Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
kq2.com
Household hazardous waste collection on Saturday
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend, St. Joseph residents will be able to dispose of hazardous waste. This Saturday the city is holding the fall hazardous waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center. Below is a list of materials that will be accepted. It...
kq2.com
"Helping Hand" sculpture donated to YWCA
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and as part of a national movement to prevent and end domestic violence. St. Joseph will be holding "Take Back the Night" on October 17. The event will kick off the "Week Without Violence" from October 17 - 21. The take...
houstonherald.com
Significant fire danger Thursday in southern Missouri, including Texas County
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. There is a significant fire danger Thursday in the Ozarks and an area that includes south-central Missouri and Texas County. The National Weather Service said a “Red Flag Warning” is in effect from noon until...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kq2.com
Phyllis Dale Narans
Phyllis Dale Narans, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on October 7, 2022. Phyllis was born to Edward and Anna Laura (Gibbs) Narans on December 10, 1926 in Oregon, MO. They both preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are brother Leonard Narans (Maxine); half brother Everett Narans (Etta); three half sisters, Mae Talkington (Bill), Katheryn Lovelady (Allan) and Georgia Thornton (Sid).
kq2.com
October is Pedestrian Safety Month
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Pedestrian Safety Month, recognizing how walkers and drivers can watch out for one another to keep our roads safe. “A very high percentage of our pedestrian fatalities in Missouri have occurred between October and December,” said Jonathan Nelson, Assistant to State Hwy & Safety and Traffic Engineer, MoDOT.
northwestmoinfo.com
2022 Missouri State Fair Attendance Released
Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announced that more than 340,000 visitors attended this year’s Missouri State Fair held August 11th through the 22nd in Sedalia. The fair realized an increase in entries with 25,846. That represents an increase of 9 percent over 2021. The FFA and 4-H livestock and building entries were up over 2021. The poultry entries were up by 48 percent. Floriculture entries were higher by 72 percent over 2021.
kq2.com
Monday marked World Mental Health Day
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday was World Mental Health Day, and in Missouri, nearly one million adults are living with a mental health condition. We spoke with the co-CEO at Family Guidance to share the importance of mental health. "It's okay to not be okay," Kristina Hannon, Co-CEO Family Guidance Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting
Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
St. Joseph police respond to two shootings
St. Joseph police responded to two separate shooting calls Tuesday night. Police say they have little to go on in the first shooting, which took place around 9:30 last night in the 800 block of North 24th Street. No one is cooperating. Police report they have had phone contact with the likely target of the shooting and have a suspect in mind, but though there were several calls about the shooting, few people are talking.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri State Fair A Big Success
(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
What to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of the animal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
kq2.com
LaTasha La'Cole Thaxton
On September 27, 2022, our beloved LaTasha La’Cole completed her journey. She is now with our Lord and Savior. LaTasha was born on October 5, 1982. She was the daughter of James and Virginia Johnson, Paul and Lily Thaxton. LaTasha was a member of New Life Baptist Church of...
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
kq2.com
Robert Eugene Horton II
Robert Eugene Horton II, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 in St. Joseph. He was born July 17, 1969 in Topeka, KS, son of Patricia and Robert Horton. On December 29, 1989 he married Phyllis "Jeannie" Mason in St. Joseph. In 2002 he began his career with the United States Army as a civilian under the Futures Command at Fort Leavenworth, KS. Rob trusted Christ as his personal Savior and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Rob was preceded in death by son, Robert Horton III. Survivors include, wife, Jeannie Horton, son Findley "Mason" Horton, his parents, Robert and Patty Horton, all of St. Joseph, brother, Jarrod (Ginger) Horton of Fairview, NC, sisters, Lori (Mike) Brinson of Centerton, AR and Alissa (Joe) Decker of Springfield, MO and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, October 7, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Brother Andrew Rodriguez officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Robert Horton II Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
kchi.com
St. Joseph Man Injured In Linn Co. Truck Crash
A truck crash in Linn County left a St. Joseph man with minor injuries Tuesday morning. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 5:25 am on US 36, near the Marceline junction. According to the report, 37-year-old Getachew M Asefa was eastbound when he lost control in a curve on wet pavement and ran off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail, and his semi overturned. He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a safety belt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Ejected in Rollover Crash Tuesday in Buchanan County
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Buchanan County. Officers investigating the crash say the 15-year old driver from St. Joseph was fixing her hair and allowing her 15-year old passenger to control the vehicle from the passenger side. The passenger lost control of the vehicle and the driver overcorrected as she tried to regain control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
kq2.com
SJSD "making a comeback" on district-wide attendance
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has struggled with student attendance since the covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020. District officials said attendance dropped to as low as 70%, kindergarten and 7th and 8th grade levels the smallest attended classes during the the covid-19 timeframe. Before the pandemic hit, attendance was 90% in 2019.
kq2.com
Jammie D. Seippel
Jammie D. Seippel 24, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born September 28, 1997 in St. Joseph, MO. Survivors include: his daughter, Galaxy, birth mother, Stacy Marshall, and birth father, Jason Climer, his grandparents, Garold Seippel and Sylvia Seippel who adopted him, 6 brothers and 2 sisters, his maternal grandfather, Marvin (Lisa) Bayer, and numerous friends. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Tuesday, with funeral services and public livestream starting at 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to Jammie Seippel online funeral fund at www.ruppfuneral.com click obituary, then funeral fund or to the funeral home directly.
Comments / 0