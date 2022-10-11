Read full article on original website
BBC
Marc Skinner: Manchester United boss says players and coaches must 'call out misbehaviour' after NWSL report
Manchester United boss Marc Skinner says coaches and players must continue to "call out misbehaviour" following an investigation into abuse in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The investigation, published earlier this month, found abuse "had become systemic" in the United States' NWSL. Skinner, who coached Orlando Pride before taking...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe damps down hopes of Manchester United takeover
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has played down the prospect of making a bid for Manchester United, saying the Glazers do not want to sell and he “can’t sit around hoping” the club will one day become available. The billionaire chairman of Ineos admitted he had been interested in...
'My focus is on moving forward': Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester hierarchy knew 'it was going to be a tough season' after 'difficulties' in the transfer market but insists he can make progress with the 'players we have'
Brendan Rodgers claims Leicester’s owners were fully expecting a difficult season as he tries to lift the club off the bottom of the Premier League. The Foxes have lost seven of their opening nine games after a hugely testing summer in which their financial position left little room for manoeuvre in the transfer market. Wesley Fofana was sold to Chelsea for £75million and replaced by £15m Wout Faes, Leicester’s only outfield signing.
Furious Man Utd fans lash out after club demands they prove they were at games to renew season ticket due to IT blunder
FURIOUS Manchester United fans have lashed out at the club yet again. That’s after being told to PROVE they went to games in order to renew their season tickets. The Mail claims United have introduced tougher rules for renewals next season. Fans must have their tickets scanned at a...
Newport County hold talks with former Tottenham and Huddersfield technical director David Webb over vacant manager's job at League Two club
Newport County have held talks with former Huddersfield technical director David Webb about their vacant managerial position. The League Two side are searching for a new manager after parting with James Rowberry and his assistant Carl Serrant following a poor start to the season which has left them 18th and just three points clear of the relegation zone after 13 games.
Chelsea 'are in shock talks with Norwich's Stuart Webber to become their new sporting director' as owner Todd Boehly targets finally making an appointment before next month's World Cup
Chelsea are in talks to appoint Norwich's Stuart Webber as their new sporting director, according to a report. New Blues owner Todd Boehly has made several changes to the backroom staff at the club since taking over from Roman Abramovic in May, and has been on the hunt for a new sporting director in recent weeks.
Enough is enough – Man Utd Supporters’ Trust take action after ticket issues
Manchester United Supporters’ Trust has threatened legal action against Hammersmith and Fulham Council if it does not reverse the decision to reduce the ticket allocation for their match at Chelsea.Last week, due to protracted negotiations over broadcast commitments, it was announced the Premier League game would kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday, October 22 with a reduced number of just 1,500 – after United had sold out their full quota of 2,994 – at the request of the Metropolitan Police.An appeal resulted in the allocation being increased to 2,370 but with more than 500 fans, many of whom have already paid...
The Ringer
Napoli Are So Fun, Barca Escape, and More PSG Drama
Musa and Ryan chat about another week of Champions League chaos! They begin with Spurs’ win over Eintracht Frankfurt to make it two wins in a difficult week for the club (08:19) and Barcelona’s 3-3 draw with Inter that left them perilously close to another group-stage exit (12:08). There’s a lot of love for Napoli (17:09), Mohamed Salah’s record hat trick in Liverpool’s win over Rangers, Club Brugge’s first progression from the group stage (25:29), and all the rest of the action, including more drama for PSG (34:06).
Manchester United fans threaten legal action over ticket cut at Chelsea
Manchester United Supporters Trust has threatened legal action against Hammersmith and Fulham council after the cut to the ticket allocation at Chelsea
BBC
Harlee Dean: Birmingham City defender bears no grudges to ex-boss Lee Bowyer
Birmingham defender Harlee Dean says he does not feel he was made a scapegoat by former boss Lee Bowyer for City's poor form last season. Dean, 31, was dropped and put on the transfer list last December before joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan. He made his first Blues appearance in...
England favour exciting winger Dom Young to veteran Ryan Hall for Rugby League World Cup opener against Samoa as coach Shaun Wane finalises his 19-man squad for clash at Newcastle's St James' Park
England will unleash blockbusting winger Dom Young against Samoa in Saturday's World Cup opening game at Newcastle's St James' Park. The 6ft 6in Yorkshireman has been preferred to veteran Ryan Hall, England's record tryscorer, after making a big impression in last Friday's warm-up match versus Fiji. The 21-year-old former Huddersfield...
The Ringer
Countdown to Qatar: How Prepared Is the USMNT for the World Cup?
Gregg Berhalter’s World Cup plan exists in many fragments across several mediums. There are whiteboards at the U.S. Soccer Federation headquarters containing tactical outlines and depth charts, as well as spreadsheets with detailed roster breakdowns. An internal database hosts all of the U.S. men’s national team’s logistics, and then there are the details constantly swirling in his own mind.
SkySports
Bristol City 2-1 Preston: Rob Atkinson scores twice to help Robins to victory at Ashton Gate
Defender Rob Atkinson was Bristol City's unlikely two-goal hero in a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Preston at Ashton Gate. The home side took a 54th-minute lead when Zak Vyner glanced on a Mark Sykes cross and centre-back Atkinson netted with a powerful header. But North End drew level...
Man United fans complain about ticket reduction at Chelsea
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A group of Manchester United supporters have complained to a local government in London after more than 600 fans had their tickets canceled for the upcoming Premier League match against Chelsea because of policing concerns. Fans learned last week of the decision to reduce the...
BBC
Somerset football clubs say they are being hit by fuel costs
Grassroots football clubs say they are struggling to make ends meet amid the cost-of-living crisis. Hire charges for pitches and travel costs to away matches are on the rise, say some teams in Somerset. But clubs say they are reluctant to put up their charges for players and are instead...
Yardbarker
BBC pundit says ‘brilliant’ Liverpool ace did something ‘absolute world-class’ in second-half v Rangers
There was a lot to admire from Liverpool’s 7-1 win over Rangers in the Champions League as the Reds brought themselves a step closer to passage through to the knockouts. Bobby Firmino, in particular, was vital in leading a phenomenal second-half charge that racked up six goals (two of which he had a direct hand in).
With Man United Not for Sale, Billionaire Looks for Other Teams
It’s looking more and more likely that Manchester United will remain under the Glazer family’s ownership. Sir Jim Ratcliffe was reportedly interested in taking over the club, but after he met with the family, it appears that a takeover won’t be happening anytime soon. “It is owned...
BBC
Huddersfield George Hotel: New plans for rugby league birthplace
A former hotel is to undergo a £20m renovation before being reopened under the Radisson brand in 2024. The George Hotel in Huddersfield was earmarked to become the national rugby league museum after the sport was founded at the hotel in 1895. The 60-bed hotel closed in 2013...
BBC
'Worcester Warriors isn’t just a rugby club, it’s a family'
Two chefs who lost their jobs at Worcester Warriors when the rugby club went into administration have had to start a new business. Warriors players and staff had their contracts dissolved last week after the club was wound up in the High Court. Chefs Stewart Bulman and Matthew Crawford said...
BBC
Prince of Wales visits FA's St George's Park on its 10th anniversary
The Prince of Wales has been to England’s national football centre at St George's Park in Staffordshire to mark its 10th anniversary. The FA President's visit paid tribute to diversity within sport, as he met para-football players, youth teams and those taking part in this year’s Street Child World Cup.
