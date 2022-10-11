ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

WBEC AM

Berkshire County Residents: A Bear In Your Backyard Equals Trouble

There is no doubt that an encounter with a bear can be a frightening experience, but that seems to be the situation lately throughout the beautiful Berkshires. I can say that my one-on-one back in April was spine tingling and I thank my dear friend Barbara Feldon for indirectly saving my life as I went to our mailbox to see if a parcel that was sent by her arrived. Within a short distance a medium sized black bear came out of nowhere and passed through our radio station entrance, then took a right at our WSBS sign, crossed route 7 and jumped into the other side of the woods. That enough was an experience where standing motionless truly paid off.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

Is Berkshire County Still Rated ‘High’ for COVID-19?

We're in kind of an interesting time where it appears the COVID-19 pandemic is over but Covid is still lurking around in the background. Should you wear a mask? Should you not wear a mask? Obviously, the masking policy is dependent on each individual organization or business with some places still strongly encouraging it but not making it mandatory (at least not to the effect it was in the past). So, how are we doing in Berkshire County?
WBEC AM

How Many Dogs Can You Legally Own in MA Before a Kennel License is Required?

It's interesting because I'm a lover of dogs but never owned one growing up. It wasn't my parents' thing but I loved being in the company of my friends' and neighbors' dogs. Growing up in northern Berkshire County, Massachusetts, I would visit some of the dogs in my neighborhood. Actually, there were a couple of them that would rome off-leash from property to property.
MassLive.com

C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million

HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
HATFIELD, MA
wshu.org

How neighbors got rid of ethnic, sexist slur in road name in Great Barrington

Homeowners on this road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, voted to rename it "Woodland Hill Rd." because they felt the original name was an ethnic slur. A group of neighbors in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, convinced the town — and each other — to change the name of their street because it included a racist and sexist slur against Indigenous people, and especially women.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WBEC AM

Will MA Walmart and Target Stores be Open on Thanksgiving 2022?

We're getting deeper into the fall season which means the holidays are right around the corner. Berkshire County and the holidays are a fine pair. I mean really? Who wouldn't want the beautiful Berkshires as their holiday backdrop? One holiday, in particular, I look forward to is Thanksgiving. It's a great opportunity to catch up and break bread with family. Although some Thanksgivings can be a little crazier than others.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Mass. State Police, DEA seize nearly 30,000 units of fentanyl in ongoing operation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration seized thousands of dosage units of suspected fentanyl Tuesday during an ongoing joint operation Tuesday. According to the State Police Communication Director David Procopio, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics (CINRET) West Unit teamed up with members...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?

We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Daily Free Press

The Ludlow Massacre | Bad Business

In developed democracies, systemic violence takes the form of food insecurity, poverty and homelessness. The Ludlow Massacre, and other similar historic events, bring public attention to the protection of worker’s rights. When more people are aware of these events, they can work together to prevent state sponsored corporate violence of this magnitude from still occurring.
LUDLOW, MA
WUPE

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
