The Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons hosted the Silver Lake Mustangs on October 6 in a highly competitive matchup that saw the Falcons take home the victory in four sets. The scores of the four sets were 25-23, 25-23, 16-25, and 25-23. The victory moves the Falcons’ record to 6-17 on the season. Senior Emma Donley was a big focal point on offense totaling 11 kills in the contest. The Falcons defense played a huge role in the victory with a team total of 175 digs in the matchup.

ROSELAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO