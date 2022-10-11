Read full article on original website
kcfmradio.com
Sports
This evening the Siuslaw Vikings boys and girls soccer teams will head to Pleasant Hill for a battle against the Billies. The girls are up first at 4:30 and the boys will follow at 6:30. Viking Volleyball will also be on the road at Elmira. JV begins at 5 followed...
Oregon State football: Luke Musgrave’s college future; Smith regrets kneeling on 2-point conversion
Has Oregon State seen the last of junior tight end Luke Musgrave?. Musgrave suffered a knee injury during the final minute of Oregon State’s 35-32 win over Fresno State on Sept. 11. Musgrave has not played since, and OSU coach Jonathan Smith told The Oregonian/OregonLive that he won’t return until at least November.
earnthenecklace.com
Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?
For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
beachconnection.net
S. Oregon Coast Spooky to Scrumptious: Halloween in Coos Bay Area
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – From chill-inducing to just chillin', one area knows how to get down with the holiday and even just Fall itself. All kinds of variations on a Halloween theme are popping up around the south Oregon coast trio of towns. Charleston, Coos Bay, North Bend and some surrounding rural areas all get in on the act. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
Lebanon-Express
Air quality alert issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon
Smoke from wildfires could hang in the air in Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas for much of this week. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued on Monday, Oct. 10 an air quality advisory through Friday, Oct. 14 that included the three largest cities in Linn and Benton counties.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 10/11/22 & DEQ Air Quality Advisory in Deschutes and Lake counties, remains in place for Clackamas, Douglas, northern Klamath, Lane, Multnomah and Washington counties
Well, as has been the case for some time now, a high pressure ridge continues to dominate the weather pattern, still. A weak disturbance did push through yesterday but did little except to push some mid and high clouds across the area. This means we will see the patchy fog return tonight after the relatively light northwesterly winds die off under party cloudy skies, and the low dips down to near 45.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
kcfmradio.com
Florence HIP Survey; Final Yard Debris Collection for the Year; LCC Breaks Ground on New Health Professions Building
The City of Florence is still seeking input on it Housing Implementation Plan. City Manager Erin Reynolds says the information gathered will help the city to decide how to adequately meet housing needs in the future. And it is not just for residents of the Florence City proper. Reynolds says that you have a stake in the planning if you are a commuter that works within the region or are planning to live or work in the City at some point.
philomathnews.com
Grass fire breaks out behind residence southeast of Philomath
A fire that ignited in a field Sunday afternoon behind a residence on Southwest Janet Way southeast of Philomath burned approximately a half-acre, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The local fire department responded at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 9 to a report of a spreading grass fire and upon arrival estimated...
kezi.com
Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach
Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
hh-today.com
Bike ride: On the street for Columbus
On the eve of Columbus Day, I rode the bike along parts of Columbus Street in Albany, from the north to the south. Not that there is anything fascinating to see along Columbus. For the most part it’s an ordinary residential street, except in the south where it turns into high-speed expressway.
philomathnews.com
Semi-truck, vehicle collide just south of the Bellfountain-Airport intersection
A collision between a semi-truck and a car just south of the Bellfountain Road and Airport Avenue intersection on Thursday afternoon sent one of the drivers to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 1:03 p.m. The...
klcc.org
Springfield couple recognized by police for efforts to thwart child abduction
The Springfield Police Department has honored a couple who thwarted a kidnapping this spring. On June 6th, Jennifer and Donald Lawson saw an attempted child abduction on 48th street. The two turned their vehicle around and drove toward the child’s location. That caused the suspect, 28-year-old Tanner Hoover of Ashland, to flee.
kezi.com
Lane County deputies investigating death after house fire
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person in a house that burned on Tuesday night. According to the LCSO, deputies and fire personnel responded to a house fire in the 36000 block of Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill. Deputies said most of the house had burned before the fire was put out. After the fire, deputies said they found a deceased person in the ruins of the house. Officials have not identified the body yet, but say it is likely that of the 86-year-old male resident.
kezi.com
Eugene police investigating after stopping downtown shooting incident
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is maintaining increased patrols in the downtown area after a shooting incident that involved over a dozen suspect was narrowly averted early Sunday morning. The incident is still under investigation. The EPD started a new program in 2022 to station more police patrols...
hh-today.com
What’s up at former Hertz lot? Let’s see
A week or two ago, somebody asked me what was going on at the former site of the Hertz car sales lot on Airport Road in Albany. I had no idea but told him I would try to find out. The bike took me past the place on Saturday afternoon....
Lincoln City Homepage
Doomsday Committee can’t be corralled
DEPOE BAY — A self-appointed committee of city councilors that was supposed to prepare vulnerable Depoe Bay for The Big One instead brazenly defied state law, produced nothing but chaos and left City Hall in shambles. In the committee’s wake was the unexplained exodus of half the city’s professional...
kezi.com
Multiple arrests avert suspected gun incident, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Multiple arrests were made early Sunday morning as police disrupted what appeared to be an impending shooting, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, downtown Eugene has seen an increase in gun violence over the last year, leading police to station extra patrols in the area. Officials say that just before 2 a.m. on October 9, three men were spotted in downtown Eugene wearing masks and gloves. Police say at least one of the men was seen with a handgun. According to police, soon after the initial sighting those three were joined by six more to make nine people with masks, gloves and handguns. The EPD says patrol units were deployed to the scene to avert what seemed to be a developing shooting incident.
