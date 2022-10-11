Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Gasoline prices in Iowa 30 cents higher now than a month ago
(Radio Iowa) – Triple A is reporting gasoline prices in Iowa are about 30 cents a gallon higher than a month ago. Meredith Mitts is a spokeswoman for Triple A Iowa. “The reason we’re seeing this is while crude oil is still hovering around roughly the same prices, we’re seeing an increase in demand,” she says, “which is driving some of those prices up.” Mitts says gas prices in the weeks ahead are expected to rise because of holiday travel and weather may be another factor.
kjan.com
State Fair CEO retiring
(Radio Iowa) – The C-E-O and manager of the Iowa State Fair is retiring. Gary Slater is a Missouri native who served as manager of the Missouri State Fair and the World Pork Expo before taking the top job at the Iowa State Fair 21 years ago. During his tenure, the Fair topped the one million attendance mark, saw multiple upgrades and changes to the buildings on the grounds, and led it through the pandemic cancellation in 2021.
kjan.com
Poet Biorefining gets private hearing over tax credit issue
(Radio Iowa) – The Des Moines Register reports a hearing over state tax credits granted to an ethanol company will not be open to the public. South Dakota-based Poet Biorefining operates a dozen plants in Iowa. In March of 2021, the Iowa Department of Revenue notified Poet it did not qualify for the state’s research activities tax credit and must repay the State of Iowa for any credits it has received. According to The Des Moines Register, Poet’s attorneys are arguing the financial documents they will present at the hearing are confidential and state officials are operating under the assumption it’s up to Poet to determine whether the public should see or hear about those materials.
kjan.com
Job requirement changes in state auditor’s office, openings now for those with associate’s degrees
(Radio Iowa) – Graduates with an associate’s degree from an accounting program at one of Iowa’s 15 community colleges are now eligible to apply for some of the jobs in the state auditor’s office. State Auditor Rob Sand says Iowa has a shortage of people with four-year accounting degrees. “There are a ton of people out there who have a lot of intelligence and a lot of common sense who choose to get a two year degree instead of a four year degree. We shouldn’t discriminate against them,” Sand says. “We should welcome them into the office just like we would anywhere else.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjan.com
IEDA Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Program set to accept applications November 1, 2022
December 10, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – Today, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced that the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization program is open and will accept applications November 1 through December 21, 2022. The program, created during the 2021 legislative session to strengthen Iowa’s food supply chain and support rural development, was so successful legislators renewed it during the 2022 session. Grants of up to $100,000 will be awarded to eligible businesses, with a total of $1,000,000 available through the program in the current fiscal year.
kjan.com
HHS Announces Additional Pandemic Food Assistance Distributions for Iowa Children
(DES MOINES, Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced two additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance programs today for families with eligible children. The federal Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021 and Other Extensions Act allows states to issue emergency food assistance benefits for...
kjan.com
Second district candidates Hinson and Mathis debate
(Radio Iowa) -The candidates in Iowa’s new second congressional district revived their strong disagreements over abortion policy during a joint T-V appearance last (Tuesday) night. Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is seeking a second term in the U.S. House. “I think it’s important we have some sort of conversation about how we protect life in this country,” Hinson says. “…It’s why I’ve supported a variety of pro-life policies.” Liz Mathis of Hiawatha is the Democrat running against Hinson.
kjan.com
Secretary of State says effort to get more poll workers has paid off
(Radio Iowa) – Election Day is now four weeks away, and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says efforts to recruit more poll workers for elections during the pandemic are appearing to pay off. “We’ve had now a couple of counties that have said, ‘I got enough’, you don’t need to send me anymore,” he says. Pate says the idea was to protect some of the older workers and have more people available to help out. He says some counties still face some issues — like having a balance of Democrat and Republican workers. “You get into a county that’s a diehard Republican or diehard Democrat county, now you’ve got to get the other party because we want equal representation. So the auditors really have to hustle hard to make sure that they get that balance, “Pate says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
Iowa GOP chair blasts potential GOP presidential candidate Liz Cheney
(Radio Iowa) -Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent G-O-P critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary, was the keynote speaker at a Polk County G-O-P fundraiser. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann, the evening’s emcee, called Cheney a poor loser.
Comments / 0