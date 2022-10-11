Read full article on original website
Target, Walmart, and Amazon Have Ruined Black Friday
Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) , Amazon (AMZN) , and Target (TGT) have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
Amazon Is Teasing Its First Prime Early Access Sale with These Member-Only Deals That Are Up to 72% Off
Members can start shopping Amazon’s October Prime Day-like sale now The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is live! Click here to see the best Prime member deals happening on Amazon October 11 and 12. If you want a preview of what's to come when Amazon kicks off its first-ever pre-Black Friday event, officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale, consider this your sneak peek. Amazon released droves of teaser deals that are just for Prime members a week before the start of its Prime Early Access Sale. There are many...
Business Insider
15 Amazon Prime sale deals that beat discounts we saw on Amazon's first Prime Day 2022
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is on through October 12, and it's only fair to wonder if the deals are as good as the Prime Day bargains from July. During the summer Prime Day, we saw low prices on everything from Apple Watches to small appliances to clothing basics.
TechCrunch
Walmart counters Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale with its own fall deals event
The company’s sales event will include discounts on top gifts and electronics, home, toys, fashion and more. Discounted items will include TVs, Apple Watches, air fryers, robot vacuums, heaters and more. Amazon has also said it will offer deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.
Amazon's October Prime Day starts tomorrow—shop the best early Black Friday deals now
Amazon's second Prime Day starts tomorrow. Get a head start on the savings by shopping early Black Friday deals on Apple, Ninja, LG and more.
Amazon Prime Day is today—shop the best kitchen deals on Ninja and KitchenAid now
Make cooking easier by shopping the best kitchen deals during Amazon Prime Day. Save on cookware, appliances and more before Black Friday 2022.
FOXBusiness
Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales
It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Early Access TV deals 2022: Best Prime Day 2 discounts
Amazon Prime Early Access TV deals are set to be huge — like Prime Day and Black Friday levels of huge! Make no mistake, this looks set to be one of the biggest opportunities to get a big TV for cheap. Kicking off on October 11 at 3am ET,...
Score Deals on Smart TVs, Apple Watches and More During Limited-Time Walmart Sale in October
Walmart is preparing for the holiday season with an early sale. The company announced its October savings event "Rollbacks and More," featuring a selection of deals, starting Monday, Oct. 10 at 5 a.m....
Prime Early Access Sale: What to Know About Amazon’s Pre-Holiday Sale
Consider it Prime Day for the holiday season. Amazon is geared up to offer pre-holiday deals and discounts with the announcement of its Prime Early Access Sale in October. Amazon Prime members can take advantage of discounts sitewide, potentially nabbing a few great deals before the holiday shopping season fully kicks into effect.
Best Moultrie Deals at Amazon’s October Prime Day
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. In the world of trail cameras, Moultrie is one of the biggest names, and one of the most trusted brands. However, anyone who’s ever bought a trail cam (or even just looked at the price), knows how expensive they can get, especially if you need multiple cameras for your property. Fortunately, during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, there are some great deals on Moultrie trail cameras.
YAHOO!
Amazon Prime Day: 20 Lightning Deals going out of stock you can't pass up (Live Updates)
Just about everyone knows that the Prime Day Early Access Sale is the best time to get the best deals on…everything. And oh man, has Amazon got the deals — it's your chance to get a head start on holiday shopping, especially with inflation concerns, notes BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Lisa Davis. But savvy shoppers know that behind every Prime Day deal, there’s an even better Lightning Deal. Those are the deals across categories, including kitchen, fashion and electronics that only good for a few hours. If that’s the shopping game you want to play, we can help you win it — these deals are here today and gone tomorrow so we’ve picked out the very best Lightning Deals to shop right now.
October Prime Day is live—shop 109+ early Black Friday deals now
Amazon's second Prime Day is officially here. Get a head start on holiday shopping by scooping early Black Friday deals on Apple, Ninja, LG and more.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Save on Echo Speakers, Fire TV Sticks, Kindle, and More
It was pretty much a given that Amazon Devices -- aka Echos, Kindles, and Fire Tablets -- would be discounted during an Amazon deals event, and let's just saw that the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale isn't disappointing. Nearly every device made by Amazon is seeing a discount of some...
You can get the latest model of the Apple iPad Pro for a Black Friday steal during October Prime Day 2022
If a sharp new tablet’s on your Amazon Early Access Sale 2022 wish list, you can score a new Apple iPad Pro for $849.
Save up to $250 on coveted Le Creuset cookware with this Amazon Prime deal—ends soon
Le Creuset is known for their high-quality cookware, and quality often comes at a price. Le Creuset cookware is up to $250 off thanks to this Amazon Prime deal.
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung washers and dryers you can get at Best Buy now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's big Prime Early Access Sale is happening today, and a number of other online retailers, Best Buy included, have...
The Echo dot 4th gen plummets to just £19.99 for Amazon Prime Day 2
There are three new Echo dot smart speakers on the way. But before you utter the words “Alexa, get me a 5th gen dot, pronto”, wait a second, because last year’s 4th gen model has just been discounted by a whopping 60 per cent.The 4th generation Echo dot, which was released last year, usually retails for £49.99, but Amazon is selling the black colourway for just £19.99. The last time we saw the 4th-gen Amazon Echo dot plummet to this price was on Amazon Prime Day in July, so we’re not surprised the deal is matched for the retailer’s second...
Yahoo!
Prime Day rolls on with killer deals on Amazon devices — like an Echo Show for nearly 60% off
Did you get your Prime Day Early Access Sale on yesterday? No? Well, 1) What were you thinking? but 2) It's not too late — Amazon's blowout bonanza continues till midnight (Pacific) tonight. With retailers and manufacturers unveiling their best holiday deals earlier and earlier, and shoppers stressing over inflation, it's never been wiser to jump on end-of-year deals. Prime Day's an especially good time to score a deal on Amazon's in-house devices — Fire TVs, Kindles, Halo fitness bands, Echo gadgets and all of the other gadgets we'll be relying on through 2023. We've collected the best discounts right here, so keep on scrolling.
October Amazon Prime Day ends tonight—save 40% on a top-rated Eufy security cam now
Amazon Prime Day isn't over yet—get top-notch security devices, including Eufy's Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro, for up to 40% off.
