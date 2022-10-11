ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Supply chain issues affecting T-burg businesses

Carol VanDerzee didn’t want to have to cut dishes from the menu at the Falls Restaurant in Trumansburg. But when the global supply chain crisis reached the door of her folksy American diner, VanDerzee was forced to make difficult decisions. Nearly everything the restaurant needs — from dishes to food — is either unavailable, more expensive or both.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
Onondaga County Legislature approves $1.4 billion 2023 executive budget

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature approved the $1.4 billion executive budget for 2023 in a 16 to 1 vote on Tuesday evening. Democratic Legislator Bill Kinne offered the only ‘no’ vote, saying he could now support a budget that allocated $85 million to an aquarium in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Onondaga County passes $1.4 billion budget

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is feeling good about the recently passed 2023 budget. The $1.4 billion budget includes an 11% property tax cut. It also has $5 million built in for lead programming, which is set to go to the remiditation many asked for as they opposed the Inner Harbor aquarium.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse Mayor Walsh tests positive for COVID-19, isolating at home

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor said in a social media post that he is feeling fine and is experiencing mild symptoms. Mayor Walsh will continue to isolate and work from home through the week. The mayor...
SYRACUSE, NY
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade

NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
SYRACUSE, NY
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse University to put huge JMA sign on roof of stadium

Syracuse, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse Planning Commission gave Syracuse University the green light Tuesday to build a 2,212 square-foot "JMA Dome" sign on the roof of the stadium after SU applied for zoning waivers to get it done. The sign will hang from the truss - the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Baldwinsville superintendent put on administrative leave

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason Thomson has been placed on administrative leave after his arrest on Friday after the district's homecoming football game. Earlier Friday night, it was reported to police that during the football game against Baker High School, multiple onlookers said Thomson was...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Twin Orchards in New Hartford is Selling Off Acreage… but How Much?

Twin Orchards, one of the Mohawk Valley's most well-known proprietors of fresh apples and produce, is reportedly selling off one of their orchards. The 20+ acre orchard along Middle Settlement Road -- which is close to Twin Orchards' brick-and-mortar location near Lowes -- has been listed on Pavia Real Estate Services' website at $100,000 an acre. According to the website, Twin Orchards will sub-divide the acreage with a minimum 2-acre parcel.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NY

Integrated circuitsPhoto by Laura Ockel on Unsplash. Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.
SYRACUSE, NY
Baldwinsville superintendent will be paid while on leave

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Schools Superintendent Jason Thomson will continue to be paid by the school district while on administrative leave, a school spokesperson confirms to NewsChannel 9. Thomson’s current salary is $203,056, a $7,000 increase from the number he agreed to when he was hired in August...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Dunkin’ rolls out new rewards system

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — America no longer runs on DD Perks®. The internationally known coffee company, Dunkin’, has rebranded its rewards system and renamed it Dunkin’ Rewards™. After large amounts of member feedback, Dunkin’ took their responses…and ran with them. Their new system...
SYRACUSE, NY

