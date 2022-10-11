Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Play A "Terrifying" Game Called "Daddy, Close Your Eyes," And It's Just As Funny As It Sounds
"You just gotta laugh it off. You've only got a finite amount of time, so I'm girl dad all the way."
The ‘Abbott Elementary’ ‘Parent Trap’ Episode Was Perfect Nostalgia
Abbott Elementary fans are always quick to notice a small detail. The show is great at throwing in Easter eggs: For example, the framed photo of Ava (Janelle James) and Gritty with Janine photoshopped out that harkened back to the season premiere. But Wednesday’s episode threw us in the time machine for one big, glorious callback.Before she entered the Abbott Elementary hall of fame, Lisa Ann Walter (who plays wise-cracking, tough teacher Melissa Schemmenti in the series) was beloved for her role as Chessy in Nancy Meyers’ adaptation of The Parent Trap. Not only did we get to see Walter...
15 Times TV Shows Said "Screw Storyboarding" And Clearly Invented The Plot As They Went Along
Sometimes, when a TV series is on the air for a long time, it starts to seem like the writers are running out of ideas. As a result, these shows get the Riverdale treatment, and they add storylines that are so convoluted it feels like they belong to a different show entirely.
