbled for the switch on a bedside lamp at night, you know how frustrating it can be turning it on or off. This model operates with just a quick tap on the base, so you can have light or darkness with zero hassels.



NETANY Shower Squeegee : 35% off

All that moisture on your shower walls contributes to mold and mildew growth. A shower squeegee is an excellent way to reduce those undesirable elements by using it to quickly wipe down the shower walls when you’re done.



J-HVA Glass and Bottle Rinser : 20% off

Whether it’s baby bottles or wine glasses, it’s tough to clean the inside. With a special rinser, all you need to do is place the glass on the base, press down and a powerful stream of water rinses the inside clean.



Lodge Cast-iron Skillet : 27% off

With proper care, a cast-iron skillet can be handed down from generation to generation. When considering the top models, Lodge is the only way to go. The brand makes high-quality pieces with even heating that come pre-seasoned.



Cuisinart Waffle Iron : 30% off

There’s something about a fresh waffle that’s tough to beat, breakfast-wise. This iron has lights to tell you if it’s preheating and if the waffle is ready. It also includes a recipe guide.



Astercook Steak Knives Set of 6 : 72% off

Steak knives are a handy kitchen item, but they can get pricey quickly. This set of six serrated steak knives includes ergonomic handles and individual sheaths for each knife.



SupMaKin Mandoline Slicer : 51% off

For a safer alternative to cutting things by hand, many elect to buy a mandoline. This mandoline slicer comes with an adjustable thickness knob and four different cut modes.



NuWave Brio 6-quart Digital Air Fryer : 35% off

The NuWave Brio Air Fryer’s large capacity makes it perfect for families. It also comes with a nice collection of accessories that simplify making some of your favorite air fried recipes.



Other top home and kitchen deals

The Barista Warrior Pour Over Coffee Set makes a nice gift for any coffee lover. The $19.99 price reflects a 20% savings.

DG Collections Kitchen Dish Towels is a set of 12 for $22.39.

This LEVOIT Air Purifier is all you need for small spaces. It’s available for $41.99.

The Amazon Basics Toaster is marked down to $24.02.

This steamer will keep your clothes looking their best with minimal effort. It’s 14% off today.

A handheld vacuum is all you need for quick cleanups. This one is marked down from $59.99 to $39.99.

The Dots Arts Desk Lamp is $17.59; it was $29.99.

The Kitchen Mama Can Opener’s unique design has made it a top seller. At 40% off, it’s just $20.99.

The Zinus Memory Foam Mattress Topper is an excellent way to add some comfort to your night’s sleep. Itâ€™s $36, down from $52.37.

Milk frothers are great ways to make all sorts of recipes and, yes, for frothing latte toppers. This one is down 61%.

Using a dull knife is not only difficult but dangerous. This knife sharpener is $11.99, down from $19.99.

The Hoto Smart Food Scale offers precise readings in grams and ounces, with an easy-to-read digital interface. It’s on sale for $19.94, down from $39.99.

A cleaver is great for cutting high volumes of meat. This 7-inch meat cleaver has a firm, yet comfortable handle and comes with a lifetime warranty. It’s 31% off.

If you’ll be serving wine for guests, this classic wing corkscrew may help you open your next bottle. It’s 24% off.

The Syvio Food Processor has a strong blade and includes two bowls. Grab it now for a savings of 40%

If you are looking for a quality blender but don’t want to spend hundreds, Ninja’s Professional model blends like a pro. It’s only $64.99 today.

The Hamilton Beach Personal Blender is all you need to make quick shakes and smoothies. Itâ€™s marked down 39%.

The Dash Deluxe makes eggs in numerous ways. It’s 20% off.

Fiskars pruning shears and other lawn and garden deals

Fiskars Pruning Snips : 50% off

Plants need care. Pruning them helps stimulate and direct growth to increase health. These are sharp and ergonomic, allowing you to snip cleanly away with little effort.



Addlon String Lights : 54% off

The right lighting can make your patio look amazing. These lights can be wrapped around deck railing, hung from fences or strung about to create a magical wonderland of outdoor lighting.



Betus Manual Garden Weeder : 20% off

Weeding your lawn can put a strain on your lower back. The Betus Manual Weeder allows you to complete the task without bending over, so you have no aches and pains the following day.



Buyplus Adjustable Rake : 20% off

If you have a fence, deck or other structures in your yard, they can create little nooks for debris to build up. This adjustable rake can collapse down to fit in narrow spaces to clean out any leaves that gather. Alternatively, it can open wide to cover larger areas when needed.



Alpine Corporation Tabletop Water Fountain : 49% off

Moving water can help you reduce stress. This model is a small, tabletop water fountain that looks gorgeous and adds serenity to your outdoor living space.



Black and Decker Cordless Drill Kit : 61% off

There are countless home maintenance projects that are easy to tackle with the right equipment, not to mention cheaper to handle yourself. This kit includes 30 total pieces to cover many of those projects.



