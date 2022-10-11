Michigan man arrested after impersonating sheriff's deputy, detaining bus driver & students

(CBS DETROIT) - A 63-year-old man in Michigan was arrested after he impersonated a sheriff's deputy and detained the driver and students on a school bus.

Police say the incident happened at about 4:20 p.m.

A Hales Community Schools bus stopped to let students exit at the South Branch Fire Department.

The bus driver then discovered a student had a bloody nose as he exited the bus, so he pulled into the parking lot to see if the student needed medical attention and if an assault had happened.

As the driver was trying to determine what had happened, a man approached him and said he was an Iosco County sheriff's deputy.

The suspect detained the driver and students for almost 20 minutes before troopers arrived.

Police say the suspect was lodged at the Ogemaw County Jail but has since been released on bond.

According to police, he has not been arraigned yet.