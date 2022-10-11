ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open

Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
WSMV

White House gives first look at student loan forgiveness application

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Biden Administration offered a preview of the student debt relief application on Tuesday ahead of its launch. The application, expected to open in late October, will be simple and straight-forward, according to a senior administration official. The official said they kept the number of questions...
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief

The Education Department updated guidance on the process for receiving student-loan payment refunds. Borrowers who apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation will get refunds automatically. Others can still qualify, but they will have to call their servicer to start the process. President Joe Biden's Education Department quietly posted new...
CNET

Student Loan Forgiveness Gets a New Date: Today's Update and What to Know

The Department of Education is now looking at Oct. 23 as the soonest it can start canceling student loan debt. The possible new date appears in a court document for a lawsuit by six Republican-led states to stop the student loan relief program. The Education Department also offered a preview this week of the application form for students will use to file for debt relief.
Fortune

If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how

Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
Yahoo!

Student loan forgiveness application preview hits Twitter: What it looks like

Student loan borrowers got a glimpse of the debt forgiveness application via Twitter alerts from the White House. The application, which is expected to be released in October, is still not live at the U.S. Department of Education website. Borrowers, though, are getting more clues as to what they'll need to do once the application is out.
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Fortune

Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting

Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
THV11

Biden Administration updates eligibility on student loan debt relief plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — President Biden's administration's plan to cancel some student loan debt hit a legal challenge. In August, the president announced debt relief for thousands of students, but now he will scale back the plans amid a lawsuit from several states— including Arkansas. This change will...
YAHOO!

Student loan forgiveness: Government offers updates on eligibility

As borrowers wait for the application for student debt forgiveness — due out any day now — the Education Department (ED) has offered some recent updates on loan eligibility, income requirements, and assistance for borrowers in default. If you had FFEL and Perkins Loans not owned by the...
