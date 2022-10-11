ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former school board member Cuskey gets appointed to fill vacant seat

Four Rice Lake residents applied for appointment to fill the vacancy on the Rice Lake Board of Education by last Friday’s deadline. The candidates — Don Cuskey, Jim Luedtke, Lannah Schulz and Judith Barisonzi — took part in a group interview Monday conducted by all members of the Rice Lake Area Board of Education.

Each were asked why they wanted to be appointed and what contributions they could make, what they thought were the top priorities of the school board and their view of public education.

District Administrator Randy Drost then gave the board members paper ballots to vote on an appointment to the board to fill out the term of former board member Abbey Fischer, who resigned in September. The appointment runs until the spring election in April.

Cuskey, a former school board member who served for 12 years from 2006-2018, received six of the eight votes cast. After a background check and other protocol, he will get sworn in before the board’s next meeting on Oct. 24.

In his reply on why he should be appointed and what he could contribute, Cuskey said with his familiarity with serving on the board he could come up to speed quickly and could be of service to make it a smooth transition until the next board election.

Commenting on his view of public education, he said, “We need a safe place for all kids to come and learn lifelong skills to be contributing members of society.”

He also said he has no agenda and will take both sides of an issue into consideration in coming up with what’s best for kids and thinks the board should be apolitical.

All candidates were thanked for applying and were encouraged to reapply before the spring election when district voters will choose the next board member.

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County.

