Going to Hey Day Market was exciting— not only due to of the rumored tasty food, but because I could use my declining dollars to splurge guilt-free. As a senior, I have enjoyed trying new foods and restaurants during my time at Auburn. One cuisine I have explored is Asian, specifically Indian and Vietnamese. Being in Auburn for three years, I have tried almost everything I can think of— that was until I heard that the Hey Day Market was opening.

AUBURN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO