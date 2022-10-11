ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol

Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Martha Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Art#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Point#Japanese
Page Six

Olivia Wilde: ‘People assume I have abandoned’ my kids

Olivia Wilde is clapping back at haters who think she has “abandoned” her two children. The actress told Elle in her November 2022 cover story, published Thursday, that she gets slammed when she’s “photographed not with” son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6. “I share custody of my kids with my ex,” she clarified, referencing Jason Sudeikis. “People assume I have abandoned my kids, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me,” the “Don’t Worry Darling” director, 38, continued. “The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother.” Wilde explained that the public doesn’t see her with...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Jennifer Lopez’s Mocha-Toned Manicure Is for Legends Only

Jennifer Lopez has literally taken part in every beauty trend across the hair, makeup and nail categories. With her signature touches, there’s always a bit of supreme luxury, flair and finesse. When you thought you couldn’t be inspired anymore by the star — she takes things up a notch. Her latest expensive mocha brown manicure is an example of what we mean.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Keegan-Michael Key ‘Improvised a Song’ as Toad in the ‘Mario’ Movie

Not much is known about Nintendo’s upcoming “Super Mario Bros.” movie, but Keegan-Michael Key revealed to Variety that his character Toad has a musical moment in the film. When asked if Toad shows off his singing chops in the animated movie, Key said, “He does. I got to improvise a song in ‘Super Mario Bros.,’ which was an absolute blast. That was just a stick of fun, that whole thing.” Regarding Toad’s voice, Key said, “I was working on the voice with my partner and trying to find the voice through the internal journey of the character. And then with the directors...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

'Bros': Where You've Seen the Actors Before

Bros, the highly-anticipated and hilarious gay rom-com from producers like Judd Apatow, was released on September 30, 2022. The film follows Bobby, a neurotic host who struggles in the gay dating community until he meets Aaron, a detached lawyer who can be a bit promiscuous. As they get to know...
MOVIES
Hypebae

What’s the Tea? A Juicy Glossier Tell All Book Is Coming

Glossier was one of the “most disruptive beauty brands,” as told by Forbes. The brand took the industry by storm with its millennial pink aesthetic and expert community-building strategies. With so much changing for Glossier over the last eight years, New York journalist and author Marisa Meltzer is set to uncover the fast rise and what some say may be the company’s demise with her new book Glossy: Ambition, Beauty and the Inside Story of Emily Weiss’s Glossier.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

Chris Messina Joins Kaley Cuoco in Comedy Thriller Series 'Based on a True Story'

Chris Messina is set to star in Peacock's Based on a True Story. He joins Kaley Cuoco on the dark comedy thriller series, which was given a straight-to-series order in April. Variety reports that Messina has joined the streaming series, which is about "a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat". Cuoco will play Ava Bartlett, a married woman, while Messina will play Nathan; at the moment, further character details are being kept under wraps.
MOVIES
In Touch Weekly

Mila Kunis’ Stunning Net Worth Proves She’s One of the Top Actresses in Hollywood

Cashing in! Mila Kunis first made a splash in the entertainment biz after she was cast as Jackie Burkhart in the beloved sitcom, That ‘70s Show, when she was just 14 years old. Since then, she’s starred in some of the biggest blockbusters spanning across all movie genres, including the critically acclaimed thriller, Black Swan, comedies Bad Moms and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and most recently, the Netflix adaptation of the New York Times best-selling mystery novel, Luckiest Girl Alive. Keep reading to find out details about Mila Kunis’ net worth, how she makes her money aside from acting and more.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Olivia Wilde Is a Bit Tired of Everyone's Ageism

It seems like all eyes have been on Olivia Wilde since her 2022 film Don’t Worry Darling met a PR thunderstorm during its promotion. Wilde met her current boyfriend Harry Styles on set and there have been constant rumors swirling about their relationship and the frustrations allegedly experienced by the film’s other star, Florence Pugh. It all culminated with what might be one of the most tense premieres in the Venice Film Festival’s history.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals Introduce All-Black Hu NMD S1 RYAT

Pharrell Williams and adidas Originals are back once again with a new colorway of their collaborative Hu NMD S1 RYAT boot. A follow-up to the “Cardboard” iteration, the sneaker is updated in monochromatic black. The upper — constructed with premium suede and leather overlays — the rubberized TPU mudguard and the Boost midsole are all dressed in black, while a touch of contrast is seen on the heel tab in neon orange. A bright blue shade also peeps through the caging detailing on the sides. The design is complete with Humanrace branding on the tongue.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy