TMZ.com

Ringo Starr Falls Ill and Cancels Concert

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band did not hit the stage Saturday night, because the famed drummer has fallen ill. The plug was pulled at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan after the 82-year-old former Beatle realized he could not perform. Whatever he has, it affected his voice, so just a few hours before the scheduled show ... it was canceled.
KLST/KSAN

Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge, release tour dates

(KFDX/KJTL) — The Tom, Mark, and Travis Show is making a comeback in 2023. Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is returning to the trio ahead of a new single set to be released on […]
Louder

Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death

Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles’ Former Los Angeles Home Hits the Market for $8M (Exclusive)

A new owner can live where Harry Styles used to sleep. The former Los Angeles home of the British pop star and budding actor (My Policeman, Don’t Worry Darling) has just hit the market in Los Angeles for $7.995 million. Styles owned the four-bedroom, 4,400-square-foot residence from 2016 to 2019. It’s located just above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills West area. The contemporary two-story house offers panoramic views of Los Angeles from downtown to the ocean, with a main level featuring an open floor plan and hardwood flooring; a living area with a fireplace and disappearing glass walls; and...
Loudwire

Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’

Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
Rolling Stone

Late Taylor Hawkins Reminisces on the First Time He Played the Drums in Final On-Camera Interview

Taylor Hawkins reflected on his love for the drums in his final on-camera interview. On Thursday, Greenwich Entertainment released the trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a documentary about the world’s greatest percussionists, and it features a sit-down chat with the late Foo Fighter. “The second I sat on the drums, it was like a bolt of lightning went through my body,” he says in the trailer. “I’ll never forget that day.” The two-minute trailer teases interviews from some of his fellow iconic musicians, including the Beatles’ Ringo Star, Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann, and Guns N’ Roses’ Matt Sorum. Filmmaker Justin...
