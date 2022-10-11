PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Police Auto Squad is investigating another carjacking that happened early Wednesday morning. Police say the driver was held at gunpoint by three juveniles, and then stolen near East Ohio and James Streets on the North Side. Roughly an hour later, New Kensington Police found the car dumped in Westmoreland County. Police say nobody is in custody in connection to this carjacking.

