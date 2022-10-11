ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

RamblinRed
2d ago

Lol…if you believe in liberal polls…I’ve got some ocean beach front property for sale in Arkansas…cheap..

readfrontier.org

Outside groups are outspending candidates in the Oklahoma governor’s race

Super PACs and dark money groups have poured more than $12.5 million into television ads attacking Gov. Kevin Stitt and boosting his Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister before the November election. The outside groups have so far spent more than the Stitt and Hofmeister campaigns combined, data from advertising analysis firm...
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay

Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
Markwayne Mullin
Jim Inhofe
Kendra Horn
James Lankford
KRMG

Five tribal leaders endorse Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor

Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma announced Monday they will endorse State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor. In a press release, the leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, and Seminole Nations cited Hofmeister’s “respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes for the betterment of all Oklahomans.”
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
News On 6

Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Tax Commission Says Tribal Citizens Must Pay State Income Tax

Nearly 10,000 tribal citizens will have to pay Oklahoma state income taxes after all. After the Supreme Court's Ruling on tribal jurisdiction in 2020, about 9,200 tribal members in the state claimed that the ruling meant that they no longer had to pay state taxes. But the Oklahoma Tax Commission says that ruling only applies to major crimes and they are still required to pay state income taxes.
news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Poll: Hofmeister Holds Edge On Stitt 1 Month From Election

Gubernatorial challenger State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister holds a slight lead on incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, according to new polling released Friday. The exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll, conducted between Oct. 3 and 6, shows Hofmeister with nearly a 4-point lead one month from Election Day. Among those polled, Hofmeister got 46.8 percent of the vote, while Stitt got 43 percent. Libertarian Natalie Bruno got 2.3 percent, and Independent Ervin Yen got 1.3 percent. Likely Oklahoma voters were polled, and the poll has a plus-minus of 5.65 percent meaning that the Hofmeister-Stitt figures are within the margin of error.
