ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead

Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday.The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation (against Ukraine), the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit,” the defense ministry...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin Accused of Plotting Another ‘Full-Scale Offensive’ in Kremlin Leak

Russian President Vladimir Putin has plans to launch a full-scale offensive next year in Ukraine, which would mark a significant escalation from the “partial mobilization” Moscow initiated last month, according to Meduza, which cites “multiple” sources close to the Kremlin. To stall before launching a fuller...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Exposes the Real Goal of Putin’s ‘Revenge-Bombs’

Russia escalated its reign of terror against its neighbor this week, raining missiles on the people of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure in what appeared to be a series of indiscriminate strikes. While the attacks seemed to be devoid of any military meaning—changing nothing on the battlefield, where Russia continues to lose—the rationale behind them was revealed on Russian state media, where the ugly truth is systematically breaking through state-erected barriers.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
960 The Ref

Russian media confronts new problem: Reality

WASHINGTON — Last week a Russian radio station conducted an interview with an official in Kherson, one of the four regions illegally annexed by Russia as part of its invasion of Ukraine. Like virtually all media in Russia, the station, Radio Rossii, follows an unspoken rule of hewing to...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin Faces New Failure as Kherson Leader Asks Moscow to Help Evacuate

The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's Kherson region has asked the Russian government to help arrange the departure of residents from the area as Ukrainian forces continue their push to regain captured territory. Vladimir Saldo made the appeal Thursday on his Telegram page, writing that cities in Kherson have repeatedly faced...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh University#Linus College#Russian#The Ruskiy Mir Foundation#Us Governments#The Edinburgh Tab
The Drive

Russia To ‘Modernize’ 800 Vintage T-62 Tanks Due To Ukraine Losses: Report

Russian plans to return hundreds of Cold War-era T-62s to service points to serious attrition, supply chain, and industrial capacity problems. The Russian military is reportedly set to receive some 800 refurbished and possibly upgraded T-62 tanks in the next three years to try to help make up for severe losses it has already sustained in its ongoing all-out invasion of Ukraine. Many of the nearly antique T-62s have already been pulled out of deep storage and sent to Ukraine, where they have shown to be of debatable utility.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Putin Could Cripple Ukraine Without Using Nukes

Comparing the current war in Ukraine to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis is a form of intellectual laziness. Much of the discussion in Washington and other Western capitals in recent days has been focused on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s supposed threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, in response to challenges to what he perceives to be Moscow’s core national interests.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Russia
buckinghamshirelive.com

IKEA sacks 10,000 Russian workers in Ukraine war fallout

IKEA has fired 10,000 workers in Russia after a fallout over the Ukraine war. The Swedish furniture giant halted operations in Russia in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The chain already "had to say goodbye" to around 10,000 of its 12,000 employees in Russia, Jesper Brodin, the chief executive...
BUSINESS
AFP

Ukraine claims new gains, welcomes Western air defence pledge

Ukraine said Wednesday it had reclaimed more territory in the south and welcomed a Western pledge to deliver air defence systems to Kyiv "as fast as we can" after days of intense Russian missile strikes. - 'Need more artillery' - Some of the anti-aircraft defence systems pledged by Western allies began arriving in Ukraine this week.
MILITARY
Vox

Russian businessmen keep dying. No one knows why.

It’s a rough year to be a high-profile Russian: After nearly eight months of war in Ukraine, the Russian military is reeling and on its back foot; sanctions continue to squeeze the country’s economy and elite — and at least 15 Russian businessmen and executives have died in apparent accidents or by suicide, including a number of Putin allies.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy