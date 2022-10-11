Taylor Hawkins reflected on his love for the drums in his final on-camera interview. On Thursday, Greenwich Entertainment released the trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a documentary about the world’s greatest percussionists, and it features a sit-down chat with the late Foo Fighter. “The second I sat on the drums, it was like a bolt of lightning went through my body,” he says in the trailer. “I’ll never forget that day.” The two-minute trailer teases interviews from some of his fellow iconic musicians, including the Beatles’ Ringo Star, Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann, and Guns N’ Roses’ Matt Sorum. Filmmaker Justin...

MUSIC ・ 2 HOURS AGO