Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Husband Christopher Guest: Everything To Know About Their Almost 40 Year Marriage
Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress known for her reoccurring role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movie franchise. She is married to Christopher Guest. Recently, Jamie has been busy promoting the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Ends. Many know Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, from her iconic role as Laurie Strode...
Jamie Lee Curtis says she wants Lindsay Lohan to be a 'hot grandma' in a 'Freaky Friday' sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis shared her vision for a potential "Freaky Friday" sequel on "The View." Curtis said that she wants her costar Lindsay Lohan to play a "hot grandma." She added that she would like to be a "helicopter parent" to Lohan's children in the movie.
msn.com
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
ETOnline.com
Kaitlyn Dever on Co-Stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts: ‘They Love Making Each Other Laugh’ (Exclusive)
A famous friendship for the ages! Kaitlyn Dever is opening up about what it was like sharing the screen with a pair of iconic Hollywood besties, George Clooney and Julia Roberts, in Ticket to Paradise. Dever, 25, walked the red carpet at the premiere of her Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline...
Julia Roberts Shares Why Acting Is Not Her End All, Be All: ‘Not My Only Dream Come True’
After four decades as a Hollywood staple, Julia Roberts shared why her acting career isn't her only dream come true.
Well, It Looks Like Emily Ratajkowski Just Cleared Up Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors
It was reported earlier this month that she and Brad were dating after being set up by a mutual friend.
Olivia Wilde: ‘People assume I have abandoned’ my kids
Olivia Wilde is clapping back at haters who think she has “abandoned” her two children. The actress told Elle in her November 2022 cover story, published Thursday, that she gets slammed when she’s “photographed not with” son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6. “I share custody of my kids with my ex,” she clarified, referencing Jason Sudeikis. “People assume I have abandoned my kids, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me,” the “Don’t Worry Darling” director, 38, continued. “The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother.” Wilde explained that the public doesn’t see her with...
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez’s Mocha-Toned Manicure Is for Legends Only
Jennifer Lopez has literally taken part in every beauty trend across the hair, makeup and nail categories. With her signature touches, there’s always a bit of supreme luxury, flair and finesse. When you thought you couldn’t be inspired anymore by the star — she takes things up a notch. Her latest expensive mocha brown manicure is an example of what we mean.
Olivia Wilde slams assumption she's 'abandoned' her kids with ex Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde clarified that she shares custody of her kids with Jason Sudeikis as she claims people think she's "abandoned" her two children, Otis and Daisy.
Keegan-Michael Key ‘Improvised a Song’ as Toad in the ‘Mario’ Movie
Not much is known about Nintendo’s upcoming “Super Mario Bros.” movie, but Keegan-Michael Key revealed to Variety that his character Toad has a musical moment in the film. When asked if Toad shows off his singing chops in the animated movie, Key said, “He does. I got to improvise a song in ‘Super Mario Bros.,’ which was an absolute blast. That was just a stick of fun, that whole thing.” Regarding Toad’s voice, Key said, “I was working on the voice with my partner and trying to find the voice through the internal journey of the character. And then with the directors...
Collider
'Bros': Where You've Seen the Actors Before
Bros, the highly-anticipated and hilarious gay rom-com from producers like Judd Apatow, was released on September 30, 2022. The film follows Bobby, a neurotic host who struggles in the gay dating community until he meets Aaron, a detached lawyer who can be a bit promiscuous. As they get to know...
Hypebae
What’s the Tea? A Juicy Glossier Tell All Book Is Coming
Glossier was one of the “most disruptive beauty brands,” as told by Forbes. The brand took the industry by storm with its millennial pink aesthetic and expert community-building strategies. With so much changing for Glossier over the last eight years, New York journalist and author Marisa Meltzer is set to uncover the fast rise and what some say may be the company’s demise with her new book Glossy: Ambition, Beauty and the Inside Story of Emily Weiss’s Glossier.
Collider
Chris Messina Joins Kaley Cuoco in Comedy Thriller Series 'Based on a True Story'
Chris Messina is set to star in Peacock's Based on a True Story. He joins Kaley Cuoco on the dark comedy thriller series, which was given a straight-to-series order in April. Variety reports that Messina has joined the streaming series, which is about "a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat". Cuoco will play Ava Bartlett, a married woman, while Messina will play Nathan; at the moment, further character details are being kept under wraps.
Mila Kunis’ Stunning Net Worth Proves She’s One of the Top Actresses in Hollywood
Cashing in! Mila Kunis first made a splash in the entertainment biz after she was cast as Jackie Burkhart in the beloved sitcom, That ‘70s Show, when she was just 14 years old. Since then, she’s starred in some of the biggest blockbusters spanning across all movie genres, including the critically acclaimed thriller, Black Swan, comedies Bad Moms and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and most recently, the Netflix adaptation of the New York Times best-selling mystery novel, Luckiest Girl Alive. Keep reading to find out details about Mila Kunis’ net worth, how she makes her money aside from acting and more.
wmagazine.com
Olivia Wilde Is a Bit Tired of Everyone's Ageism
It seems like all eyes have been on Olivia Wilde since her 2022 film Don’t Worry Darling met a PR thunderstorm during its promotion. Wilde met her current boyfriend Harry Styles on set and there have been constant rumors swirling about their relationship and the frustrations allegedly experienced by the film’s other star, Florence Pugh. It all culminated with what might be one of the most tense premieres in the Venice Film Festival’s history.
Hypebae
Lizzo Finally Reveals the Premiere Date for Her Upcoming HBO Max Documentary, 'Love, Lizzo'
Lizzo has taken to social media to reveal when her upcoming HBO Max documentary, Love, Lizzo is premiering. “Finally telling my story, my way. Love, Lizzo coming November 24th, only on @hbomax,” she captioned an Instagram post of the documentary poster. According to a press release, the project will...
Zooey Deschanel Has Landed Her First Major TV Role Since New Girl Ended
Four years after New Girl wrapped its run on Fox, Zooey Deschanel is finally returning to TV for her first big post-Jess role.
Hypebae
Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals Introduce All-Black Hu NMD S1 RYAT
Pharrell Williams and adidas Originals are back once again with a new colorway of their collaborative Hu NMD S1 RYAT boot. A follow-up to the “Cardboard” iteration, the sneaker is updated in monochromatic black. The upper — constructed with premium suede and leather overlays — the rubberized TPU mudguard and the Boost midsole are all dressed in black, while a touch of contrast is seen on the heel tab in neon orange. A bright blue shade also peeps through the caging detailing on the sides. The design is complete with Humanrace branding on the tongue.
