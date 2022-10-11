Read full article on original website
Former Jets, Packers Tight End Tyrone Davis Has Died
The former NFL player died at age 50 on Oct. 2.
NFL Analysis Network
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
RUMOR: Should the Patriots still trade for former No.2 overall draft pick?
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick is dealing with a QB situation at the moment. Patriots starting QB Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain three weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens. However, in the last two weeks the rookie QB Bailey Zappe has looked exceptional. He managed to help...
Packers Nation Appears to Be Turning on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers faithful aren’t accustomed to non-stellar starts to seasons, and such fans may be slowly turning on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers lost in London last weekend to the upstart New York Giants, 27-22, sending Green Bay to a 3-2 record and second-place standing in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur after Packers' loss to Giants: 'Would you have slept after last night's performance?'
It was a quintessential Matt LaFleur-era loss for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers were the better team on paper and looked as such for half of the football game. They went into halftime up 20-10 on the New York Giants and seemed to be halfway toward picking up their fourth win of the season in front of a ton of adoring fans in England.
Aaron Rodgers receives concerning injury update ahead of Week 6
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a tough loss in Week 5 at the hands of the New York Giants. Along the way, Rodgers picked up an injury to his thumb, which was initially downplayed by Rodgers himself and the Packers. But the latest injury update on Rodgers’ thumb doesn’t exactly paint a bright picture for Green Bay moving into Week 6.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Defense After Loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers gave up 27 points during five series in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.
Christian Arroyo sends perfect end-of-season message to Red Sox Nation
The only thing worse than a bad season for a Boston sports team is when the people involved – players, coaches, front office, ownership – pretend otherwise. Thankfully, the 2022 Red Sox were so disappointing in so many ways that no one would dare suggest otherwise. So, when Christian Arroyo posted an end-of-season Instagram, he gave it a self-aware caption:
Report: Brian Robinson Jr. to Start Thursday vs. Bears
Less than two months after being show twice, the rookie will reportedly make his first regular season start on primetime.
There’s more to Patriots practice squad OL Sebastian Gutierrez than viral pizza story
FOXBOROUGH — A well-intentioned Facebook post, a local North Dakota news story, and a viral response had the headlines across the United States within a matter of hours. ”Patriots sign pizza shop employee Sebastian Gutierrez for offensive line”. Yes, Gutierrez had picked up some shifts at Uncle Maddio’s Pizza...
Patriots Sign Special Teams Standout To Practice Squad
Calvin Munson, a long-time stalwart on special teams, is re-joining the Patriots for his third tour of duty with the organization.
