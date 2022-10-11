Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Football: Sectional pairings set
The IHSAA announced the sectional pairings for its 50th annual football tournament on Sunday afternoon. Sectional games start this year on Friday, Oct. 21, although the majority of Hamilton County’s teams won’t be playing that day. All of the Class 6A (and 5A) schools will have that week off; the county had five teams playing in 6A.
Fox 59
2022 IEMS Public Safety Memorial Softball Tournament
After a two-year hiatus, Indianapolis EMS and the Indy Public Safety Foundation will host its annual Public Safety Memorial Softball Tournament this Saturday, October 15th. The tournament celebrates the lives of private Timothy McCormick and specialist Cody Medley who died tragically in an accident while on duty in 2013. Indianapolis...
CBS Sports
Indianapolis high school volleyball player disciplined after directing racist taunt toward opposing team
A student-athlete at New Palestine High School in the Indianapolis area has been disciplined after making a racially-charged taunt towards players at Pike High School during a volleyball game last Saturday, according to a report by Fox59. The school disciplined the student after reviewing the incident, but did not release further details.
athleticbusiness.com
High School Responds to Volleyball Player 'Monkey' Taunt Incident
Reports of racially motivated taunts at sporting events have become an all-too-frequent occurrence in 2022, with a new incident surfacing this weekend showing that fans are not always the culprits. Video of a Saturday volleyball match between Pike High School in Indianapolis and New Palestine (Ind.) High School obtained by...
VIDEO: Family of Indiana Basketball Steals Show at Hoosier Hysteria 2022
Nothing is more important than family, not even Indiana basketball. Check out two sweet videos of guard Tamar Bates and his baby girl Leilani and assistant coach Kenya Hunter dancing with his daughter Kendall at Hoosier Hysteria 2022.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson has wild response to Ayo Dosunmu comparison for IU freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino
Mike Woodson had a dubious response when it came to one comparison for a star Indiana freshman. Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis can see the firepower in 5-star prospect Jalen Hood-Schifino. Can Woodson?. Jackson-Davis compared Hood-Schifino to Illinois legend Ayo Dosunmu during B1G Basketball Media Days. When asked what he...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
How this past summer may impact fall foliage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall foliage continues to increase across the state of Indiana. Northern parts of the state are estimated to be at partial peak. Meanwhile, central Indiana is starting to show patchy color. Something to watch as the leaves change is how vibrant they become. This past summer...
Fox 59
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
Current Publishing
Zionsville Community High School siblings make volleyball history
Emily Kirkendol and her older sisters, Gabby and Katie, have made history by playing on the Zionsville Community High School’s varsity volleyball team. According to their mother, Christy Kirkendol, it is the first time in ZCHS history a trio of sisters has played on the team. Athletic director Greg...
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
AdWeek
Lena Pringle Joins WISH in Indianapolis as Morning Co-Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lena Pringle has joined Indianapolis station WISH as a co-anchor of the morning newscast. Pringle last worked as a morning show anchor...
Fox 59
First measurable rain in over two weeks POSSIBLE on Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS – In spite of the beautiful weather, Indianapolis has lacked rainfall for an extended period of time. A chance to make up some ground will come on Tuesday. We’ve been stuck in a brief, but serious dry spell here in Central Indiana. Tuesday became the 16th consecutive day without measurable rainfall from the Indianapolis Int’l Airport. This makes our streak the 3rd longest in the last decade.
New tenant announced for site of former Taps and Dolls bar downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is moving downtown, into the site that was once home to Taps and Dolls. Taps and Dolls officially shut its doors in late August, just months after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied the bar’s liquor license renewal. But a new...
WISH-TV
Pacers-themed restaurant opens inside IND airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pacers-themed restaurant opened Tuesday at the Indianapolis International Airport. The Indiana Pacers Courtside Club Restaurant is in the Civic Plaza toward the main entrance of the airport. Its menu features basketball and Pacers-themed food, including the Boomer Burger, named after the Pacers’ mascot. The...
cbs4indy.com
Rain for central Indiana for the first time this month; a cold front will soon cool us down
So far October has been free of precipitation and the extended dry spell for Indianapolis has now reached 16 days. This is the longest streak of dry days the city has had this year and once again abnormally dry soil conditions are spreading across the state. Tuesday looks mainly for...
Fox 59
Eagle Creek Park to hold 7th Annual Owl Fest October 22nd-23rd
Hoo… Hoo… Who is excited for the annual Eagle Creek Park Owl Fest? The popular event is back for the 7th year. It’s happening Saturday, October 22nd and Sunday, October 23rd and you’re invited. All the family,-friendly festivities are free with park admission. Donna Riner is...
Fox 59
Showers & storms exit; cooler weather returns
INDIANAPOLIS – After 17 consecutive days without measurable rainfall in Indianapolis the dial looks to be moved by showers and even a few storms Wednesday evening. We’ve seen a few afternoon showers across central Indiana, but more rain will move through as we get into the evening hours. This rain will be moving along a cold front as it sweeps eastward across the region. A thunderstorm or two is possible but severe weather is not expected. Wind will change direction from southwesterly to northwesterly after the front moves through and will bring a noticeable chill to our weather as we begin Thursday.
carmelmonthlymagazine.com
New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind
If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
