Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsyr.com
Sistina Giordano leaving “Bridge Street”
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Sistina Giordano announced via her social media Wednesday, she is leaving Bridge Street after eight years as its host. During Thursday’s show, Steve Infanti, who served the last two years as her co-host, acknowledged the move and expressed his gratitude for sharing the desk with Sistina on Bridge Street.
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
Traveling Gnome Diner may be a kitschy spot, but they know breakfast (Dining Out Review)
Bridgeport, N.Y. — Traveling Gnome Diner is a somewhat kitschy spot that embodies a sense of adventure and fun in Bridgeport. A relaxing drive out to this new restaurant on a sunny afternoon can give you that adventure while serving as a much-needed break.
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owners auctioning iconic Central NY mansion, with portion of sale going to charity (photos)
Manlius, N.Y. – Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. A former owner, a concert singer, once gave private concerts for guests. Now, the owners of historic The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street (Route 5) heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville.
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Another Walgreens slated to close
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– No pill for this pain! Another Walgreens in our area is slated to close next month. The Your Stories Team learned that the Walgreens at 114 N Main Street in North Syracuse will close on November 10. Earlier in the week, The YS Team reported...
localsyr.com
Extraordinary Talent: Kayla LaVine
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you ever wonder what happens to the Extraordinary Talent Carrie Lazarus features each week here, NewsChannel 9 has an exciting update to share. A tiny dancer from Liverpool we met seven years ago is living her dream. Don’t let her size fool you, Kayla...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
Bridge Street Host Chat – October 11, 2022
(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Allison chat the big couple of weeks ahead for the Syracuse football team. Plus, there is a weird false advertising law suit centered around the Texas Pete hot sauce brand. The two also discuss the effects of eating late at night and whether this new Walmart fitting room app is worth trying out.
localsyr.com
New York State Marathon and Oktoberfest set for this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — Completing a long running race is always satisfying, but throw in some German beer and Oktoberfest, and this year’s Loop the Lake event is even more interesting. Lori Gustafson, Eric Gang, and Sally Frenza join Bridge Street to talk about the upcoming Great New York State...
localsyr.com
“Wizard of Oz” has roots in Central New York
(WSYR-TV) — “Wizard of Oz” fans know the stories in the book have roots here in Central New York, where author L. Frank Baum grew up. In L. Frank Baum’s classic children’s novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the magic and wonder of flight is central to the story’s grandeur. The wizard, it turns out, was actually a ventriloquist turned balloonist.
localsyr.com
CMC’s Haunted House continues to scare
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CMC Dance Company has been serving Cicero since 1997. And for the last 20 years, their biggest fundraiser, the CMC haunted house, has generated plenty of money to assist its dancers and even more scares to the community. Owner and Artistic Director Marjorie Taylor joined Bridge Street Thursday to show off some of the house and tell us the house’s backstory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Taste of winter for CNY next week?!
Yes, October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, this October has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to mid-next week. Syracuse hasn’t even felt its first freeze of the season, but Central New York could be in store for at least some snow in the air by the middle of next week!
See the 5 Onondaga County towns where home sale prices are up over $40,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are still rising in most Onondaga County towns. Prices are up at least $40,000 in five towns: Skaneateles, Spafford, Fabius, Lysander and Onondaga. In fact, prices are higher than they were at this time last year in nearly every municipality in the county, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
Arthur Jones on his major donation to Syracuse football and SU’s 5-0 start: “The sky is the limit”
Syracuse, N.Y. —Why give Syracuse University’s new athletics complex a game-changing donation?. Arthur Jones says it’s to return the favor for the past and help Syracuse football compete in the future.
WKTV
MVCC culinary students offer lunch series in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will once again host a lunch series featuring food prepared by students in its culinary programs. The series allows students in the culinary arts management and food service administration programs to get hands-on experience. The students pick the themes, recipes, and menus, and are also responsible for making and serving the food.
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
localsyr.com
Dunkin’ rolls out new rewards system
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — America no longer runs on DD Perks®. The internationally known coffee company, Dunkin’, has rebranded its rewards system and renamed it Dunkin’ Rewards™. After large amounts of member feedback, Dunkin’ took their responses…and ran with them. Their new system...
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New York
Finding cheap rent is on the minds of many New Yorkers these days. New York City is continuing to break records as the most unaffordable city for renters in the nation. As of October 2022, New York City renters can expect to pay almost $4,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. That’s an astonishing 34 percent increase over the last year. The median price for a two-bedroom apartment is now $4,410 a month, up 40 percent from the previous year.
10 License Plates Only Central New Yorkers Will Understand
I noticed this license plate in our parking lot and it got me thinking. Anyone outside Central New York would think a Utica Club is a club in Utica somewhere. Locals know it's a beer, not a club. That got us thinking about other license plates only Central New Yorkers would understand.
Comments / 2