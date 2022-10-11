Rugby union’s reluctance to address football’s commercial dominance has contributed to the crises which have engulfed Premiership clubs Wasps and Worcester, according to a sports finance expert.Both teams have been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership, with Wasps having earlier withdrawn from this weekend’s match against Exeter and announcing it was “likely” they would enter administration.Kieran Maguire, a lecturer from the University of Liverpool Management School, believes the sport has been slow to act to address the issues it faces.“Rugby is still a relatively new professional sport and in many aspects it’s being run in an amateur way in terms of...

RUGBY ・ 3 HOURS AGO