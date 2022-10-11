ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears open as 0.5-point favorites vs. Commanders in Week 6

By Alyssa Barbieri
 5 days ago
The Chicago Bears (2-3) will battle the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday night, where Chicago is looking to build off an encouraging loss in Week 5.

While the Bears lost 29-22 to the Minnesota Vikings (4-1), it wasn’t a demoralizing loss. In fact, it was an encouraging one, especially as it pertains to quarterback Justin Fields’ development.

The Bears have opened as 0.5-point favorites against the Commanders in Week 6, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 38.5. It doesn’t show a lot of confidence in Chicago, given the home team is usually afforded 3 points.

But there are reasons to be encouraged looking ahead to the rest of this season, especially with Fields, who is coming off his best game of the season. With the Commanders on deck, this is another opportunity for Fields and the passing offense to take a step forward. And it’s a chance for Chicago to play an entire game, rather than being a second-half team.

This is the second time this season that the Bears are favorites (previously in Week 3 against the Houston Texans). They’ve been underdogs in four games this season (San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings).

