ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Labor Department proposes rule to reclassify contractors as employees

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8ZmT_0iUc109K00

( The Hill ) — The Labor Department on Tuesday unveiled a proposed rule that would reclassify some independent contractors as company employees, a move that could disrupt the gig economy.

The highly anticipated rule takes aim at companies that the Biden administration says “misclassify” their employees as contractors. By becoming employees, those workers would be covered by overtime and minimum wage laws that don’t apply to contractors.

“Misclassification deprives workers of their federal labor protections, including their right to be paid their full, legally earned wages,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in a statement.

Labor unions have been pushing the Biden administration to go after industries that rely on contractors, including ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft, noting that those workers are losing out on key benefits and will have trouble unionizing due to their contractor status.

McCarthy made fellow Republican cry in post-Jan. 6 meeting: book

The Labor Department said Tuesday that misclassification is a problem in a host of industries, including home care, janitorial services, delivery, trucking and construction. The department said the widespread issue makes it difficult for some businesses to compete with those that misclassify their workers as contractors.

The Biden administration rule would replace Trump administration guidance that made it easier for companies to classify workers as contractors. It will likely draw intense opposition from business groups that pushed for the Trump administration rule.

Uber and Lyft each saw their stock price fall roughly 14 percent following the announcement. Gig companies could see their labor costs increase as much as 30 percent if they were required to reclassify contractors as employees, experts say.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Labor Department#Republican
Upworthy

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Uber
Queen City News

Body of missing Lincolnton man found in woods

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The body of a Lincolnton man who has been missing since last week has been found, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding 47-year-old Lincolnton resident Michael Taylor, who was reported missing last Thursday at a home on Janice Road. Taylor’s mother told […]
LINCOLNTON, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Man stole from Albemarle Lowe’s

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for stealing items from a Lowes store, Albemarle Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. last Wednesday at a Lowe’s store on NC-24. An initial investigation revealed a suspect entered the store and stole items. Surveillance footage showed […]
ALBEMARLE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy