EXCLUSIVE: Merlin Investor Launches Investment Platform To Provide Financial Data And Analytics
Personal investment solutions provider, Merlin Investor, announced the launch of a platform providing retail traders with strategic planning capabilities and a broad view into their investment portfolios. Users can access financial data, social sentiment, news, and content to create their personal investment strategies on the platform. The assets covered by...
UTA to Fund Creator Economy, Web3 Startups With Investcorp Backing
UTA will increase its investments into creator economy and Web3 startups as part of a new partnership with investment firm Investcorp, the agency said on Wednesday. Known as UTA.VC, the partnership has already resulted in investments into companies like the data analytics firm Antenna, blockchain tech company ConsenSys, the influencer marking platform Bounty, the fitness app FitOn and the NFT companies Percs and Danvas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAre Virtual Influencers the Real Deal?UTA Names Allan Haldeman Head of New York OfficeNFT Artist Diana Sinclair Signs With UTA, Sets Auction at Christie's Investcorp’s Anand Radhakrishnan and UTA’s Caroline Jacobs, Clinton Foy and Sam...
bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
TechCrunch
With $67M in new capital, NorthOne is doubling down on SMBs as some fintech companies pull back
A flurry of fintechs emerged in hope of meeting that demand while incumbent banks clamored to step up their own digital games. And then there were those companies that existed well before the pandemic. New York-based NorthOne is one such example. Founded by Eytan Bensoussan and Justin Adler in 2016, the startup was born to serve small business owners such as barbers, mechanics and local restaurant owners.
NFL・
Embroker Names David Derigiotis as New Chief Insurance Officer
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Embroker, the digital platform making it radically simple to get business insurance, announced that David Derigiotis has joined as Chief Insurance Officer (CIO). Derigiotis comes on board at a pivotal time to continue Embroker’s momentum, and lead the development of Embroker’s innovative insurance vertical products, particularly cybersecurity, technology and privacy offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005405/en/ David Derigiotis, Chief Insurance Officer at Embroker (Photo: Business Wire)
Mastercard Platform Delivers Data-Driven Treasury Intelligence
Businesses often struggle with visibility into how and where they spend money—and with which suppliers. In a recent poll of treasury professionals, 91% of respondents noted they still used spreadsheets for forecasting 1. To address this need, Mastercard today announced the launch of Global Treasury Intelligence, a cloud-based analytics platform that enables organizations to execute more effective and sustainable financial strategies, and support corporate priorities such as cash management, risk assessment and ESG goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221009005039/en/ Global Treasury Intelligence: A collaborative platform to drive meaningful, strategic decision-making (Graphic: Business Wire) By automating data ingestion from clients’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, Global Treasury Intelligence provides a view of all payment flows across suppliers, commodities, and lines of business, integrated with relevant third-party data. This holistic view means companies can more efficiently and collaboratively analyze global payments and manage risks. It can be used for narrow applications like identifying opportunities for expansion of commercial cards, as well as broader applications like cash management, source to settle pay strategies, treasury services optimization, supplier ESG scoring, and Know Your Supplier assessments.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks end lower as investors await CPI report
U.S. stocks ended Wednesday's session slightly lower, as producer price data showed inflation inched up last month and a readout of Federal Reserve meeting minutes affirmed officials were likely to proceed with their rate-hiking plans. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed down about 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI)...
nftgators.com
dYdX Foundation Announces Former ConsenSys Senior Exec Charles d’Haussy as CEO
Charles d’Haussy led ConsenSys’ APAC growth efforts and global business development. He has experience as an entrepreneur, a fintech startup executive, and the head of fintech with the Hong Kong government. In his new role, d’Haussy will develop the dYdX protocol, community, and dYdX DAO. The dYdX...
Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005033/en/ Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
coinjournal.net
Crypto.com invests $145M in its new European headquarters
Crypto.com has followed Binance in launching a headquarters in France in a bid to establish its presence in Europe. Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com announced on Wednesday that it had launched its European headquarters in France. The company said it spent around $145 million to establish its European headquarters. In its blog...
Yahoo!
Walgreens beats on Q4 earnings, raises U.S. health care fiscal 2025 sales
Walgreens Boots Alliance beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates and also saw a revenue beat, while raising its U.S. health care sales guidance for fiscal 2025. - Let's also talk about some of the other earnings scenarios that we're watching. Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, those shares have been going higher this morning. And they're still hanging on to a relatively small gain, up 6/10 of 1% here, beating estimates in the latest quarter, lifting US health care fiscal 2025 sales target there for Walgreens.
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Legacy of a Corporate Giant
The kitchen and bath industry lost a transformational leader and corporate giant last month with the passing, at age 83, of Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr., whose bold ideas, indomitable spirit and extraordinary breadth of contributions left an indelible imprint on the nation’s housing and residential remodeling markets.
crowdfundinsider.com
House Republicans Tell Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Ensure Bank, Fintech Partnerships
All financial services will eventually be Fintech services, but some traditional financial firms struggle to become digitally native. Traditional banks, typically smaller ones, fall into this category. Most of these smaller banks have purchased services from Fintechs, thus providing modern platforms – others have partnered with Fintechs to provide updated services. Few have gone it alone.
Immuron Announces Strategic Investment In UK-Based Gut Health Company
Immuron Limited IMRN signed a strategic investment and option agreement with Ateria Health Limited for an upfront cash investment of £1.48 million. The company has also announced a strategic investment of approximately £1.5 million (A$2.6 million) to acquire an initial 17.5% of Ateria Health. Potential adjustment to share...
ffnews.com
Glia CEO Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship for a Second Consecutive Year
Goldman Sachs is recognizing Glia CEO and Co-Founder Dan Michaeli as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Michaeli from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. He launched Glia with co-founders Justin DiPietro and...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft vet joins Domo as chief people officer; Madrona hires new partner; more
— Microsoft veteran Monica Pool Knox is now chief people officer of data platform company Domo. Knox worked for Microsoft for almost five years, departing in April 2021. She most recently served as global head of human resources at the tech giant for mixed reality, AI platform & cloud security, and identity.
‘It’s not just what you do, but the why’: Threshold Ventures cofounder Emily Melton on the success of startups
Emily Melton, cofounder and managing partner of Threshold Ventures (center), at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit 2022 in Laguna Niguel, Calif. The economic fluctuations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflationary environments have impacted the investments and strategies of entrepreneurs over the past two years, emphasizing the need for purpose in a successful startup.
Yahoo!
Domino’s Pizza misses on Q3 earnings estimates
Domino's Pizza missed third-quarter earnings estimates, saw U.S. same-store sales up 2%, and cut its 2022 capital expenditures forecast. - Also here, well, one of the staples at least in my purchase habits, Domino's Pizza, out with some mixed results for the latest quarter earnings. They came below estimates as...
Comcast Corporation Promotes Mike Cavanagh to President
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) today announced that Mike Cavanagh has been named President. With this promotion, Mike will work closely with Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts to manage the businesses and teams across the company. Mike will be only the third President in the company’s 59-year history. He will remain Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005268/en/ Mike Cavanagh, President and Chief Financial Officer, Comcast Corporation (Photo: Comcast Corporation)
ffnews.com
Opal and Choco Up Partner to offer Revenue Based Financing
Opal, a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is announcing its partnership with growth financing partner Choco Up, the leading revenue-based financing platform in Asia. Together, they will offer a range of financing and growth solutions to e-commerce and digital companies, the most unique of which, is revenue-based financing (“RBF”).
