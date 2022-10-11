Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change CityTaxBuzzAnn Arbor, MI
Maize n Brew
Three Michigan players to watch against Penn State this weekend
It’s a top-10matchup this weekend with the Michigan Wolverines hosting Penn State in what should be easily the best stadium atmosphere of the season. Halfway through the season already, we have a good idea of what each team will look like and who the key players are that will decide the game. Here are a few Michigan players to watch this weekend.
Maize n Brew
Getting to know Penn State with Christian Hackenberg ahead of Michigan showdown
No. 5 Michigan (6-0) is set to take on No. 10 Penn State (5-0) in what will be one of the biggest games of the week, and certainly the biggest one in the noon timeslot. The Wolverines narrowly beat Penn State a season ago on the road, winning in the waning minutes 21-17. This time it’s a maize out at The Big House, but once again the season is somewhat on the line for the Wolverines.
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Dickinson explains how NIL has impacted his Michigan career
Hunter Dickinson, the standout center at Michigan, says the school has improved when it comes to NIL. On3 Sports’ Clayton Sayfie reported on what he thinks about it. Just a year ago Dickinson appeared on a podcast, calling the Wolverines’ NIL policies “restrictive”, and the inability to use the school’s trademarks and logos “frustrating”.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups: Penn State at Michigan
This Saturday, the No. 5 ranked Michigan Wolverines (6-0) welcome the 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) to the Big House for a noon kickoff in a much anticipated matchup. This will be the biggest challenge of the season for both teams, and this game will help determine the pecking order in the Big Ten East alongside the Buckeyes.
College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo
Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
Maize n Brew
Survey: Would you prefer the Maize Out to kickoff during the afternoon or evening?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Michigan Wolverines decided to have dessert first in the 2022 season. After polishing off...
saturdaytradition.com
Dana Altman, Oregon hoops head coach, throws shade at Michigan entering 2022-23 season
Dana Altman is not waiting for the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season to throw some shade at Michigan. The head coach at Oregon addressed one topic regarding the Wolverines during a Monday press conference. Following a practice for the Ducks, Altman was asked if Michigan will ever be...
Maize n Brew
Michigan hoops extends offer to 2024 four-star power forward Aidan Sherell
When looking at the wide world of recruiting, it’s obviously important for premiere schools like Michigan to recruit all over the country, but it’s also crucial to keep in touch with local ties. That’s exactly what Juwan Howard and his staff are doing. On Tuesday evening, they extended...
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy leads nation in multiple categories ahead of Penn State game
Michigan has a big challenge on Saturday, their biggest of the season. The No. 5 (6-0) Wolverines will be facing off against No. 10 Penn State (5-0) at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines have a quarterback in J.J. McCarthy who has been among the most productive and efficient in the nation. McCarthy has started every game since Week 2 and has put up numerous statistics that are top tier.
Maize n Brew
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell named to Comeback Player of the Year watch list
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell was named to the Comeback Player of the Year watch list, announced Wednesday morning. One year after tearing his ACL and missing all but the first half of the first game in 2021, the fifth-year senior is leading Michigan’s receivers in catches (30), yards (390) and yards per game (65). He has scored just one touchdown this season, but he has been pivotal to quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s weekly progression.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Two four-star top targets set official visits to Michigan
We’re finally getting to the meat of Michigan’s schedule halfway through the season. The next two home games against Penn State and Michigan State are clearly the dates the coaches are pushing for recruits to take visits to. As those games draw nearer, the lists of expected visitors...
Maize n Brew
On the heels of a renewed focus, Michigan’s pass rush looks more formidable than ever
After a standout performance in the first game of the season, Michigan Wolverines fans were waiting for the pass rush to make an encore. Since the start of Big Ten season, they’ve gotten just that — recording three sacks against Maryland, four against Iowa and a whopping seven against Indiana.
Maize n Brew
Michigan hosts 2023 four-star guard George Washington III on official visit
With the 2022-23 season set to start in less than a month, Juwan Howard and his staff are hoping to land commitments from recruits for the coming seasons. Most recently, the Michigan Wolverines hosted 2023 four-star guard George Washington III on an official visit, as reported by Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.
Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt
The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game.
Maize n Brew
Key takeaways from Kim Barnes Arico’s press conference at Big Ten Media Day
As part of 2022 Basketball Media Days for the Big Ten, Kim Barnes Arico spoke to the media for roughly 10 minutes on Wednesday morning. With a program-leading 218 wins, Kim Barnes Arico is the most successful basketball coach in Michigan women’s basketball history. The team is coming off their most successful season in program history, securing their first Elite Eight appearance thanks to the elite play of Naz Hilmon and a deep group of seniors that helped contribute.
Maize n Brew
Jim Harbaugh acknowledges overcoming challenges if the Wolverines are to reach the ‘promised land’
The Michigan Wolverines head football coach joined Jon Jansen for his weekly radio appearance on Inside Michigan Football and discussed the team’s latest victory over Indiana, the health of running backs coach Mike Hart, and a preview of Penn State. “It was a great team win, start with that....
Maize n Brew
James Franklin speaks at length about J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, other players in pre-Michigan press conference
The Michigan Wolverines are scheduled to face their biggest test of the season so far when Penn State comes to Ann Arbor this Saturday. Under the guidance of head coach James Franklin — now in his ninth season at the helm — the Nittany Lions are undefeated and ranked No. 10 in the country.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
