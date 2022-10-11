Read full article on original website
RamblinRed
2d ago
Lol…if you believe in liberal polls…I’ve got some ocean beach front property for sale in Arkansas…cheap..
Reply(1)
5
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma’s gubernatorial candidates face off in conversation about major issues
OKLAHOMA CITY — For the first time, Oklahoma’s gubernatorial candidates faced off in a conversation about some of the major issues voters care about. It was part of a forum hosted by Oklahoma’s Petroleum Alliance in Oklahoma City. "My opponent joined the Biden party the same year...
For The First Time, Oklahoma’s Big 5 Native Nations Endorse In Governor’s Race
Their choice to back the Democratic candidate is a sign of a deteriorating relationship with the state and emerging tribal political strength.
Gubernatorial candidates face-off for the first time
The first head-to-head discussion between Governor Kevin Stitt and Democratic candidate Joy Hofmeister took place Wednesday.
Tribal Leaders Explain Why They've Made An Endorsement In The Race For Oklahoma Governor
The leaders of Oklahoma’s five largest tribes have thrown their weight behind Joy Hofmeister for governor. This is the first time the five tribes have joined forces to support a gubernatorial candidate. Leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations said a reason for their support is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Abortion one of major motivators driving Oklahomans to vote in November
OKLAHOMA CITY — Abortion is one of the major motivators driving Oklahomans to vote this November. So, where do the candidates stand in one of the biggest races on Oklahoma ballots this midterm election?. KOCO 5 sat down with Republican Markwayne Mullin and Democrat Kendra Horn as they look...
readfrontier.org
Outside groups are outspending candidates in the Oklahoma governor’s race
Super PACs and dark money groups have poured more than $12.5 million into television ads attacking Gov. Kevin Stitt and boosting his Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister before the November election. The outside groups have so far spent more than the Stitt and Hofmeister campaigns combined, data from advertising analysis firm...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay
Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
News On 6
White House Announces Over $1 Million In Improvements For Rural Health Care In Oklahoma
The White House announced $110 million in improvements for rural health care, and more than $1 million of that will come to Oklahoma. Choctaw and Coal Counties as well as the cities of Anadarko, Atoka and Prague will all get funding. The money will be used for things like creating...
RELATED PEOPLE
KRMG In Depth: A frank conversation with Gov. Kevin Stitt headed into the November elections
TULSA — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is locked in a battle many would not have predicted just a few short months ago. Monday, the Intertribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes chose to endorse his opponent, Republican-turned-Democrat Joy Hofmeister, the sitting Superintendent of Public Instruction. Considering the relatively unprecedented...
KOCO
Oklahoma’s five largest tribes endorse Stitt’s opponent in race for governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s five largest tribes said they’re endorsing Gov. Kevin Stitt’s opponent for the governor race. Leaders of the five tribes, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole are all expected to announce their endorsement for current state superintendent Joy Hofmeister for governor. It is...
Five tribal leaders endorse Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor
Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma announced Monday they will endorse State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor. In a press release, the leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, and Seminole Nations cited Hofmeister’s “respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes for the betterment of all Oklahomans.”
KHBS
Arkansas Secretary of State's Office says voters shouldn't be affected by law limiting time to mark ballots
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Arkansas voter procedure laws, voters should not be allowed more than 10 minutes to mark their ballots. "Sometimes you have some of your older people that like to read the stuff and it takes them a little longer, but we deal with it. We don't throw anyone out," said Tim Walker, election coordinator for Crawford County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tribes urge Oklahoma lawmakers to repeal critical race theory law
Leaders of several Native American tribes are calling on Oklahoma lawmakers to repeal a bill that bans critical race theory from being taught in classrooms.
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
News On 6
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
Oklahoma Tax Commission Says Tribal Citizens Must Pay State Income Tax
Nearly 10,000 tribal citizens will have to pay Oklahoma state income taxes after all. After the Supreme Court's Ruling on tribal jurisdiction in 2020, about 9,200 tribal members in the state claimed that the ruling meant that they no longer had to pay state taxes. But the Oklahoma Tax Commission says that ruling only applies to major crimes and they are still required to pay state income taxes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Chamber of Oklahoma rates OK a bottom ten state for health care
A new scorecard from the State Chamber of Oklahoma shows the state is in the bottom ten nationwide for health care.
caribbeantoday.com
DeSantis: A Repeat Offender of Black Floridians
Gadsden County Courthouse—Standing beneath the infamous hanging tree, Congressman Al Lawson, Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt, Tallahassee Attorney Mutaqee Akbar and Pastor Tracey Stallworth wanted and explanation. They said Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest insult to African Americans in Gadsden County went too far. It was about Jeff Moore, appointed by DeSantis to the Gadsden County Commission three months ago. He abruptly resigned September 23 when a picture surfaced of him in Klu Klux Klan garb. For the Black community it was a stunning rebuke of their citizenry in the only predominantly Black County in Florida. DeSantis offered no explanation or apology. Meanwhile, his audacity makes news nationwide.
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
Poll: Hofmeister Holds Edge On Stitt 1 Month From Election
Gubernatorial challenger State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister holds a slight lead on incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, according to new polling released Friday. The exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll, conducted between Oct. 3 and 6, shows Hofmeister with nearly a 4-point lead one month from Election Day. Among those polled, Hofmeister got 46.8 percent of the vote, while Stitt got 43 percent. Libertarian Natalie Bruno got 2.3 percent, and Independent Ervin Yen got 1.3 percent. Likely Oklahoma voters were polled, and the poll has a plus-minus of 5.65 percent meaning that the Hofmeister-Stitt figures are within the margin of error.
Comments / 18