These Student Loans No Longer Qualify For Forgiveness — Is Yours One?
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 will see up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their federal student loan debt...
CNET
How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open
Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Biden's student-loan relief application will open any day. Here are 5 steps to prepare.
President Biden's plan to erase up to $20,000 in student loans will require millions of borrowers to fill out an application to receive approval, a step that will likely be available within days. The application will open in October, which will be a "short online application," the Department of Education...
WSMV
White House gives first look at student loan forgiveness application
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Biden Administration offered a preview of the student debt relief application on Tuesday ahead of its launch. The application, expected to open in late October, will be simple and straight-forward, according to a senior administration official. The official said they kept the number of questions...
Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief
The Education Department updated guidance on the process for receiving student-loan payment refunds. Borrowers who apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation will get refunds automatically. Others can still qualify, but they will have to call their servicer to start the process. President Joe Biden's Education Department quietly posted new...
CNET
Student Loan Forgiveness Gets a New Date: Today's Update and What to Know
The Department of Education is now looking at Oct. 23 as the soonest it can start canceling student loan debt. The possible new date appears in a court document for a lawsuit by six Republican-led states to stop the student loan relief program. The Education Department also offered a preview this week of the application form for students will use to file for debt relief.
If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how
Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
Yahoo!
Student loan forgiveness application preview hits Twitter: What it looks like
Student loan borrowers got a glimpse of the debt forgiveness application via Twitter alerts from the White House. The application, which is expected to be released in October, is still not live at the U.S. Department of Education website. Borrowers, though, are getting more clues as to what they'll need to do once the application is out.
Young mom-to-be pays off her student loan debt of $120K: 'Focus on other life goals'
A young Maryland woman who recently bought a home with her husband as they prepare for the birth of their first child is proud that she developed the financial acumen to pay off her student loans in full — no matter the path that others may be taking. Based...
The Biden administration swears its online student-loan forgiveness application can support a flood of borrowers seeking relief, even after past hiccups: 'We can handle the traffic'
While the student aid website crashed after Biden announced student-loan forgiveness, officials said that won't happen to the debt relief application.
CNET
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up
Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting
Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
Biden Administration updates eligibility on student loan debt relief plan
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — President Biden's administration's plan to cancel some student loan debt hit a legal challenge. In August, the president announced debt relief for thousands of students, but now he will scale back the plans amid a lawsuit from several states— including Arkansas. This change will...
wallstreetwindow.com
The Biden Administration Just (Quietly) Scaled Back Student Loan ‘Cancellation’ – Jon Miltimore
In August, the White House announced that most federal student loan borrowers would be eligible for forgiveness. Most borrowers who didn’t receive a Pell Grant would be eligible for up to $10,000 of forgiveness, while borrowers who did receive a Pell Grant—a type of financial aid for low-income undergrads—would be eligible for up to $20,000.
A student-loan company involved in a major lawsuit against Biden's debt relief just got hit with a cease and desist over accusations of 'interfering with student loan borrowers' right to loan cancellation'
Advocacy groups SBPC and AFT claimed student-loan company MOHELA's role in the lawsuit could cost California borrowers more than $55 billion.
YAHOO!
Student loan forgiveness: Government offers updates on eligibility
As borrowers wait for the application for student debt forgiveness — due out any day now — the Education Department (ED) has offered some recent updates on loan eligibility, income requirements, and assistance for borrowers in default. If you had FFEL and Perkins Loans not owned by the...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Why More Than 7 Million Borrowers Won’t Get Assistance
The application for student loan forgiveness is expected to go live within days, but some consumer advocates say this could cause millions of borrowers to miss out. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark...
Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness
A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans following a court hearing on Wednesday
