TMZ.com
Ringo Starr Falls Ill and Cancels Concert
Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band did not hit the stage Saturday night, because the famed drummer has fallen ill. The plug was pulled at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan after the 82-year-old former Beatle realized he could not perform. Whatever he has, it affected his voice, so just a few hours before the scheduled show ... it was canceled.
Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge, release tour dates
(KFDX/KJTL) — The Tom, Mark, and Travis Show is making a comeback in 2023. Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is returning to the trio ahead of a new single set to be released on […]
COVID-19 Isn't Over: Ringo Starr and Other Musicians Share Positive Tests
The ex-Beatles drummer and singer-songwriter Regina Spektor both recently announced changes to tours following infection.
Fan Crashes Iron Maiden Stage, Bruce Dickinson Drags Him Off It
At Iron Maiden's The Legacy of the Beast show in Anaheim, California on Sept. 22, a fan climbed onto the stage, making animated gestures toward members of the band. But Bruce Dickinson knew how to deal with him and promptly dragged him off the stage. In the fan-filmed footage seen...
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
This footage of a pre-fame Layne Staley sticking it to the PMRC in 1985 is a piece of grunge history
Watch a glammed-up, pre-Alice In Chains Layne Staley being interviewed on Seattle TV station KOMO News in the mid-80s
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
Harry Styles’ Former Los Angeles Home Hits the Market for $8M (Exclusive)
A new owner can live where Harry Styles used to sleep. The former Los Angeles home of the British pop star and budding actor (My Policeman, Don’t Worry Darling) has just hit the market in Los Angeles for $7.995 million. Styles owned the four-bedroom, 4,400-square-foot residence from 2016 to 2019. It’s located just above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills West area. The contemporary two-story house offers panoramic views of Los Angeles from downtown to the ocean, with a main level featuring an open floor plan and hardwood flooring; a living area with a fireplace and disappearing glass walls; and...
Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’
Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
Late Taylor Hawkins Reminisces on the First Time He Played the Drums in Final On-Camera Interview
Taylor Hawkins reflected on his love for the drums in his final on-camera interview. On Thursday, Greenwich Entertainment released the trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a documentary about the world’s greatest percussionists, and it features a sit-down chat with the late Foo Fighter. “The second I sat on the drums, it was like a bolt of lightning went through my body,” he says in the trailer. “I’ll never forget that day.” The two-minute trailer teases interviews from some of his fellow iconic musicians, including the Beatles’ Ringo Star, Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann, and Guns N’ Roses’ Matt Sorum. Filmmaker Justin...
Walk of Fame Star for Jefferson Airplane to be Unveiled
The pioneering psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane Thursday will add a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to its list of honors, which also includes enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Watch New Trailer for ‘Let There Be Drums!’ Documentary Featuring Ringo, Taylor Hawkins
The new trailer for the forthcoming documentary, Let There Be Drums!, has dropped for audiences and it features the final filmed interview with the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Directed by Justin Kreutzmann, who is the son of The Grateful Dead’s drummer, Bill Kreutzmann, the new music documentary is...
Metallica Share Details on Third Release in Vinyl Club 2.0
Metallica reached out to members of their Vinyl Club last week to alert them that the next album would be shipping very soon. In anticipation of the record landing in mailboxes any day now, the band has also released details of what fans can expect. No surprise here, but this...
