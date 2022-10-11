Robert Eugene Horton II, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 in St. Joseph. He was born July 17, 1969 in Topeka, KS, son of Patricia and Robert Horton. On December 29, 1989 he married Phyllis "Jeannie" Mason in St. Joseph. In 2002 he began his career with the United States Army as a civilian under the Futures Command at Fort Leavenworth, KS. Rob trusted Christ as his personal Savior and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Rob was preceded in death by son, Robert Horton III. Survivors include, wife, Jeannie Horton, son Findley "Mason" Horton, his parents, Robert and Patty Horton, all of St. Joseph, brother, Jarrod (Ginger) Horton of Fairview, NC, sisters, Lori (Mike) Brinson of Centerton, AR and Alissa (Joe) Decker of Springfield, MO and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, October 7, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Brother Andrew Rodriguez officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Robert Horton II Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO