Life-Changing Money Available For New York State Residents
We could all use some life-changing money. All you need is a little bit of luck. Are you feeling lucky? Well, nearly $1 billion could be won in New York State over the next few days. Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $500 Million. No ticket matched all the six...
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit PA accounts
The payments, that were originally slated to go out in September were delayed by a “system data error”.
Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Shapiro, Mastriano stand on raising it
Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
An Additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians Are Eligible To Receive SNAP Benefits
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is becoming available to more Pennsylvanians who need the program’s aid. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As of October 1st, the income threshold to be applicable for SNAP was increased to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPIG). The increase is estimated to allow another 420,000 Pennsylvania residents to receive SNAP benefits.
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents
As we all know, residents of Pennsylvania are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Pennsylvania residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
More NJ Renters Falling Behind, Facing Eviction – There is Help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade-high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed that 24% of New Jerseyans are "not caught up on...
Have You Received Your $270 Stimulus Check From New York State Yet?
Certain New Yorkers should begin to receive their $270 stimulus tax relief checks in their mailboxes or accounts this month. New York State is sending out millions of dollars in tax relief to low-income residents in October 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement on September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to millions of dollars in tax relief to help ease the financial burden that inflation has been causing.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf raises $55,402, with PA Opportunity and Jobs PAC as top donor
According to campaign finance reports made to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf received $76,791 in contributions to his campaign account and spent $216,627 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 10, 2022. Wolf’s current term ends in 2023. Gov. Wolf is a member of the Democratic...
Statewide association for electrical contractors accepting applications for its apprenticeship program
IEC Pennsylvania, the state chapter of Independent Electrical Contractors is accepting applications from October 19 to 28 for its apprenticeship program which begins in January. Individuals accepted into the program work full time as electrical apprentices for electrical contractors and attend employer-paid instructional classes in-person and online. The organization’s apprenticeship...
Lawmakers aim to help New Yorkers pay off part of their utility bills this winter
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was in White Plains Tuesday touting a plan to keep New Yorkers safe and warm this upcoming season.
Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds. […]
Ready-to-work program aims to place workers
Williamsport, Pa. — Central PA CareerLink has announced a new job readiness program that aims to bolster Pennsylvania’s energy efficiency and weatherization workforce. The program, developed in partnership with the Clean Energy Center at Pennsylvania College of Technology and state Department of Community and Economic Development, is set to begin Oct. 20. Building Green Futures is a free four-week training program for individuals ages 18 and older. It equips people...
Real POT-ential Cannabis Business Opportunities in Binghamton
Local entrepreneurs are looking at real "POT-ential" with the growing cannabis industry in New York. New York State Cannabis Connect, in partnership with the City of Binghamton, is hosting “Catch a Cont@ct Career Summit” Saturday, September 24 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton. Organizers say...
New round of Pandemic EBT payments expected to hit accounts in Pennsylvania
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats."Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and...
Pennsylvania bill would create wrongful conviction compensation guidelines
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Bipartisan legislation has been proposed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that would create guidelines for wrongful conviction compensation. HB 2794, sponsored by Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon), would “implement a streamlined process for individuals to seek compensation when they have been incarcerated as a result of a wrongful conviction.” A memo released […]
PLANetizen
Pennsylvania Law Ties Building Repair Loans to Affordability
A new Pennsylvania state law aims to encourage property owners to repair and retrofit aging homes and buildings and simultaneously keep rents affordable for tenants. As Roshan Abraham explains in Next City, “The Whole Home Repair Act sets aside $125 million for grants to low and middle-income homeowners and forgivable loans for small landlords to repair or retrofit homes, along with money for staff and workforce development for three years.”
WOLF
Winter season preparations by PennDOT
PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is outlining its plans for this winter. State officials gathered Tuesday to also talk about safety for the upcoming winter season. They showed off a new electronic highway sign as part of a pilot program that's expanding on Interstates 80...
WOLF
Salvation Army sends members to Florida for Hurricane relief
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Almost two weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, residents continue to fight for sense of normality, as nearly 20,000 people across the state are still without power, according to Power Outage US. The Salvation Army has gotten crews together to assist with...
