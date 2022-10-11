Yes, October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, this October has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to mid-next week. Syracuse hasn’t even felt its first freeze of the season, but Central New York could be in store for at least some snow in the air by the middle of next week!

