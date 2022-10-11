Read full article on original website
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
Lee County woman loves ghost hunting year-round
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Halloween season is the perfect time for ghost stories and visiting supposedly haunted places. But one Lee County woman, Faith Serafin, enjoys both activities year-round. Serafin works with a team of six to eight ghost hunters (the number fluctuates) to investigate alleged hauntings across the country. Most of their work […]
5 unique music festivals near Opelika you can’t miss
Looking for live music? These five festivals near Opelika are well worth the road trip! Read below for all the details on these upcoming live music events. Set in a wooded area in the small town of Waverly, the Standard Deluxe print shop and music venue is hosting its tenth annual “Fall Boogie” this Saturday, October 15.
'American Idol' runner up, Georgia native Willie Spence dead at the age of 23
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia native Willie Spence, who captured the nation's heart during his stint on "American Idol" in 2021, has died at the age of 23, according to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. The report states Spence was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County...
Hollywood stars coming to Columbus for filming of modern-day Romeo and Juliet movie
Marketed as a modern-day Romeo and Juliet tale, this movie featuring Hollywood stars is set to be filmed in Columbus early next year. Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (“Runaway Train”), French Stewart (“3rd Rock from the Sun”) and Quinton Aaron (“The Blind Side”) are billed as the top actors in the cast of the movie with “Caketown” as its title.
Morning Show Host Mel Marshall Dies in Car Crash
Melvin "Mel" Marshall, a longtime radio personality in Montgomery, Alabama, died in a car crash on Oct. 6. Alabama News reports that Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said the WVAS morning radio personality was killed in a single-car accident on County Road 13. Alabama State University also confirmed that Marshall died. Per the university's note, "The Mel Marshall Morning Show" was a popular program on WVAS for more than 30 years. Marshall was a graduate of the famed Tuskegee University, a historically Black university, and an Army veteran. He began his radio career in 1974.
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his game
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sisters after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Byron, Katrina and...
Why I love Hey Day Market
Going to Hey Day Market was exciting— not only due to of the rumored tasty food, but because I could use my declining dollars to splurge guilt-free. As a senior, I have enjoyed trying new foods and restaurants during my time at Auburn. One cuisine I have explored is Asian, specifically Indian and Vietnamese. Being in Auburn for three years, I have tried almost everything I can think of— that was until I heard that the Hey Day Market was opening.
Guthrie’s Opens Newest Restaurant in Opelika, AL
Local chicken finger restaurant bringing its unique take on golden fried chicken fingers and southern hospitality off Columbus Pkwy. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Opelika, AL - Guthrie’s announced today that its newest restaurant in Opelika, AL is now open at 1305 Columbus Parkway. “The timing was just...
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
Greg McElroy explains the circumstances behind the timing of Bryan Harsin leaving Auburn
Greg McElroy is well aware of the perception around Bryan Harsin at Auburn, and admitted in the latest episode of his “Always College Football” podcast that Harsin is likely the next coach to be fired, at least that’s the consensus around college football. There’s one major hold...
Lets not rush in to LHS, Valley merger
I may be a day late and a dollar short, but LaFayette High School ought not merge with Valley. In my mind they are too far apart geographically and culturally. Back in the day when I was attending high school there was a major push to consolidate the small school I attended with the larger school in the town next to us. My daddy, who was county commissioner at the time, was opposed to this move and convinced enough voters to squash the consolidation.
Now that Turkey Day Classic and Homecoming are no longer synonymous …
For those who are not aware, before the university decided to move all homecoming events and activities to the first week of October, Alabama State University’s homecoming was celebrated during the Turkey Day Classic. For years, the opponent remained the same – Tuskegee University. In times past, alumni and...
Calvary Christian School to close Oct. 13, 14 due to illnesses
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Calvary Christian School will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13, and Friday Oct. 14, due to the flu and related illness, according to school officials. “The trend this week of students and staff out sick continued to rise, including numerous students each day who came to school feeling fine, but then quickly […]
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – Three members of the same family were killed in a fiery crash Friday night. According to police, Byron and Katrina Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game with their 10-year-old daughter, Kamryn, when a car crossed into their lane, causing a head-on collision.
Podcast: The national media is wrong about the Auburn Tigers
Members of the national media are wrong about Auburn.
Sylacauga High School student struck by car at crosswalk
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga High School band member was struck by a vehicle near the school’s campus Tuesday evening. According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, the student was walking on a crosswalk at the intersection of 6th & Norton when they were struck by a vehicle. The student was taken to the Coosa […]
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
ESPN FPI predicts the rest of Auburn's season
Will the Tigers somehow find a way to bowl eligibility?
