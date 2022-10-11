Read full article on original website
Boyfriend pleads guilty for intentional crash that left 4 trapped in overturned vehicle
Just before Jamar Freshley was escorted out of a Westmoreland County courtroom he turned to tell his girlfriend, “I love you.”. Freshley, 33, of New Kensington, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault and other offenses. Police said he slammed his car into the vehicle driven by his girlfriend last...
Business owner accused of ‘grooming’ teen employee in Clearfield, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of a business in Clearfield is facing charges after being accused of ‘grooming’ a teenage employee, according to Lawrence Township police. Police received a report in early October suspecting 39-year-old Kevin Legenski, owner of Uncle Buck’s Creations, was in a relationship with a 17-year-old female. Police say they saw […]
Allegheny Township woman tasered in police stop pleads guilty to assault
An Allegheny Township woman was ordered to serve up to 23 months in jail in connection with an incident last year in New Kensington in which she punched and kicked a police officer. Cally Jade Mills, 30, pleaded guilty in four criminal cases, including an incident last Nov. 30 that...
Latrobe fire ruled arson; man arrested
LATROBE, Pa. — A man was arrested in connection to a Wednesday morning fire in Latrobe. Dale Smith Jr., 34, was taken into custody and charged with arson after allegedly causing a fire at 18 E. Monroe Street around 6:15 a.m. Latrobe police said Smith set the fire after a domestic dispute. A fire chief at the scene told Channel 11 it started in the basement.
Kittanning woman arrested after allegedly dropping baby on head
KITTANNING, Pa. — A Kittanning woman was arrested after allegedly dropping a newborn baby on her head. Sarah Lugo, 41, is facing a slew of charges, including endangering the welfare of children and public drunkenness, after Kittanning police responded to a call in the area of Oak Avenue around noon Tuesday.
Central Pa. man jailed for terrorizing woman, threatening to kill her with crossbow: police
A Huntingdon County man has been arrested after threatening to kill a woman with a crossbow, according to police. According to WJAC, Pennsylvania State Police arrested Travis Wilson Jr., a 28 year old resident of Three Springs, after they said he made terroristic threats and stalked a woman after a domestic dispute on Oct. 5.
Police: Motorcyclist leads troopers on chase in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he led troopers on a chase while on a motorcycle in Clearfield County, according to police. Michael Cole, 38, was spotted by troopers after he already managed to get away from them earlier on Tuesday in Bradford Township while driving his black 2008 Yamaha without […]
Police: Woman found in West Mifflin apartment was deceased for 2 weeks
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority police chief told Channel 11 a woman was found dead inside an apartment, and they believe her body was there for about two weeks. Officials also believe a man lived in the unit, but they haven’t been able to get...
Pa. woman accused of stealing close to $4K from a water authority
It’s a case of taking money and not doing the right thing. According to 6WJAC, a Mineral Point woman is in hot water and is facing multiple theft-related charges after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the Jackson Township Water Authority. Now, she has the Cambria County authorities...
State Police Calls: Corruption of Minors Investigation in Warsaw Township Underway
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Punxsutawney-based State Police are currently investigating a possible incident of corruption of minors that was received via ChildLine referral. Police say the incident occurred on Milliron Road, in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County, around 10:45 a.m. on...
Police: Two charged after dead chickens, cats, animal bones found inside Windber-area home
Windber, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Windber Borough Police Department say both a man and a woman are facing animal cruelty charges after an investigation at a local home led to the discovery of several dead animals and unidentified animal bones inside the basement of the residence. Police...
Police: Cambria Co. woman accused of stealing nearly $4K from local water authority
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say a Mineral Point woman is facing multiple theft-related charges after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the Jackson Township Water Authority. Police say 63-year-old Margaret Ochenrider was allegedly hired by the water authority in May of this year...
GANT: DuBois Man Charged in Vehicle Accident That Injured His Daughter
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) — A DuBois man is facing felony charges in connection to a vehicle accident in Bloom Township in May that injured his daughter. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Barry Allen Altemus, 46, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under...
Pittsburgh police investigating carjacking; car recovered in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Police Auto Squad is investigating another carjacking that happened early Wednesday morning. Police say the driver was held at gunpoint by three juveniles, and then stolen near East Ohio and James Streets on the North Side. Roughly an hour later, New Kensington Police found the car dumped in Westmoreland County. Police say nobody is in custody in connection to this carjacking.
GANT: Clearfield Co. Assistant District Attorney Resigns After DUI Arrest
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An Assistant District Attorney has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Steven M. Johnston, 46, of St. Marys has been charged by Spring Township police with DUI, and obstruction of law/other government function,...
Pa. man arrested following shooting
Pennsylvania state police arrested a man following a shooting that took place on Sunday in Cambria County, according to a story from WTAJ. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane, Barr Township, around 2:43 p.m. According to police, the shooting resulted in “serious bodily injury,” WTAJ...
Man charged after fire breaks out inside Westmoreland County home
A man is in custody after crews were called to an early morning fire in Latrobe, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday. The fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on East Monroe Street. Latrobe Police said the fire was the result of a domestic dispute. Dale...
Man busted stealing nearly $1k in items from Bedford Weis Market, police say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wisconsin man is being charged after state police said he was caught stealing merchandise from Weis Market. On Oct. 7 around 4:50 p.m., state police in Bedford were sent to the Weis Market located in Snake Spring Township for a report of retail theft. When they arrived, they learned […]
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
