Related
‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead
Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday.The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation (against Ukraine), the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit,” the defense ministry...
Daily Beast
Putin Accused of Plotting Another ‘Full-Scale Offensive’ in Kremlin Leak
Russian President Vladimir Putin has plans to launch a full-scale offensive next year in Ukraine, which would mark a significant escalation from the “partial mobilization” Moscow initiated last month, according to Meduza, which cites “multiple” sources close to the Kremlin. To stall before launching a fuller...
The Jewish Press
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Kremlin TV Exposes the Real Goal of Putin’s ‘Revenge-Bombs’
Russia escalated its reign of terror against its neighbor this week, raining missiles on the people of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure in what appeared to be a series of indiscriminate strikes. While the attacks seemed to be devoid of any military meaning—changing nothing on the battlefield, where Russia continues to lose—the rationale behind them was revealed on Russian state media, where the ugly truth is systematically breaking through state-erected barriers.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘They are stealing Russia’: Adam Curtis on how hyper-capitalism wrecked a nation – and why Liz Truss must take heed
In the 1990s, Russia embraced an extreme economics that led to chaos and corruption. Now, writes the maker of explosive new series TraumaZone, Liz Truss is taking Britain down the same toxic path
US company provided tech to Russian missile-maker despite sanctions: Report
A U.S. firm supplied technology to a Russian missile company after 2014 despite sanctions levied by the United States, according to a new report.
Russian media confronts new problem: Reality
WASHINGTON — Last week a Russian radio station conducted an interview with an official in Kherson, one of the four regions illegally annexed by Russia as part of its invasion of Ukraine. Like virtually all media in Russia, the station, Radio Rossii, follows an unspoken rule of hewing to...
Putin Faces New Failure as Kherson Leader Asks Moscow to Help Evacuate
The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's Kherson region has asked the Russian government to help arrange the departure of residents from the area as Ukrainian forces continue their push to regain captured territory. Vladimir Saldo made the appeal Thursday on his Telegram page, writing that cities in Kherson have repeatedly faced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK – as it happened
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
Russia To ‘Modernize’ 800 Vintage T-62 Tanks Due To Ukraine Losses: Report
Russian plans to return hundreds of Cold War-era T-62s to service points to serious attrition, supply chain, and industrial capacity problems. The Russian military is reportedly set to receive some 800 refurbished and possibly upgraded T-62 tanks in the next three years to try to help make up for severe losses it has already sustained in its ongoing all-out invasion of Ukraine. Many of the nearly antique T-62s have already been pulled out of deep storage and sent to Ukraine, where they have shown to be of debatable utility.
nationalinterest.org
Putin Could Cripple Ukraine Without Using Nukes
Comparing the current war in Ukraine to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis is a form of intellectual laziness. Much of the discussion in Washington and other Western capitals in recent days has been focused on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s supposed threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, in response to challenges to what he perceives to be Moscow’s core national interests.
Russian Official Killed Just Days After Joining Army—'No Combat Experience'
"Military leaders, now is not the time to lie. You can't lie at all, and now it's a crime," said the deputy editorial director of Russian state media broadcaster RT.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckinghamshirelive.com
IKEA sacks 10,000 Russian workers in Ukraine war fallout
IKEA has fired 10,000 workers in Russia after a fallout over the Ukraine war. The Swedish furniture giant halted operations in Russia in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The chain already "had to say goodbye" to around 10,000 of its 12,000 employees in Russia, Jesper Brodin, the chief executive...
Russia cannot sustain renewed campaign of attacks on Ukraine, officials say
The renewed campaign of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities is not something Vladimir Putin will be able to “sustain indefinitely”, western officials have said. The words come after Moscow launched a wave of deadly missile and drone attacks on the country’s cities and power plants this week.
Ukraine claims new gains, welcomes Western air defence pledge
Ukraine said Wednesday it had reclaimed more territory in the south and welcomed a Western pledge to deliver air defence systems to Kyiv "as fast as we can" after days of intense Russian missile strikes. - 'Need more artillery' - Some of the anti-aircraft defence systems pledged by Western allies began arriving in Ukraine this week.
Russia's Economy Ravaged by War as Budget Surplus Completely Wiped Out
Russian public finances have been strained as the government supports the Ukraine invasion during a recession.
Kremlin says its goals in Ukraine may be achieved through talks
LONDON (Reuters) - The Kremlin was quoted as saying on Thursday that the goals of its “special military operation” in Ukraine are unchanged, but that they may be achieved through negotiations.
U.S. Drone Could Be Behind Crimea Bridge Explosion
A report by Molfar, a global open-source intelligence community, refutes the Kremlin's narrative that a truck bomb caused the Kerch bridge blast.
Cracks appear among Iran elite as senior figure calls for hijab policing rethink
The first cracks have started to appear among Iran’s political elite over the country’s month-long women-led protests, with a senior figure calling for a re-examination of the enforcement of compulsory hijab law and an acknowledgment that the protests have deep political roots, and are not simply the product of US or Israeli agitation.
Vox
Russian businessmen keep dying. No one knows why.
It’s a rough year to be a high-profile Russian: After nearly eight months of war in Ukraine, the Russian military is reeling and on its back foot; sanctions continue to squeeze the country’s economy and elite — and at least 15 Russian businessmen and executives have died in apparent accidents or by suicide, including a number of Putin allies.
