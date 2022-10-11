Read full article on original website
Walmart Announces More Closed Stores In These States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Amazon Prime Day is ‘risking warehouse workers’ health’, union leader says
Derrick Palmer, one of the founders of the Amazon Labour Union, has said that he expects at least 20 Amazon warehouses to unionise within a year, and that founder Jeff Bezos will return to head the company.He also told The Independent that warehouse workers are under great pressure to fulfil Prime Day demands with lacklustre rewards, speaking after an online rally of Amazon workers in the UK and US.The rally followed walkouts in Bristol and Tilbury and prospective industrial action in Coventry.“The biggest challenge is getting Amazon to negotiate the contract. Getting other workers involved, hosting these national calls, getting...
ZDNet
Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178
During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Here is what you need to know as California stimulus payments up to $1,050 begin to be distributed
Thanks to one-time stimulus payments the Golden State started distributing on Friday, up to 23 million Californians are likely to get tax refunds of up to $1,050. The payments, which will total $9.5 billion, are the state's largest-ever program of their sort.
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
Walmart's Fall Sale Is Here! Shop 24 Can't-Miss Deals, Including $2,000 Off an OLED Smart TV
And more than $200 off a robot vacuum, too Walmart just launched a fall sale full of its famous rollback deals — and many of them simply cannot be missed. The department store's sale overlaps with the debut of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, pinning the rivals in a low-prices battle where savvy shoppers are the winner. Walmart's Rollbacks Sale features savings across the board, including big-ticket holiday gifts that are on the top of everyone's wish list, like crystal clear OLED TVs. Right now, Walmart has...
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Amazon sale starts early: these Blink security cameras are under half price!
Keep an eye on your property and loved ones - with Cyber Monday security camera options starting at just $19.99!
Three-Quarters of Millennials Purchase Groceries Online
Online grocers looking to drive adoption would be best served to focus on the needs and preferences of millennials, given that these consumers are the most likely of all generations to purchase their groceries digitally. Research from PYMNTS’ new study “Super Apps for the Super Connected,” created in collaboration with...
Retailers Scramble for Every Conversion as JPMorgan’s Dimon Highlights Looming Recession
If it was anybody other than the CEO of the nation’s largest bank, it would be easier to ignore. But when J.P. Morgan’s Jamie Dimon puts the country on a six-to-ninth-month recession alert, it’s hard not to take note. Dimon’s warning comes in the wake of PYMNTS’...
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Smaller Grocers Playing Loyalty Catch-Up
A shift is emerging between grocers that have the resources and the scale to make a subscription model possible, and smaller brands for which a more traditional loyalty model is still the most effective tool within their reach. The Fresh Market, a chain based in Greensboro, N.C., with 160 stores...
Jalopnik
Nissan to Offer Pay-as-You-Go Lease Options for Buyers
Nissan is rolling out a new lease option for buyers of certain models. Automotive News reports that Nissan’s finance arm, NMAC (Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation) has introduced a new low-mileage lease program that customers can add more miles to if they need. Called SignatureFLEX, the leases start at 5,000...
Allrecipes.com
Walmart Rolled Out Its Deals for Days Sale and Hundreds of Kitchen Products Are up to 65% Off
It's not even Halloween yet, we know, but there's no better time to start your holiday shopping than this week. Both Walmart and Amazon are holding massive competing sales, which means prices are lower than we've seen in months. You can grab kitchen staples and appliances for everyone on your...
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals 2022 - prepare for the discounts
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals are going to be the place to look for a quality panel for less
Comments / 0