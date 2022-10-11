ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tysonstoday.com

Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend October 14 – October 16

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Farm Harvest Days and Fall Carnival at Frying Pan Park. Bring the family to Frying Pan Farm Park for Farm Harvest Days and Fall Carnival! Watch the cider press in action, milk a cow, shell corn, peel apples, meet farm animals, play old-fashioned games, and watch farm demos. At the carnival enjoy games, rides, and tasty fair food!
MCLEAN, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

What to Eat and Drink During Arlington Restaurant Week

Arlington Restaurant Week is back, with more than 40 area restaurants dishing out special deals on lunch and dinner from October 17-24. Below are just a few highlights of what you’ll find sizzling during this weeklong dining bonanza, brought to you by the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. Click here for a complete list of participating restaurants.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falls Church, VA
Real Estate
Falls Church, VA
Business
City
Falls Church, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

These NoVA Parks Have the Best Views for Bird-Watching

With the fall migration underway, grab a pair of binoculars for a chance to catch a glimpse of bald eagles, tundra swans, and more. If most of your time is spent commuting and listening to traffic noise and construction that never seems to end, you may be surprised to learn that the NoVA area is teeming with bird life.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Local Teens Volunteer (and Shop) at the Ladies Board Rummage Sale

Thrifting is definitely a thing for Gen Z. And the annual Inova Loudoun Ladies Board Rummage Sale is a gold mine for great finds for shoppers young and old. It’s also a fun volunteer opportunity for local teens. This year’s 83rd annual rummage sale weekend takes place Oct. 15...
LEESBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Historic Homes#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Colonial#Cedarwood Lane
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Handover by the Slice Opens on King Street

A few local business owners have combined forces to bring a NY-style pizza-by-the-slice venue to Old Town. Handover by the Slice opened recently at 728 King Street, below King’s Ransom. Teddy Kim of Avanti Holdings Group, Ian McGrath of Alexandria Realty and Gregg Linzey of Chewish Deli combined forces...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
recordpatriot.com

Can America afford suburbia? High prices have homebuyers seeking solutions

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The email from the mortgage loan officer was supposed to be good news for Maureen Coffey. A 27-year-old nonprofit employee, she never thought she would be able to afford to buy in Arlington County - a wealthy, liberal suburb across the river from Washington, D.C. - until he told her otherwise. Her steady income and strong credit would qualify her for a condominium costing as much as $300,000.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Commercial Observer

Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Celebrates Completion of $3.6B The Wharf

On the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront celebrated the completion of the $3.6 billion Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. The development team is comprised of Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette. “As someone who lives and...
WASHINGTON, DC
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC

There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
alextimes.com

Longtime car dealership receives permits to stay in business

The Alexandria Planning Commission conditionally approved special use permit requests submitted by Alexandria Hyundai that will keep the longtime car dealership in business. Kevin Reilly, who has been the owner of the Alexandria Hyundai dealership on Mount Vernon Ave. for more than 20 years, filed three different SUPs – two of which the commission approved with conditions and one they did not.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
mocoshow.com

New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County

Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Fire breaks out at Fire Station 1 restaurant in downtown Silver Spring

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 14, 2022, to include the cause of the fire and other information. A fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at the Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring was caused by hot cooking oil that was left unattended, according to the Montgomery Fire & Rescue Service.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Manassas Park to combat noisy cars

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The city of Manassas Park is hoping to quiet down some of its noisiest cars. The city is taking advantage of a recent change in state code...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
ffxnow.com

Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse

One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
CHANTILLY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy