Music

Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
Taste of Country

Lainey Wilson to Be Honored as CMT’s 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year

Rising star Lainey Wilson will receive a special honor as part of the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: She has been named this year's Breakout Artist of the Year. Following in the footsteps of past honorees in the category such as Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Ashley McBryde, Wilson is being recognized for her massive success as a new artist within the country format, including back-to-back No. 1 hits, powerhouse duet releases and even a role in the new season of breakaway TV hit Yellowstone.
The Boot

Elle King Plans First Full Country Project, ‘Come Get Your Wife’

After some recent high-profile collaborations with Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert, Elle King is stepping more fully into the country format with the release of her first full-length country album, Come Get Your Wife. Due out on Jan. 27, 2023, the project's title is inspired by something a stranger once...
The List

Dolly Parton Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Friend Loretta Lynn

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," wrote the family in a heartbreaking social media statement. They have asked for "privacy" as they grieve, noting, "An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming."
Outsider.com

WATCH: Vince Gill Performs ‘I Gave You Everything I Had’ at ‘CMT Giants’

During the CMT Giants special honoring his country music accomplishments over the years, Vince Gill took to the stage to perform I Gave You Everything I Had. According to Taste of Country, Vince Gill was honored during the CMT special by his family and other country music icons. This included Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and Cody Johnson. Gill has performed the ballad track at various shows over the past year.
Houston Chronicle

Anita Kerr, 'Little Miss Nobody' behind Nashville Sound, dies at 94

Anita Kerr, whose gentle voice and ear-catching background arrangements transformed the sound of country music, replacing fiddles and steel guitars with string ensembles and lush choruses, died Oct. 10 at a nursing home in Geneva. She was 94. Her daughter Kelley Kerr confirmed the death but did not provide a...
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song “Living” By Dierks Bentley

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