Keter City Deck Box : 21% off

This deck box is mainly used to store things such as pillows that shouldn’t be left out in bad weather, and it can be locked. It also serves as an additional seat.



Fiskars Bypass Lopper Tree Trimmer : 49% off

This huge set of tree trimming equipment is designed to cut through branches up to 2 inches. This set includes patented PowerGear technology to make trimming easier.



AeroGarden Liquid Nutrients : 48% off

No garden is complete without the right nutrients, and this plant fertilizer is designed with a pH buffering system for quick growth. This includes 1 liter of the solution with useful reminders to keep your plants healthy for 100 AeroGarden feedings.



AeroGarden Jumbo Veggies Seed Pod Kit : 63% off

This seed pod kit comes with pre-seeded vegetable grow pods for mega cherry tomatoes, poblano peppers and sweet bell peppers. It’s also GMO-free and can be planted year-round in spaces with enough light.



Scotts DiseaseEx Lawn Fungicide : 42% off

Keeping your lawn free of disease is tricky, but you can turn them around in under a day. This lawn fungicide kit is rated for lawns up to 5,000 square feet, and the company says it cures 26 different lawn diseases.



Other top lawn and garden deals

A garden sprayer makes it easy to water plants. This model is $12.79.

At only $7.88, the Fiskars Trowel makes a nice addition to any garden tool set.

The Gardtech trowel cuts through weeds with ease. It was $25.99 but is $15.99 today.

You’ll get all of the garden hand tools you need in the Jardineer Set that’s just $23.99 today.

This three-piece garden tool set makes a nice stocking stuff for the gardener in your life. The sale price is $9.99.

Leaf scoops simplify fall yard cleanup. This pair is only $9.09.

Stock up now on Miracle Grow Potting Soil and you’ll save 45%.

A bird feeder is the perfect addition to your garden. The Twinkle Star Feeder is just $15.19.

This bag of

is perfect for revitalizing dried-out yards or starting something new. It’s 53% off.

Yard pests can quickly ruin all the work you put in to make your home beautiful. This mole killer is 51% off.

This decorative Char-Broil basket can collapse to just an inch, making it easy to stow when not in use. It’s 50% off right now.

The lawn mower cover is a perfect way to weatherproof your lawn mower when you aren’t using it. This one is 31% off.

This Workpro Cordless Trimmer has safety features built in to help you stay safe while you’re trimming. It’s 30% off.

If you have outdoor pests disturbing your garden, this Tomcat Bromethelain Pest Bait comes in 4-ounce blocks. It’s 40% off.

This 18-inch Black and Decker hedge trimmer is made for small bushes and hedges, suitable for branches â… of an inch. It’s 34% off.

This galvanized garden bed is 4 feet long and 2 feet wide, offering enough room for a few planted veggies. It’s 22% off right now.

Having a fire on the patio or in the grill is a great activity for nice weather days, and this Melt Candle Company fire starter is a good alternative to lighter fluid. These are 58% off.

This 100-foot Expandable Garden Hose also comes with a 10-function nozzle. It’s 38% off.

If you’re hoping to relax on the patio, the Patio Watcher quick-dry hammock comes in a handful of colors. It’s designed with up to 450 pounds of capacity and right now it’s 40% off.

WODFitters resistance bands and other sports and fitness equipment deals

Whatafit Resistance Bands : 50% off

Resistance bands can be added to nearly any exercise to increase the intensity and give you a more efficient workout. The set is color-coded and portable. It’s like having a gym that can fit in your pocket.



ATIVAFIT Dumbbell Set : 20% off

Resistance training is essential for not only building muscle but keeping bones strong. The pieces in this set feature a slip-resistant grip and come in a variety of weights, so you can choose the one that’s right for your fitness level.



AQUAFIT Water Bottle : 43% off

If you are exercising right, you are sweating. You need to replace that water so your muscles can heal and won’t cramp up. The AQUAFIT is a large, durable, spill-proof option you can easily take with you to the gym.



DEGOL Jump Rope : 20% off

When it comes to cardio, few exercises come close to the benefits you get from jumping rope. The is a weighted, adjustable model that can be sized to your body, so you get the most out of each and every jump.



Coleman Sundome Camping Tent : 36% off

Sometimes, you just need to take a trip away from the city lights and reconnect with nature. That doesn’t mean you need to sleep without cover. This tent can fit up to four people, so bring your friends or family.



GoSports Football Toss Game : 27% off

This set includes everything you need to practice your tosses and keep yourself entertained during commercial breaks and halftime. You can also practice your baseball pitch if you have some baseballs laying around.



WodFitters Resistance Bands with Handles : 20% off

If you’re looking for name-brand material with the Wodfitters stamp, this is a good place to start. This 11-piece kit includes a home gym in a bag with five resistance bands and soft-grip handles for optimal comfort.



Other top sports and fitness equipment deals

This high-quality yoga mat is on sale for $18.03.

At $39.99, the SKG SmartWatch is a budget-friendly tracker.

You can get a vegan-approved boost of protein from Vega Essentials Plant-Based Protein Powder that’s currently 27% off.

Bala Bangles Wearable Weights simplify workouts. They are 20% off during the Prime event.

This fit hoop is $26.98.

These yoga shorts were $29.99 and are on sale today for $20.79 (discounts vary by size).

At a price of $11.16, it’s a good time to stock up on fitness gloves.

Sukeen Cooling Towels are marked down from $29.99 to $19.99.

This Amazfit Tracker is trim and affordable. You can buy it today for $29.49.

Monitor your fitness progress with the Etekcity Smart Scale that’s on sale for $25.49.

The Amazon Basics High-Density Foam Roller is good for balance and recovery. It’s 30% off.

This two-in-one gameboard set lets you play shuffleboard or curling and rests on any table. It’s 18% off.

The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is perfect for long hiking trips as it purifies water as you drink it. It’s 33% off.

Staying hydrated is key for those who exercise, and this HydroFlask Wide-Mouth Straw Lid offers 40 ounces of volume for liquids. It’s 30% off.

The EYQ Water Bottle is 40% off.

Try Peloton Dumbbells today and save 25%.

The Feetlu Yoga Mat is portable and nicely padded. Itâ€™s a deal thanks to the 27% savings.

Revlon curling irons and other health and beauty deals

IKV Curling Iron : 20% off

The right curling iron can style your hair in ways you never imagined. This styler has a large barrel for looser curls, multiple heat settings and an auto shut-off for safety.



Crest Teeth-Whitening Strips : 35% off

Even clean teeth can develop a yellowish tint over time. Crest strips let you brighten your teeth to give you a dazzling smile that makes both you and others feel better.



KAIESS Ring Light: 25% off

A ring light has become an essential if you take selfies or do any kind of video calls. The NEEWER Ring Light covers your face evenly to diminish unwanted shadows, so you always look your best on camera.



Dollar Shave Club Disposable Razors : 15% off

A razor is only good for about a week, at best. So you need an ample supply. These are top-quality disposable razors that offer a close yet comfortable shave.



Deweisn Makeup Mirror : 49% off

A reliable makeup mirror is essential if you want to look your best. This model lets you see your face from a variety of angles, has a compact build and is lighted so you can always clearly see how great you look.



Body Restore Shower Steamers Gift Set : 41% off

This aromatherapy gift set comes with three pods each of 10 scents with smells such as milk and honey, rose, orange cocoa and lavender. Just unwrap one, put it on your shower floor and smell the happiness.



Manscaped Electric Groin Hair Trimmer : 30% off

This trimmer is specifically for under-the-waist care and has features such as low vibration, waterproofing and cordless power to make handling that area smoother.



Revlon Three-Barrel Jumbo Hair Waver : 41% off

This Revlon three-barrel hair waver comes in either gray or pink. It also includes a ceramic coating designed to help reduce damage to the user’s hair.



Revlon Crystal C Ceramic Flat Iron : 30% off

The Revlon Crystal C is a corded flat iron that the company says is designed for all hair types. This flat iron is 1-inch wide and also has a ceramic coating for frizz control.



Waver 5-in-1 Curling Iron Wand Set : 44% off

This five-in-one curling iron wand set includes three barrel hair waver attachments and four curling wands, so you can customize your hairstyle to suit your hair â€” and the event.



Other top health and beauty deals

At a price of $5.59 for 10 Canvalite Nail Files, it’s a great time to stock up and save.

This gel nail set includes 27 colors and an LED light. It’s $35.99 for Early Prime Access.

You can try five fragrances for one price in this set that’s only $15.

A jade roller is a nice gift or a perfect self-care item. This one is $16.99.

You’ll get 15 eyeliners in this set that was $13.99. It’s only $7.99 today.

This well-made round brush is ideal for blowouts. It’s marked down to $11.59.

You’ll get Pantene shampoo, conditioner and treatment in this set that’s just $12.59 today.

The Goodbaby thermometer is touchless and simple to use. The price of $15.99 is a good deal.

The Colgate Optic White Whitening Pen produces noticeable results for just $31.49.

The Laneige Water Sleeping Mask helps maintain the smoothness of your face while you sleep. It’s 30% off.

This handle and razor set gets you started and keeps you going. It’s 30% off.

The Beetles Nail Art Brushes Set is exactly what you need to make intricate designs. It’s 30% off.

Treat yourself to a few cozy nights in with this 12-pack of face masks. It’s 20% off.

This face roller is meant to help relieve tension in the face muscles, and it’s currently 32% off.

With 43 pieces that include polish and a light, the JEWHITEN Gel Nail Polish Set is a solid deal at 43% off.

Popular Victoria’s Secret scents are 53% off today.

The bold hues in the Prism Makeup Palette are perfect for creating dramatic eyes. Buy it today and save 43%.

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is an unbeatable deal thanks to the 20% discount.

Hair dryer-styling brush combos are trending. Buy the L’ange Hair model and save 40%.

