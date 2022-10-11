Read full article on original website
Injuries and Tough Opponent Lead to Falcon Defeat
Still dealing with injuries and facing a tough opponent, Wilcox-Hildreth was bested by Shelton (5-1) 57-14 on October 6 at Shelton. The Falcons fell to 3-3 and host state-ranked Red Cloud (x-x) on Friday, October 14 at Hildreth. Shelton scored on three touchdown runs and two conversion kicks in the...
Whippet Boys and GirlsRunners-up at SWC Meet
Minden hosted the nine-school Southwest Conference cross country meet on October 6. Both the Whippet girls and boys were conference runners-up. The top four girls’ teams were McCook (26), Minden (37), Ainsworth (44) and Cozad (70). Lindee Henning of Ogallala won in 18:56. Jessie Hurt placed fourth at 20:09....
Lady Whippets Take Second at C-4 District Golf Meet
Unsurprisingly but still excitedly the Minden girls’ golf team qualified for the state meet coming in second out of the C-4 district at Cambridge on October 3. The three team qualifiers were Broken Bow (338), Minden (364) and Adams Central (386). Individually the top scorer was Julia Messere of...
Whippets Fall to Indians in District 6 Matchup
Minden went to Broken Bow (5-2) on October 7 for a District 6 matchup and the host Indians got the better of the Whippets 27-7. Minden stands at 4-3 and though the playoff chances took a hit, wins over Gothenburg (3-4) this Friday and at Cozad next week would enhance the Whippets’ position. Seven district winners and nine at-large teams qualify for postseason. Minden is 17th in C-1 in points.
Minden Softball Season Comes to End
The Minden softball team traveled to Gothenburg for districts which unfortunately saw the Whippets’ season come to a conclusion. Minden took on the Gothenburg Swedes with a chance to advance in districts and came up short 2-14. Gothenburg did most of their damage in the first two innings amounting to fourteen total runs, while the Whippets struggled with four total base hits.
Wilcox-Hildreth Victorious Against Silver Lake
The Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons hosted the Silver Lake Mustangs on October 6 in a highly competitive matchup that saw the Falcons take home the victory in four sets. The scores of the four sets were 25-23, 25-23, 16-25, and 25-23. The victory moves the Falcons’ record to 6-17 on the season. Senior Emma Donley was a big focal point on offense totaling 11 kills in the contest. The Falcons defense played a huge role in the victory with a team total of 175 digs in the matchup.
Axtell Topples Deshler 48-6
Axtell continued to play stout defense and the running game was geared up again in the Cats’ 48-6 win over Deshler at Deshler on October 7. The win put Axtell above .500 for the first time this season, now at 4-3. The final regular season game will be at...
Axtell Splits Amherst Triangular
Axtell volleyball traveled to Amherst for a triangular on October 6 where the Wildcats took on Amherst Broncos and Pleasanton Bulldogs. The first game of the triangular saw Axtell emerge victorious over Pleasanton 25-18 and 25-19. Senior Lexie Eckhoff was the leader on offense for the Wildcats totaling fourteen kills...
Supervisors Consider Emergency Management Upgrade Purchase
The Kearney County Board of Supervisors had a brief agenda for the October 4 regular meeting. Emergency Manager Craig Lupkes started things off with a request to purchase upgraded paging equipment. Lupkes explained the Emergency Manager had originally paid for the Quad City Mutual Aid emergency paging system out of...
