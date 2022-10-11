Read full article on original website
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
northernvirginiamag.com
A Renovation Took This Arlington Home From Cramped to Open, Modern Spaces
While the renovation added an open floor plan, the statement piece of the remodel is the 3D-printed handrail. At 3,276 square feet, this 1980s Arlington home originally boasted a generous footprint but had a complex design that just did not flow. DC-based architecture firm EL Studio helped revamp the center-hall...
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend October 14 – October 16
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Farm Harvest Days and Fall Carnival at Frying Pan Park. Bring the family to Frying Pan Farm Park for Farm Harvest Days and Fall Carnival! Watch the cider press in action, milk a cow, shell corn, peel apples, meet farm animals, play old-fashioned games, and watch farm demos. At the carnival enjoy games, rides, and tasty fair food!
arlingtonmagazine.com
What to Eat and Drink During Arlington Restaurant Week
Arlington Restaurant Week is back, with more than 40 area restaurants dishing out special deals on lunch and dinner from October 17-24. Below are just a few highlights of what you’ll find sizzling during this weeklong dining bonanza, brought to you by the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. Click here for a complete list of participating restaurants.
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Washington DC this year? This post covers Christmas Washington DC 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Washington DC, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
northernvirginiamag.com
These NoVA Parks Have the Best Views for Bird-Watching
With the fall migration underway, grab a pair of binoculars for a chance to catch a glimpse of bald eagles, tundra swans, and more. If most of your time is spent commuting and listening to traffic noise and construction that never seems to end, you may be surprised to learn that the NoVA area is teeming with bird life.
loudounnow.com
Local Teens Volunteer (and Shop) at the Ladies Board Rummage Sale
Thrifting is definitely a thing for Gen Z. And the annual Inova Loudoun Ladies Board Rummage Sale is a gold mine for great finds for shoppers young and old. It’s also a fun volunteer opportunity for local teens. This year’s 83rd annual rummage sale weekend takes place Oct. 15...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Handover by the Slice Opens on King Street
A few local business owners have combined forces to bring a NY-style pizza-by-the-slice venue to Old Town. Handover by the Slice opened recently at 728 King Street, below King’s Ransom. Teddy Kim of Avanti Holdings Group, Ian McGrath of Alexandria Realty and Gregg Linzey of Chewish Deli combined forces...
recordpatriot.com
Can America afford suburbia? High prices have homebuyers seeking solutions
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The email from the mortgage loan officer was supposed to be good news for Maureen Coffey. A 27-year-old nonprofit employee, she never thought she would be able to afford to buy in Arlington County - a wealthy, liberal suburb across the river from Washington, D.C. - until he told her otherwise. Her steady income and strong credit would qualify her for a condominium costing as much as $300,000.
Commercial Observer
Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Celebrates Completion of $3.6B The Wharf
On the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront celebrated the completion of the $3.6 billion Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. The development team is comprised of Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette. “As someone who lives and...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
alextimes.com
Longtime car dealership receives permits to stay in business
The Alexandria Planning Commission conditionally approved special use permit requests submitted by Alexandria Hyundai that will keep the longtime car dealership in business. Kevin Reilly, who has been the owner of the Alexandria Hyundai dealership on Mount Vernon Ave. for more than 20 years, filed three different SUPs – two of which the commission approved with conditions and one they did not.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
mocoshow.com
New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County
Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
bethesdamagazine.com
Fire breaks out at Fire Station 1 restaurant in downtown Silver Spring
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 14, 2022, to include the cause of the fire and other information. A fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at the Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring was caused by hot cooking oil that was left unattended, according to the Montgomery Fire & Rescue Service.
UPDATED: Peet’s Coffee to Permanently Close October 30
UPDATE: Peet’s Coffee is set to close at 12 p.m. on October 30, according to a message received by the Source. Peet’s Coffee at The Blairs Shops shopping center at 1316 East-West Highway in downtown Silver Spring will close on October 31, according to a report from The MoCo Show.
alxnow.com
Paws In The Park, Alexandria’s biggest pet adoption event, is this Sunday
Paws In The Park, Alexandria’s biggest annual animal-focused event is returning on Sunday (October 16). More than 50 adoptable pets will be on-hand at Old Town’s Oronoco Bay Park (100 Madison Street) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We’re talking about probably close to 50 adoptable animals, mostly...
WTOP
Manassas Park to combat noisy cars
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The city of Manassas Park is hoping to quiet down some of its noisiest cars. The city is taking advantage of a recent change in state code...
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
