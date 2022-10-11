Manchester United Supporters’ Trust has threatened legal action against Hammersmith and Fulham Council if it does not reverse the decision to reduce the ticket allocation for their match at Chelsea.Last week, due to protracted negotiations over broadcast commitments, it was announced the Premier League game would kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday, October 22 with a reduced number of just 1,500 – after United had sold out their full quota of 2,994 – at the request of the Metropolitan Police.An appeal resulted in the allocation being increased to 2,370 but with more than 500 fans, many of whom have already paid...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO