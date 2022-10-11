Read full article on original website
Related
kq2.com
MWSU brings awareness to human trafficking
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday, Missouri Western State University police hosted a Citizen's Academy to help educate the public about human trafficking. The department provided information on what human trafficking is, how you can identify who might be a victim, what law enforcement is doing to combat the issue and how people can involved in help solving thew problem.
kq2.com
LaTasha La'Cole Thaxton
On September 27, 2022, our beloved LaTasha La’Cole completed her journey. She is now with our Lord and Savior. LaTasha was born on October 5, 1982. She was the daughter of James and Virginia Johnson, Paul and Lily Thaxton. LaTasha was a member of New Life Baptist Church of...
kq2.com
Tiny Tot Town teaches children about their community
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Tuesday evening from 5:30-7PM, the Civic Arena will be transformed into a miniature version of St. Joseph, in order to give kids the opportunity to connect with and learn about their community. "It gives kids an opportunity to interact with a miniature version of their community....
kq2.com
"Helping Hand" sculpture donated to YWCA
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and as part of a national movement to prevent and end domestic violence. St. Joseph will be holding "Take Back the Night" on October 17. The event will kick off the "Week Without Violence" from October 17 - 21. The take...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kq2.com
This week is National Fire Prevention Week
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Meanwhile, Monday marked the first day of National Fire Prevention week. The American Red Cross is offering some tips on how you can escape a house fire in two minutes. The Red Cross suggests including at least two ways to exit every room, select a meeting spot...
kq2.com
October is Pedestrian Safety Month
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Pedestrian Safety Month, recognizing how walkers and drivers can watch out for one another to keep our roads safe. “A very high percentage of our pedestrian fatalities in Missouri have occurred between October and December,” said Jonathan Nelson, Assistant to State Hwy & Safety and Traffic Engineer, MoDOT.
kq2.com
Virginia "Shorty" Colgan
Virginia "Shorty" Colgan, Saint Joseph, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, September 27th at home. Virginia was born in Good Intent, Kansas to Elfreda and Louis Finnegan. After graduating from Mount St. Scholastica, she worked at Blish Mize and Stein Laboratory as executive secretary. She married Harold and...
kq2.com
Phyllis Dale Narans
Phyllis Dale Narans, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on October 7, 2022. Phyllis was born to Edward and Anna Laura (Gibbs) Narans on December 10, 1926 in Oregon, MO. They both preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are brother Leonard Narans (Maxine); half brother Everett Narans (Etta); three half sisters, Mae Talkington (Bill), Katheryn Lovelady (Allan) and Georgia Thornton (Sid).
IN THIS ARTICLE
kq2.com
Missouri voters face changes at November midterms
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri voters will face different voting laws at the polls during the November midterm elections. State legislation made changes over the summer, impacting voter ID and and absentee voting the most. HB 1878 - Modifies provisions regarding election law:. Requires all registered voters in Missouri to provide...
kq2.com
Alberta M. Day
Alberta M. Day, 94, of St. Joseph, died on October 8, 2022 at her home. Alberta was born July 27, 1928, in Conception Junction, MO, to Andrew L. and Catherine Anna (Schramm) Davis. She was married to Charles William Day and he preceded her in death in January of 1994....
kq2.com
Andrea Rose Sturges
Andrea Rose Sturges, 33, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born December 30, 1988 in Yankton, SD, daughter of Angela and Tom Sturges Jr. She graduated from Helen Davis School. Andrea enjoyed watching movies with her mom and sister, she would laugh hysterically at the 3 Stooges, and watching the occasional football game, if the red team was winning. She also enjoyed listening to all types of music and taking selfies. She was affectionately called Red Head, Mini Me, and Sister. Andrea loved all her caretakers and family at Choices. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Judy and Roger Mensch, Thomas Sturges, and Arlie and Opal Nordland. Survivors include: mother, Angela Ackerman of St. Joseph, father and step-mother, Tom and Charlene Sturges of Hartford, SD, sisters, Sheila Sturges (Elmer Biswell) of Savannah, MO, and Sarah Ackerman of St. Joseph, paternal grandmother, Eva Sturges of Spokane Valley, WA, niece and nephews, Lorinda and Austin Pettyjohn and Chase Blair, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
kq2.com
Jammie D. Seippel
Jammie D. Seippel 24, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born September 28, 1997 in St. Joseph, MO. Survivors include: his daughter, Galaxy, birth mother, Stacy Marshall, and birth father, Jason Climer, his grandparents, Garold Seippel and Sylvia Seippel who adopted him, 6 brothers and 2 sisters, his maternal grandfather, Marvin (Lisa) Bayer, and numerous friends. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Tuesday, with funeral services and public livestream starting at 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to Jammie Seippel online funeral fund at www.ruppfuneral.com click obituary, then funeral fund or to the funeral home directly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kq2.com
Matthew Leroy Schuele
Matthew Leroy Schuele, 43, of St. Joseph, MO passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born February 25, 1979 in Atchison, KS to Fred Schuele and Kathy Matthias. He graduated from Central High School in 1998. Matthew is preceded in death by his father Fred...
kq2.com
Jeffery Scott Ford
Jeffery Scott Ford 63, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home. He was born December 12, 1958 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Bonnie and Claude Ford. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1977, and married Dorothy Boller on April 22, 1978. Jeff and Dorothy were blessed with 44 wonderful years together. He worked at Ferguson Enterprises as a Branch Manager for 37 years. Jeff enjoyed getting to know his customers and colleagues, and over the course of his career many of them became lifelong close friends. Jeff enjoyed working, taking care of the house and yard, and spending time with Dorothy and the girls. He was a Baptist. Jeff was a devout Kansas City Chiefs fan, and loved watching the games with his family every weekend. He was a thoughtful, kind, and loving man, who kept his consideration for others and his sense of humor right to the very end. Jeffery was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Bradley Joe Ford, father-in-law, Charles Boller, and brother-in-law, Gregg Lighty. Survivors include: wife, Dorothy Ford of the home, daughters, Jessica Ford (Brad James), and Heather Ford of St. Joseph, MO, sister, Connie (Darren) Hale, and brother, Kirby (Martha Lee) Ford both of St. Joseph, MO. Mother-in-law, Alice Boller, sister-in-law, Ginger (Dan) Rudolph, brother-in-law, Tom (Brenda) Boller, all of St. Joseph, MO, brother-in-law, Timothy Boller (Jim Battrell) of Burien WA, sister-in-law, Victoria (Tim) LaBerge of Sammamish WA, and sister-in-law, Margaret Groves of Cordes Junction, AZ, uncle and aunt, Ron and Elaine Baker of St. Joseph, MO, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
kq2.com
Joyce Caroline Boyer
Joyce Caroline Boyer, born August 20, 1934, to Clyde Rudolph Millholen and Goldie Marie Calvert Millholen in St. Joseph, MO, the youngest of four children. Joyce graduated from Savannah High School, Class of 1952. Upon graduation she worked as a practical nurse at Dr. Nichols Cancer Sanatorium in Savannah, MO. On March 7, 1953 she married Alva Lee Boyer of Halls, M0 at King Hill Baptist Church in St. Joseph, MO. She worked 20 years at Whitaker Cable until the plant closed. She was a home maker. She raised four sons, Alfred, Alan, Michael, and Mark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alva in 2009, son, Mark in 1992, her parents, brother, Neal Wayne Millholen, and sister Edra Palmer. Her best friend and adopted sister, Bonnie Downing, as well as her beloved dog Dottie. She is survived by her three sons, Alfred Lee (Rita) Boyer of St. Joseph, Alan Ray Boyer of Easton, and Michael Joe (Jackie) Boyer of St. Joseph. Grandchildren, Ben (Vanessa) Boyer, Matthew (Jean) Boyer, William (Jessica) Boyer, Nicholas (Maria) Boyer, Andrew (Melanie) Boyer, Bethany (Josh) Smith, Ethan Boyer, Phillip (Kadi) Boyer, Luke Sill, Levi Sill, and Bill Hendrix, and 18 great- grandchildren, and one sister, Donna Perry of Rochester, MO. Several nieces, nephews, and friends. Joyce was a Baptist and a long-time member of Immanuel Baptist Church in St. Joseph. She was a very faithful follower of Jesus and read the bible daily, she dearly loved her church family. She served as Sunday School teacher and crafts teacher at Vacation Bible School. She was baptized July 11, 1961, at Halls, MO for New Home Baptist Church. She loved to talk and talk about her kids, grand kids, and great grandkids of which she was so proud. She wrote poetry and has over 400 poems she has written, some of which were published. She was also an accomplished artist doing many drawings and paintings as well as crocheting many beautiful doilies that she gave away as gifts. But most of all she loved her family, and they loved her. She always put everyone first. She loved a lot in her time.
