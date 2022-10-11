It was a quintessential Matt LaFleur-era loss for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers were the better team on paper and looked as such for half of the football game. They went into halftime up 20-10 on the New York Giants and seemed to be halfway toward picking up their fourth win of the season in front of a ton of adoring fans in England.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO