‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: How 1 Casting Announcement Could Mean Rip Will Finally Find Out the Truth About Beth and Jamie
Details about the highly-anticipated season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ have been kept under lock and key — accept for cast announcements and some producer comments.
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Threatened to Quit if the Schedule Didn’t Work Around His Weekly ‘Disappearance’ Routine
Actor James Arness took the schedule in his personal life so seriously that he almost quit 'Gunsmoke' to not allow the shooting schedule to conflict with it.
Matthew Perry will talk about 'his darkest days' of addiction on speaking tour in support of his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing
Matthew Perry will speak about his battle with addiction on a tour in support of his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. The 53-year-old Friends actor will speak in a number of cities about his new book, which details his experiences on the NBC hit as well as his battle with addiction.
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Spent 'Extraordinary Month' Traveling With Christine — Without Husband Kody
The besties are at it again! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown took to Instagram to gush about spending an incredible month traveling with her former sister wife, Christine, and several of their children and grandchildren. The 53-year-old hit Idaho, Montana, Tennessee and even Hawaii on a series of fun, family trips.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Meet Erika Jayne's Publicist at the Center of Controversy in Season 12 of 'RHOBH'
Regardless of how you feel about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, we can all agree that our good sis has had one helluva year. From ongoing legal woes to divorce drama, Erika has 99 problems — but according to the RHOBH star, her publicist ain’t one.
Things Are About to Get Richer on 'Chicago Med' With the Arrival of a Wealthy Mystery Man
Fans of Chicago Med are still reeling from the news that Brian Tee, who plays Dr. Ethan Choi, is leaving the series in the middle of Season 8. There's little to comfort viewers from the loss of an actor who has been with the show since its earliest days. The only thing that can bring some semblance of comfort is the thought of interesting guest stars as an ideal distraction.
Duggar fans slam pregnant Joy-Anna for ‘dangerous’ decision for kids Gideon, 4, and Evy, 2
JOY-ANNA Forsyth has been criticized by Duggar fans after she shared a photo of inside her home. The pregnant TV star posted a snap of her large television, which was situated in the middle of her living room and close to her kitchen. Joy-Anna, 24, captioned the post on her...
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
New Photos of Johnny Depp Spark Concern From Fans Regarding His Health
Content warning: This article mentions alcohol and drug abuse. Following his successful high-profile defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp returned to his musical roots and released a joint album with guitarist Jeff Beck titled "18." The pair have since embarked on a tour together, playing gigs all over Europe and North America throughout 2022.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Once Played the Creature in a Sci-Fi Classic Monster Movie
Before James Arness landed his lead role as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' he starred as the creature in one of the most iconic sci-fi movies of all time.
Someecards
Dad punishes son for 'not liking' their dog, son and mom are furious.
The age-old question of whether there are people who don't like dogs is finally answered on this popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit. OP is trying to achieve a childhood dream. My wife (39F) and I (42M) have three sons, Alex (15), Dylan (11), and Jake...
PETS・
Hilary Swank Reflects on True Story Behind 'Alaska Daily': 'Blew My Mind'
Hilary Swank spoke to Newsweek about her new ABC show "Alaska Daily" and explained how the real-life cases the show is based on convinced her to join.
ETOnline.com
‘Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Starring Evan Peters Now One of Netflix’s Most Successful Series of All Time
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted true-crime series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash, is now one of Netflix’s most successful series of all time. The news comes just almost two weeks after it first debuted on Sept. 21, quickly garnering over 196 million hours of viewership within its first week.
Grieving Widow Backed for Kicking Brother Out of House
"GET THE COPS INVOLVED. They had no right to pull this crap with you," one user commented. "It's your home, your property. The audacity is mind blowing."
Inside Kody Brown’s Relationship With His 18 Kids: Paedon, Ysabel and More Speak Out
Too big of a brood? Kody Brown is the father of 18 children, several of whom have spoken out about their tense relationships with their dad over the years. The Sister Wives star tied the knot with Meri Brown in 1990, welcoming their child, Leon, five years later. Kody and Meri legally divorced in 2014 […]
Woman Furious After Being 'Forced' to Watch Infant Niece for 3-Minutes
Should anyone ever feel forced to help with childcare?. If a person wants to have a child, it’s important for them to be completely ready to make all of the necessary sacrifices and life changes that go along with introducing a brand new being into the world.
Distractify
