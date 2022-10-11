Actress Eileen Ryan, mom of legendary actor Sean Penn, has passed away at the age of 94, RadarOnline.com has learned. While the actress led an incredible career in Hollywood in her own right, she was famously the mother to composure and songwriter, Michael Penn, as well as actors Sean and Chris Penn. Ryan died at her home on Sunday. A cause of death has not yet been released at this time. Ryan was born in New York City in 1927. Thirty years later, she married actor and director Leo Penn in 1957 after meeting during rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh....

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO