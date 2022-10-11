ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

WTAJ

Business owner accused of ‘grooming’ teen employee in Clearfield, police report

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of a business in Clearfield is facing charges after being accused of ‘grooming’ a teenage employee, according to Lawrence Township police. Police received a report in early October suspecting  39-year-old Kevin Legenski, owner of Uncle Buck’s Creations, was in a relationship with a 17-year-old female. Police say they saw […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Latrobe fire ruled arson; man arrested

LATROBE, Pa. — A man was arrested in connection to a Wednesday morning fire in Latrobe. Dale Smith Jr., 34, was taken into custody and charged with arson after allegedly causing a fire at 18 E. Monroe Street around 6:15 a.m. Latrobe police said Smith set the fire after a domestic dispute. A fire chief at the scene told Channel 11 it started in the basement.
LATROBE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: DuBois Man Charged in Vehicle Accident That Injured His Daughter

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) — A DuBois man is facing felony charges in connection to a vehicle accident in Bloom Township in May that injured his daughter. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Barry Allen Altemus, 46, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under...
DUBOIS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police investigating carjacking; car recovered in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Police Auto Squad is investigating another carjacking that happened early Wednesday morning. Police say the driver was held at gunpoint by three juveniles, and then stolen near East Ohio and James Streets on the North Side. Roughly an hour later, New Kensington Police found the car dumped in Westmoreland County. Police say nobody is in custody in connection to this carjacking.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man arrested following shooting

Pennsylvania state police arrested a man following a shooting that took place on Sunday in Cambria County, according to a story from WTAJ. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane, Barr Township, around 2:43 p.m. According to police, the shooting resulted in “serious bodily injury,” WTAJ...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
BELLEFONTE, PA

