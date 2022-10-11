Read full article on original website
Berkshire County Residents: A Bear In Your Backyard Equals Trouble
There is no doubt that an encounter with a bear can be a frightening experience, but that seems to be the situation lately throughout the beautiful Berkshires. I can say that my one-on-one back in April was spine tingling and I thank my dear friend Barbara Feldon for indirectly saving my life as I went to our mailbox to see if a parcel that was sent by her arrived. Within a short distance a medium sized black bear came out of nowhere and passed through our radio station entrance, then took a right at our WSBS sign, crossed route 7 and jumped into the other side of the woods. That enough was an experience where standing motionless truly paid off.
Is Berkshire County Still Rated ‘High’ for COVID-19?
We're in kind of an interesting time where it appears the COVID-19 pandemic is over but Covid is still lurking around in the background. Should you wear a mask? Should you not wear a mask? Obviously, the masking policy is dependent on each individual organization or business with some places still strongly encouraging it but not making it mandatory (at least not to the effect it was in the past). So, how are we doing in Berkshire County?
How Many Dogs Can You Legally Own in MA Before a Kennel License is Required?
It's interesting because I'm a lover of dogs but never owned one growing up. It wasn't my parents' thing but I loved being in the company of my friends' and neighbors' dogs. Growing up in northern Berkshire County, Massachusetts, I would visit some of the dogs in my neighborhood. Actually, there were a couple of them that would rome off-leash from property to property.
Great Way To End The Day–Double Rainbow Seen Over Pittsfield
I gotta tell you Berkshire County friends and neighbors, yesterday was a truly awesome day. The plans were fairly simple. It was a school holiday and my soulmate Tonya had the day off from work, so it seemed like a mini road trip was in order. Once I got out...
C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million
HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
wshu.org
How neighbors got rid of ethnic, sexist slur in road name in Great Barrington
Homeowners on this road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, voted to rename it "Woodland Hill Rd." because they felt the original name was an ethnic slur. A group of neighbors in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, convinced the town — and each other — to change the name of their street because it included a racist and sexist slur against Indigenous people, and especially women.
Will MA Walmart and Target Stores be Open on Thanksgiving 2022?
We're getting deeper into the fall season which means the holidays are right around the corner. Berkshire County and the holidays are a fine pair. I mean really? Who wouldn't want the beautiful Berkshires as their holiday backdrop? One holiday, in particular, I look forward to is Thanksgiving. It's a great opportunity to catch up and break bread with family. Although some Thanksgivings can be a little crazier than others.
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
Cannabis harvest season underway in New York with nowhere to sell
The Office of Cannabis Management saying nearly 1,000 have applied for up to 150 of the initial dispensary licenses. Yet, no licenses have been issued and with outdoor cannabis grow season lasting from June until October, NEWS 10 taking a farm tour in Medusa to see just how this year’s harvest is shaping up
westernmassnews.com
Mass. State Police, DEA seize nearly 30,000 units of fentanyl in ongoing operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration seized thousands of dosage units of suspected fentanyl Tuesday during an ongoing joint operation Tuesday. According to the State Police Communication Director David Procopio, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics (CINRET) West Unit teamed up with members...
wamc.org
“Compassion, sympathy, respect, less hypocrisy:” unhoused Pittsfielders call on city leaders for action
For months, the question of how to address unhoused community members has dominated local conversation in Pittsfield. At the latest city council meeting, some of those struggling to find permanent housing put faces, names, and experiences to the often anecdotal discussion. Cynthia Taggart said she lives in a city shelter.
A Drug Bust In Bennington Nets Three people From Western Mass Being arrested
The third time was the charm for Bennington Police officers & Homeland Security Investigations as they executed a search warrant at 546 Main Street Apartment A, the residence of Peter Aleksonis. Bennington Police Department has conducted a search warrant at this same residence for narcotics trafficking. Law enforcement officers had...
Here’s Why Massachusetts Fire Hydrants Are Different Colors
When I lived in the eastern part of Massachusetts, I noticed that pretty much all of the fire hydrants were red. I mean, I think if you ask a group of random people what color a fire hydrant is, most would say "red". But, Not All Fire Hydrants Are Red....
ANOTHER Major Bust In Western Massachusetts–Over 27,000 Bags Of Drugs Seized
What the HELL is going on in Western Massachusetts lately? Obviously, I realize that drugs are a problem all over the globe, but it just seems like there have been A LOT of drug busts recently in our end of the Bay State. Yesterday, we reported on the Holyoke bust...
Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?
We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
Daily Free Press
The Ludlow Massacre | Bad Business
In developed democracies, systemic violence takes the form of food insecurity, poverty and homelessness. The Ludlow Massacre, and other similar historic events, bring public attention to the protection of worker’s rights. When more people are aware of these events, they can work together to prevent state sponsored corporate violence of this magnitude from still occurring.
Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont arrested in Brunswick
A Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont was arrested in Brunswick on Tuesday. Zachary Jonas, 36, faces multiple drug charges.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Over 20,000 Bags Of Heroin Recently Seized In Western Massachusetts Town!
All I can say, Berkshire County, is there are drug busts and then there are DRUG BUSTS! Thanks to a major multi-agency drug investigation, approximately $250,000 worth of drugs were taken off our streets. According to a media statement from Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni following a press conference...
Popular Restaurant in the Berkshires Set to Reopen This Week
It's always such an exciting time when any spot in the Berkshires is set to open up. That especially goes for a popular spot that will be reopening its doors this week after being forced to shut down for awhile. According to the Berkshire Eagle, one of the more popular...
