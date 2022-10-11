Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
Charleston Gazette-Mail. October 7, 2022. Editorial: What voters need to know about Amendment 2. Among the four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution on the November ballot, none has more history or complexity than Amendment 2. This would give the Legislature control over taxes on business inventory, machinery and personal property taxes on vehicles.
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Ashland Daily Independent. October 8, 2022. Our area is lucky to have many resources to help its residents when they are experiencing bad times. That includes when they are being abused. We wish there was no need for such services; we wish people didn’t hurt or take advantage of one...
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Greenwood Commonwealth. October 11, 2022. After the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling activated a Mississippi law that made almost all abortions illegal, state lawmakers realized that a lot more low-income babies will be born each year. Both chambers of the Legislature then created committees to review what the state could do to help these parents and children.
Louisiana moves closer toward large carbon- capture project
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Three energy corporations are partnering on a carbon- capture project with the hopes of dramatically reducing industrial carbon dioxide emissions in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday. ExxonMobil, CF Industries and EnLink Midstream have entered into an agreement with the aim to move 2...
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. October 10, 2022. Editorial: The Future Of Free School Lunches For All. Necessity, demanded by adversity, can sometimes produce real benefits. COVID-19 led to one such situation when the federal government provided free lunches to all American school children during the pandemic. More than 4 billion free lunches were served to children in the U.S., including many thousands in South Dakota, according to a South Dakota News Watch story published in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan.
Editorial Roundup: Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel. October 10, 2022. Editorial: After Ian, spare no effort to protect every vote. For those coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters, the statewide election on Nov. 8 may seem remote and unimportant. But it matters more than ever. First, a critical deadline. Everyone...
Hydro-Quebec subsidiary buys 13 dams in New England
MONTREAL (AP) — A Hydro-Quebec subsidiary is buying a company that operates 13 hydropower generating stations in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, strengthening its relationship with New England. The $2 billion purchase of Great River Hydro LLC and the dams that produce 589 megawatts of electricity will provide Hydro-Quebec...
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star-Tribune. October 5, 2022. Minnesota schools are joining forces to address the critical need for care. The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare another health care crisis that’s been brewing for years — the critical shortage of nurses. While the growing, aging U.S. population needs more medical care than ever, the supply of nurses and instructors to teach them is not keeping pace with demand.
Washington Poll
(tie) Sumner5-156 7. Kennedy Catholic5-145 Others receiving 6 or more points: none. Others receiving 6 or more points: none. Others receiving 6 or more points: Sedro-Woolley 7. Class 1A. 1. Lynden Christian (9)6-099 2. Royal5-185 3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1)6-077 4. Montesano5-169 5. Eatonville5-152 6. Nooksack Valley5-149 7. Toppenish5-142.
