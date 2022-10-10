Read full article on original website
Elite defensive lineman returning to Tennessee to attend Alabama game
A highly ranked defensive-line target is ready to return to Tennessee to take another look at the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker of Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., posted on his Twitter account Tuesday night that he's scheduled to travel to Tennessee on Saturday for its highly anticipated home game against rival Alabama.
What could happen if Tennessee fans storm football field if Vols beat Alabama?
A storm has been brewing for 24 years. Tennessee football fans held off storming the field after after beating Florida on Sept. 24. UT had not beaten the Gators since 2016 and had lost 16 of their 17 previous meetings. However if the 15-year losing streak against Alabama is broken at Neyland Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), a sellout crowd of more than 100,000 may feel compelled to leave their seats to celebrate....
Tennessee announces uniform combination for Alabama game
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin,...
Four-star, in-state athlete ready to visit Vols again for Alabama game
Another of Tennessee's top in-state targets is planning to travel to Knoxville this weekend to attend the Vols' showdown with rival Alabama.
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives thoughts on Tennessee’s matchup with Alabama
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt weighed in on UT’s upcoming matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide this week during an interview with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith. Pruitt, who played and coached at Alabama and coached at Tennessee, has a unique viewpoint of this rivalry. He’s one...
2024 WR Mekhai White to see Tennessee's big game atmosphere
2024 wide receiver Mekhai White set to visit Tennessee over the weekend.
Zion Grady, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher in 2025, eager to visit Tennessee Volunteers this weekend
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host a big-time visitor this weekend. On Monday, class of 2025 Charles Henderson High School (Alabama) five-star edge-rusher Zion Grady tweeted that he will be in Knoxville for this weekend's game against Alabama: Grady is eager to see the top-10 SEC content, and ...
Tennessee-Alabama: ESPN 'College GameDay' guest picker announced
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols...
