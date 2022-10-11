ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont-Spectrum renamed Corewell Health months after merging

By DeJanay Booth
 2 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Months after merging, the Beaumont-Spectrum Health System (BHSH) is moving forward under a new name -- Corewell Health .

BHSH announced the new name Tuesday, adding that there will be an updated palette of bright blues and greens to combine the existing colors of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health.

According to a press release, a rollout of the new name, including signage, will begin soon and be phased over the next two years.

Officials say the names of 22 hospitals and three medical groups will change. Click here to view the new hospital names.

"At our core, we are here to help people be well so they can live their healthiest life possible," Tina Freese Decker, president & CEO of Corewell Health, said in a statement.

"We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health. Now together, known as Corewell Health, we move forward unified, focused on health and wellness for all. The name selection is especially inspiring as it was influenced by thousands of ideas from our team members who put health and wellness at the core of everything we do."

Beaumont and Spectrum announced at the beginning of the year that they were merging, which officially launched on Feb. 4.

In September, BHSH announced it was laying off 400 employees , citing COVID-19, rising labor costs and the expiration of CARES Act funding.

