Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Three Michigan players to watch against Penn State this weekend

It’s a top-10matchup this weekend with the Michigan Wolverines hosting Penn State in what should be easily the best stadium atmosphere of the season. Halfway through the season already, we have a good idea of what each team will look like and who the key players are that will decide the game. Here are a few Michigan players to watch this weekend.
Maize n Brew

Getting to know Penn State with Christian Hackenberg ahead of Michigan showdown

No. 5 Michigan (6-0) is set to take on No. 10 Penn State (5-0) in what will be one of the biggest games of the week, and certainly the biggest one in the noon timeslot. The Wolverines narrowly beat Penn State a season ago on the road, winning in the waning minutes 21-17. This time it’s a maize out at The Big House, but once again the season is somewhat on the line for the Wolverines.
saturdaytradition.com

Hunter Dickinson explains how NIL has impacted his Michigan career

Hunter Dickinson, the standout center at Michigan, says the school has improved when it comes to NIL. On3 Sports’ Clayton Sayfie reported on what he thinks about it. Just a year ago Dickinson appeared on a podcast, calling the Wolverines’ NIL policies “restrictive”, and the inability to use the school’s trademarks and logos “frustrating”.
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
Maize n Brew

Three key matchups: Penn State at Michigan

This Saturday, the No. 5 ranked Michigan Wolverines (6-0) welcome the 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) to the Big House for a noon kickoff in a much anticipated matchup. This will be the biggest challenge of the season for both teams, and this game will help determine the pecking order in the Big Ten East alongside the Buckeyes.
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo

Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
Maize n Brew

J.J. McCarthy leads nation in multiple categories ahead of Penn State game

Michigan has a big challenge on Saturday, their biggest of the season. The No. 5 (6-0) Wolverines will be facing off against No. 10 Penn State (5-0) at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines have a quarterback in J.J. McCarthy who has been among the most productive and efficient in the nation. McCarthy has started every game since Week 2 and has put up numerous statistics that are top tier.
Maize n Brew

Michigan WR Ronnie Bell named to Comeback Player of the Year watch list

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell was named to the Comeback Player of the Year watch list, announced Wednesday morning. One year after tearing his ACL and missing all but the first half of the first game in 2021, the fifth-year senior is leading Michigan’s receivers in catches (30), yards (390) and yards per game (65). He has scored just one touchdown this season, but he has been pivotal to quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s weekly progression.
Maize n Brew

Key takeaways from Kim Barnes Arico’s press conference at Big Ten Media Day

As part of 2022 Basketball Media Days for the Big Ten, Kim Barnes Arico spoke to the media for roughly 10 minutes on Wednesday morning. With a program-leading 218 wins, Kim Barnes Arico is the most successful basketball coach in Michigan women’s basketball history. The team is coming off their most successful season in program history, securing their first Elite Eight appearance thanks to the elite play of Naz Hilmon and a deep group of seniors that helped contribute.
