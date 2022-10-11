Built in 2018, the TU Field Hockey Complex is home to the Towson University Tigers field hockey program. Prior to its construction, the Tigers played field hockey in the spacious Johnny Unitas Stadium, also home to the football and lacrosse teams. However, this stadium was far too large for the crowds field hockey attracted, and the bladed turf was not an ideal playing surface, so in 2018 field hockey got its own stadium. The field is located adjacent to the basketball arena and near several other athletic facilities.

TOWSON, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO