kidnewsradio.com
Idaho workers’ compensation rates decreasing 11.5% for 2023
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) recently submitted their annual rate recommendation to the Department of Insurance for review. NCCI’s recommendation is based on claims volume, claims utilization, workforce, and wages, as well as any changes in rules or legislation. After review and...
Thousands of Idaho Residents to Receive $600 in Payments
Thousands are still waiting, while over 190,000 Americans have already received their $600 checks. (source) These payments started going out on September 26 to be completed before Thanksgiving. (source)
kidnewsradio.com
Young adults asked to complete Wyoming health survey
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Young adults across the state are being asked by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to complete a brief survey about substance use and other health-related behaviors. Current Wyoming residents ages 18-29 are eligible for the anonymous survey, which is available online at wyyas.org. The...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Bonus Thanksgiving payments worth $300 to be sent out in Idaho
Idaho residents can expect as much as an extra $300 in their wallets this Thanksgiving as long as they filed their taxes on time, Gov. Brad Little announced recently. The rebate checks, which were approved during the Idaho legislature's special session on Sept. 1, are a part of an approximately $1 billion package to reduce the state’s record budget surplus, cut taxes, and increase education funding. So far, the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million, Little told the Idaho Capital Sun.
What's on the ballot: Idaho constitutional amendment
BOISE, Idaho — This November, Idahoans have the chance to change the Idaho Constitution, voters will get to decide if the Idaho Legislature should gain the ability to call themselves back into session after yearly adjournment. Currently in Idaho, only the governor has the power to call lawmakers back...
kmvt
New Study: Overdose deaths up 4% nationwide, up 24% in Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A research group is saying another health crisis is impacting the United States, Outside of the Coronavirus pandemic. And we here in Idaho are experiencing it more than other states. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, and the group Quote Wizard says overdose...
Voter guide: Idaho general election, Nov. 8, 2022
The entire Idaho Legislature and all seven elected statewide offices are up for election this year. All of Idaho’s statewide constitutional officers, both members of the U.S. House delegation, one U.S. Senator and the entire Idaho Legislature are up for election, or possible re-election, in the general election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The Chronic Condition Many Idahoans Are Unaware They Have
It's important once a person reaches their thirties to start paying particular attention to their cardiovascular health. One chronic condition that could require lifelong medications is affecting many Idahoans, and they are completely unaware they have it. I have been dealing with bouts of elevated blood pressure since my mid-thirties....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho legislative candidate returns haircut expenditures after campaign finance complaint
Originally published Oct. 11 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. A campaign finance complaint related to personal expenditures for haircuts has been resolved after the Democratic candidate in a legislative district in Pocatello said he will repay the $92. Nate Roberts is a candidate for the Idaho Legislature in Seat B of District 29,...
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
Angry Idaho Republicans Plot To Derail Their Own AG Nominee
It looks like some members of the Idaho Republicans are not happy with their nominee for attorney general. In a move that could be described as only in Idaho, over fifty prominent endorsed the Democratic nominee for attorney general. The group held a big event Tuesday featuring the group advocating Tom Arkoosh.
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 721 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 721 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
Idaho nuclear waste treatment plant could start in December
A nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho designed to treat 900,000 gallons of sodium-bearing, radioactive waste will likely start operating in early December. The post Idaho nuclear waste treatment plant could start in December appeared first on Local News 8.
This Death Statistic Is Up 4%. In Idaho, It’s Up 24%, But Why?
It's one of the few things you can truly depend on: People live, and people die. It's the circle of life. However, for many Idahoans, that circle is ending much sooner than expected, and it's happening to more and more people. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, and sadly,...
kidnewsradio.com
Fentanyl burden growing in Wyoming
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – With overdose deaths connected to synthetic opioid use rising in Wyoming and across the country, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), in coordination with Governor Mark Gordon, is sharing important information about fentanyl and similar drugs with state residents. Fentanyl is a synthetic, or manmade,...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho health agency sued by transgender women for discrimination
Two young transgender women are suing state health officials after they say the department of health and welfare discriminated against them because of their gender identity. The two women, only identified in the lawsuit by their initials, are 18 and 21, and both are enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program.
More Bad News for Idaho’s Marijuana Crowd
Dr. Leana S. Wen is a liberal. She wouldn’t object to the description. She was once the chief architect at an abortion mill called Planned Parenthood. Her devotion to the cause of infanticide landed her a gig on the editorial pages of Pravda-on-the-Potomac. Sometimes called the Washington Post. While Dr. Wen isn’t concerned about the safety of kids in the wombs of their mothers, she is concerned about those who managed to slip by the executioner and grew into teenagers.
What Would You Do? Winning Millions From the Idaho Lottery
What would you do? What would you do if you were the one to win the lottery jackpot? There are so many options it is hard to decide, but would you do good with the money, be selfish, invest it, or some combination of all the above? Would you stay in Twin Falls or would you move to someplace else? Would you help build up the community or keep it to yourself? There are many options, and while we all have thought about the first thing we'd buy, how would you spend the money if you won half a billion dollars, or even only a hundred million? You could help change lives and communities, or you could move away or change just your life. What would you do with that amount of money?
kidnewsradio.com
Work continues on Idaho Power long-range energy plan
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Power and an advisory panel representing customer groups and regulators continue work this week on the utility’s 20-year energy plan. The focus of the 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) is to predict how much energy the company will need to serve its growing number of customers and identify the best way to ensure that energy remains reliable, affordable and clean. Idaho Power develops a new plan every two years.
