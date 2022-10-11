ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’

Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is one of the most influential figures in pop music of all time. Born in New York to an American mother and an Equatorian father, Christina started off her career at a very young age. In 1999, her solo career took off. Christina released her first self-titled album...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Christina Aguilera
Britney Spears
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson and niece Paris Jackson pose for rare photo

Paris Fashion Week wasn’t just the place to be to see what’s on the sartorial horizon for next year. The recent event also gave the public a look at a rare Jacksons reunion, featuring a couple members of the famous family. Janet Jackson and her niece, Paris Jackson,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
iheart.com

Ashanti Shares TEA on Her Relationship With Irv Gotti

Ashanti, GRAMMY award-winning singer and actress, is on the remix of Diddy’s track, “Gotta Move On,” which is suspected to be a response to Irv Gotti. She sings, “it’s giving obsessed. It’s giving you stressed. It’s giving you pressed. It’s giving this n***a missing the best, But it’s been 20 years. Please cry less. We can see you and your tears.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey

Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours

Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Kaley Cuoco Reveals 'Devastating' Horseback Riding Accident Nearly Resulted In Leg Amputation

Kaley Cuoco trudged back through her past to open up about a horrific horseback riding accident and the aftermath that nearly led to a leg amputation over 10 years ago.In an excerpt from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Indie Story of the Epic Hit Series written by Jessica Radloff, the cast of the hit sitcom revealed how difficult it was to witness the 36-year-old suffer from such severe injuries."That was the darkest, most frightening time in all twelve years [of the show]," the show's creator, Chuck Lorre, explained. "Kaley could have lost her leg. It was a series of...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jessica Simpson's Memoir Adapted Into a TV Show, 'Full House' Favorite to Star

Jessica Simpson's memoir, Open Book, is being turned into a TV show of the same name. Variety reported that Amazon Freevee has ordered a half-hour scripted pilot based on the memoir, which was published in early 2020. The publication also reported that the main roles have already been cast, with Full House star John Stamos set to appear in the show.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount’s ’80 For Brady’ Sets February Release Date

80 for Brady, the football movie revolving around the 2017 Super Bowl, has a date to touch down in theaters. Paramount will open the film on Feb. 3, 2023. The project stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as four friends who take a life-changing trip to Super Bowl LI to see their hero, Tom Brady, play. Based on a true story, the feature will include an appearance by Brady, who produces via his 199 Productions. Paramount acquired the rights from Fifth Season.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix With Ads Will Cost $7 Per Month at Launch in November,...
MOVIES
AFP

New glimpse into Bob Dylan book see artist riff on songwriting

Bob Dylan fans on Thursday got a glimpse into the nobel laureate and folk-rock legend's new book, "The Philosophy of Modern Song," set for publication next month. Rumors of a "Chronicles, Volume Two" have swirled for years but fans will now have "Philosophy" to tide them over until -- or if -- that sequel is published.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

