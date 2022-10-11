ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, PA

Vernon Township Shuts Down Volunteer Fire Department #27

In Crawford County, Vernon Township shut down Volunteer Fire Department #27, citing a mishandling of funds. According to township officials, the station ignored audit recommendations, had several fire chiefs removed due to failure to appropriately respond to fires, and owed over $200,000 to the state for a loan on a new truck, which was repossessed in 2017.
Trick or Treat 2022: Halloween celebrations in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Trick or treat! Do you have a costume picked out yet? It's time to get out there and get some candy.Here is our growing list of trick or treating times and community celebrations across Western Pennsylvania. Keep checking back for more community times and celebrations.ALLEGHENY COUNTY:Aspinwall: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Avalon Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Baldwin Borough: Bell Acres: Bellevue: Ben Avon: Bethel Park: Blawnox: Brackenridge: Braddock: Braddock Hills: Bradford Woods: Brentwood: Bridgeville: Carnegie: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. TBA - Halloween Promenade noon to 2 p.m.Castle Shannon: Sunday, Oct. 30 - Vegan Trunk...
2022 Halloween trick-or-treat dates, times in central Pennsylvania

Halloween is rapidly approaching, so it's time to check the trick-or-treat schedules for central Pennsylvania. If you want to participate in trick-or-treat in your community, turn on your front porch light. This list will be updated as more towns email us at news8@wgal.com with their scheduled trick-or-treat times. If your...
Travel writers to explore four Central PA counties

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four visitation organizations from across Central Pennsylvania are collaborating to host the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance (MATPRA) Marketplace. The counties will be welcoming over 40 travel writers and 50 destination marketing organizations to their communities. The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau (HVAB), Explore Altoona, Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau, and […]
Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire

Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
Tractor-Trailer Collides With Oversize Load on Route 536

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a tractor-trailer collided with an oversize load on State Route 536 last Thursday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred on State Route 536 in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, around 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. Police say a 2015...
Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State highlights changes for voters ahead of midterms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's top election official shared what's new for voters ahead of the November election on Tuesday. So far, counties have received about 1.1 million requests for mail-in and absentee ballots, Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said. Starting Tuesday, a spreadsheet will be shared daily with how many applications have been approved and returned.
House Democrats Policy Comittee

The Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee is traveling across the state this week to host 3 hearings on education. The committee stopped by Westmont Hilltop Highschool. Where as McKenzie Jarrell reports regional school board members and officials discussed charter school reform. “What I’ve taken from this is that, the time...
Can severe weather in Pennsylvania happen during the fall?

(WHTM) — When fall comes around, many know that winter is not too far behind. Fall means cooler temperatures, shorter daylight hours, and beautiful fall foliage. You may not think of damaging winds, large hail, flooding rains, or even tornadoes during the fall months. So, can severe weather impact...
An Additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians Are Eligible To Receive SNAP Benefits

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is becoming available to more Pennsylvanians who need the program’s aid. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As of October 1st, the income threshold to be applicable for SNAP was increased to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPIG). The increase is estimated to allow another 420,000 Pennsylvania residents to receive SNAP benefits.