kq2.com
Household hazardous waste collection on Saturday
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend, St. Joseph residents will be able to dispose of hazardous waste. This Saturday the city is holding the fall hazardous waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center. Below is a list of materials that will be accepted. It...
kq2.com
Robert Eugene Horton II
Robert Eugene Horton II, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 in St. Joseph. He was born July 17, 1969 in Topeka, KS, son of Patricia and Robert Horton. On December 29, 1989 he married Phyllis "Jeannie" Mason in St. Joseph. In 2002 he began his career with the United States Army as a civilian under the Futures Command at Fort Leavenworth, KS. Rob trusted Christ as his personal Savior and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Rob was preceded in death by son, Robert Horton III. Survivors include, wife, Jeannie Horton, son Findley "Mason" Horton, his parents, Robert and Patty Horton, all of St. Joseph, brother, Jarrod (Ginger) Horton of Fairview, NC, sisters, Lori (Mike) Brinson of Centerton, AR and Alissa (Joe) Decker of Springfield, MO and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, October 7, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Brother Andrew Rodriguez officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Robert Horton II Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
kq2.com
Goldie "Phyllis" Aleen Braman
Goldie "Phyllis" A. Braman 94, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. She was born May 4, 1928 in Mayetta, KS, daughter of the late Effie and James Keith. She enjoyed riding on the bus, and doing her Witness work. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Phyllis was preceded in death by husband, Alfred S. Braman Jr., son, Alfred "Buddy" S. Braman III, father, James Alva Keith, mother, Effie Isebele Keith, sister, Linda Baird, brothers and sisters, 3 brothers 4 sisters. Survivors include, daughter, Tammy (Ernie) Parker of St. Joseph, MO, son, Edward Braman of St. Joseph, MO, several, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Take care of our Girl.
kq2.com
Daniel Wayne Young
Daniel W. Young, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born November 7, 1969 in Cleveland, OH, son of Irene and Al Young. Dan married Denise Guyer on September 19, 2009. Dan was a Truck Driver for Swift Transportation, retiring in 2015 after 20 years. He was proud of his 2 million mile safe driver award. His hobbies included working on cars, riding horses, and spending time with family. Dan was preceded in death by mother, Irene Young, and an infant son, Colton Young. Survivors include: wife, Denise Young of the home, father, Al Young of Stotts City, MO, sister, Beverly (Ken) Cummings of Shreveport, LA, his unofficially adopted daughter (niece), Michaela Lull of St. Joseph, and numerous nieces and nephews.
kq2.com
Lavina Mae Clark
Lavina Mae (Dinie) Clark passed away at home, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at age 99. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on January 28, 1923. She was a devoted wife, Mother, and Grandmother. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church with many friends she respected and adored. Her greatest love and joy may have been children, especially babies. She volunteered in the church nursery for many years.
Comments / 0