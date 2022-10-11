Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: Season leaders in team stats for Oct. 11
NOTE: Stats are from games played and reported through Oct. 10.
Girls Soccer: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds have been finalized and East Brunswick, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 15, and the quarterfinal round will played by Tuesday, Oct. 18. The semifinals will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20. The final is set for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Woodbridge.
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 12
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 12 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 12
Olivia Russomanno starred for third-seeded Cranford with two goals in its 3-0 win over sixth-seeded New Providence in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament in Cranford. Shea Matheson added one goal in the victory and Tori Aslin made five saves. Aileen McGovern, Lily Young and Faith Kelly all had...
HS Football: South Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 7
With the cutoff for the state playoffs just a little over a week away, there’s an added level of excitement hovering over this weekend’s action. The cutoff date for public schools to qualify is set for Oct. 22, with first-round playoff action set to begin Oct. 28-29. For Non-Publics teams, the cutoff is Oct. 29, with the first round scheduled to begin Nov. 4-5.
Cherokee over Paul VI - Field hockey recap
Erin O’Brien led Cherokee with seven saves to a 4-0 victory over Paul VI in Cherokee. Brooke Brown and Izzy Amelio finished with one goal and one assist each. Paul VI (3-5) was within one goal at halftime but was unable to find the back of the net. Victoria...
Holy Cross Prep over Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Natalie Schultz made six saves and Holy Cross Prep scored all five of its goals in the first half during a 5-0 triumph over Burlington Township in Burlington. Madison Ferraris made 15 saves for Burlington Township (2-10). Jessica Wojnar and Ashley Baran scored goals for Holy Cross Prep (13-1) during...
Robbinsville over Lawrence - Field hockey recap
Abby Moir snapped a 2-2 tie in the fourth quarter to spark Robbinsville to a 3-2 win over Lawrence in Lawrence. Ava Aldarelli had a goal and an assist and Jordyn Pepper also scored for Robbinsville, which saw a 2-0 lead get erased in the third quarter but was rescued by Moir’s heroics.
Bridgewater-Raritan over Hunterdon Central - Field hockey recap
Samantha Biondi had a goal and an assist to lead a balanced scoring attack as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Hunterdon Central 4-2 in Bridgewater. Giada Catanzaro, Zaina Ahmed and Lea Ciocon also scored to help Bridgewater-Raritan improve to 5-9. Kelly Weaver had 12 saves for Hunterdon Central (2-10). The N.J. High School...
Gloucester defeats Sterling - Field hockey recap
Despite 47 saves from Gracie West, Gloucester came away with a 12-0 win against Sterling behind a hat trick from Addison Wilkie. Gloucester (6-6) took control early as it scored eight goals in the first half. Zearfoss Kaelyn, Valerie Hatterer, and Lauren Parry also scored twice. Gloucester outshot Sterling 47-5.
West Morris and Morristown play to 3-3 tie - Field hockey recap
Jobella Estiverne scored two goals for Morristown and Elizabeth Cummings had two goals for West Morris as the teams played to a 3-3 tie in Morristown. Jessica Hessels recorded one goal for Morristown and Chiara Marchese had the other goal for West Morris. Valencia Julien had a greta game in the cage with 18 saves for Morristown.
Lindsey Baxter, Gateway girls soccer solve puzzle at Gloucester (PHOTOS)
Avery Lacroix couldn’t talk. The Gateway senior soccer captain still had a few more teammates to wrap up in a postgame hug. Lindsey Baxter didn’t have that problem. The Gators’ sophomore had just been mobbed after breaking a scoreless deadlock two minutes into the second overtime for a 1-0 win at Gloucester.
Girls Tennis: Sectional tournament results and links for Oct. 13-14
Team/individual tourney brackets/results | Quarters quick picks. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 2. Rumson-Fair Haven (9-4) at Manasquan (11-4), 2:30pm. Point Pleasant Boro (12-3) at Holmdel (15-1), 3:45pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 3. Colts Neck (13-3) at Red Bank Regional (14-2), 2pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal...
Haddonfield tightens Colonial Liberty race with another big division win (PHOTOS)
A week that started with heartbreaking news has quicky taken a turn for the better for the Haddonfield boys soccer team. Two wins in three days over the division leaders — and fierce rivals to boot — will have that kind of effect. Reed Wixted scored a pair...
Washington Township over Delsea- Field hockey recap
Ava Porreca, Meghan Sheldrick, and Emma-Rose Phillips each scored for Washington Township in a 5-2 win over Delsea in Washington Township. Ryli Zee and Brooke Alessandrini each scored for Washington Township (10-3), which led, 2-1 going into the fourth quarter before scoring three times in the final frame. Leah Roe made five saves in the win.
Which Group 2 girls soccer teams are favorites, contenders to win sectional title?
The cutoff date for the state tournament is a little over a week away, and now that we’re more than halfway through the regular season, it’s time to look at the top sectional title contenders in Group 2. Scroll through the post below to get a full look...
stadiumjourney.com
TU Field Hockey Complex – Towson Tigers
Built in 2018, the TU Field Hockey Complex is home to the Towson University Tigers field hockey program. Prior to its construction, the Tigers played field hockey in the spacious Johnny Unitas Stadium, also home to the football and lacrosse teams. However, this stadium was far too large for the crowds field hockey attracted, and the bladed turf was not an ideal playing surface, so in 2018 field hockey got its own stadium. The field is located adjacent to the basketball arena and near several other athletic facilities.
Kosta Gianaris helps Bishop McDevitt boys soccer take down Middletown on senior night
HARRISBURG - Bishop McDevitt had plenty of incentive Wednesday night at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium. It was senior night, and the Crusaders were coming off a tough, 7-1, loss Monday against Harrisburg. Some teams can’t shake hiccups like that, but McDevitt proved it wasn’t one of those teams on this night as it put together a 3-1 win over Mid-Penn Capital foe Middletown.
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 7
This has already been a special season for Schalick, which has won six straight games and clinched its first winning campaign since 2016. But the Cougars are not satisfied just yet. With the postseason cutoff date approaching next weekend, Schalick is one of many South Jersey teams either still fighting...
Mechanicsburg girls volleyball prepares for postseason run with straight set win over Shippensburg
MECHANICSBURG—The Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team entered Wednesday night’s Mid-Penn Conference inter-divisional game against Shippensburg with 11 wins and the Keystone Division title already in its back pocket. So, head coach Kat Marquiss made certain that all her starters and reserves received playing time as the Wildcats celebrated senior...
