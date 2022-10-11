Read full article on original website
Supply chain issues affecting T-burg businesses
Carol VanDerzee didn’t want to have to cut dishes from the menu at the Falls Restaurant in Trumansburg. But when the global supply chain crisis reached the door of her folksy American diner, VanDerzee was forced to make difficult decisions. Nearly everything the restaurant needs — from dishes to food — is either unavailable, more expensive or both.
Two Common Council members call for reparations for Black Ithacans in 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y.—City of Ithaca Common Councilmembers Jorge DeFendini and Phoebe Brown held a press conference on Oct. 11 representing the Ithaca Solidarity Slate bloc of Common Council calling for reparations for Black Ithacans in the 2023 budget. The reparations, as described by Brown and DeFendini, would be similar to...
Your Stories: Town of Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
Onondaga County Legislature approves $1.4 billion 2023 executive budget
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature approved the $1.4 billion executive budget for 2023 in a 16 to 1 vote on Tuesday evening. Democratic Legislator Bill Kinne offered the only ‘no’ vote, saying he could now support a budget that allocated $85 million to an aquarium in Syracuse.
Onondaga County passes $1.4 billion budget
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is feeling good about the recently passed 2023 budget. The $1.4 billion budget includes an 11% property tax cut. It also has $5 million built in for lead programming, which is set to go to the remiditation many asked for as they opposed the Inner Harbor aquarium.
SUNY Cortland tries to keep title of 'biggest student donors' for CROP Hunger Walk
Cortland, N.Y. — The 28th annual Cortland area CROP Hunger Walk is scheduled for October 23. The event starts in downtown Cortland at Holy Spirit Church on Court Street next to the city fire station. All members of the Cortland community — students, SUNY Cortland employees, and residents of...
Start building homes now to handle Micron’s coming population surge, Ryan McMahon says
Syracuse, N.Y. — Construction of the Syracuse area’s first chip fab is more than a year away. But Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is already exhorting home builders, developers and the public to make way for Micron Technology and the growth it will bring. The county is negotiating...
Syracuse Mayor Walsh tests positive for COVID-19, isolating at home
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor said in a social media post that he is feeling fine and is experiencing mild symptoms. Mayor Walsh will continue to isolate and work from home through the week. The mayor...
Rome DMV will return to normal operations after cutting hours over staffing
ROME, N.Y. – The Rome Department of Motor Vehicles office will return to operating five days a week after cutting the office hours for the past four months due to staffing shortages. In May, the county clerk announced the Rome office would close indefinitely over the lack of staff....
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
Arthur Jones on his major donation to Syracuse football and SU’s 5-0 start: “The sky is the limit”
Syracuse, N.Y. —Why give Syracuse University’s new athletics complex a game-changing donation?. Arthur Jones says it’s to return the favor for the past and help Syracuse football compete in the future.
Syracuse man who used USPS to smuggle cocaine into CNY headed to prison
Syracuse, N.Y. - A man who tried to smuggle cocaine from Puerto Rico into Central New York, using the United States Postal Service, was sentenced today to serve time in federal prison, according to federal prosecutors. Alexander Carrasquillo-Rosado, 31, of Syracuse, was sentenced to 70 months in prison, followed by...
Syracuse University to put huge JMA sign on roof of stadium
Syracuse, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse Planning Commission gave Syracuse University the green light Tuesday to build a 2,212 square-foot "JMA Dome" sign on the roof of the stadium after SU applied for zoning waivers to get it done. The sign will hang from the truss - the...
'A community of caring,' Fayetteville-Manlius CSD holding event for mental health
Fayetteville, N.Y — The Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District is holding an event for all community members Tuesday, at the F-M High School to discuss students' mental health and the resources in place to help. This follows an F-M Sophomore taking his life earlier this year, which was followed by...
Baldwinsville superintendent put on administrative leave
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Superintendent Jason Thomson has been placed on administrative leave after his arrest on Friday after the district's homecoming football game. Earlier Friday night, it was reported to police that during the football game against Baker High School, multiple onlookers said Thomson was...
Twin Orchards in New Hartford is Selling Off Acreage… but How Much?
Twin Orchards, one of the Mohawk Valley's most well-known proprietors of fresh apples and produce, is reportedly selling off one of their orchards. The 20+ acre orchard along Middle Settlement Road -- which is close to Twin Orchards' brick-and-mortar location near Lowes -- has been listed on Pavia Real Estate Services' website at $100,000 an acre. According to the website, Twin Orchards will sub-divide the acreage with a minimum 2-acre parcel.
Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NY
Integrated circuitsPhoto by Laura Ockel on Unsplash. Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.
Baldwinsville superintendent will be paid while on leave
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Schools Superintendent Jason Thomson will continue to be paid by the school district while on administrative leave, a school spokesperson confirms to NewsChannel 9. Thomson’s current salary is $203,056, a $7,000 increase from the number he agreed to when he was hired in August...
Dunkin’ rolls out new rewards system
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — America no longer runs on DD Perks®. The internationally known coffee company, Dunkin’, has rebranded its rewards system and renamed it Dunkin’ Rewards™. After large amounts of member feedback, Dunkin’ took their responses…and ran with them. Their new system...
