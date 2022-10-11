Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Vernon Township Shuts Down Volunteer Fire Department #27
In Crawford County, Vernon Township shut down Volunteer Fire Department #27, citing a mishandling of funds. According to township officials, the station ignored audit recommendations, had several fire chiefs removed due to failure to appropriately respond to fires, and owed over $200,000 to the state for a loan on a new truck, which was repossessed in 2017.
Trick or Treat 2022: Halloween celebrations in Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Trick or treat! Do you have a costume picked out yet? It's time to get out there and get some candy.Here is our growing list of trick or treating times and community celebrations across Western Pennsylvania. Keep checking back for more community times and celebrations.ALLEGHENY COUNTY:Aspinwall: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Avalon Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Baldwin Borough: Bell Acres: Bellevue: Ben Avon: Bethel Park: Blawnox: Brackenridge: Braddock: Braddock Hills: Bradford Woods: Brentwood: Bridgeville: Carnegie: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. TBA - Halloween Promenade noon to 2 p.m.Castle Shannon: Sunday, Oct. 30 - Vegan Trunk...
WGAL
2022 Halloween trick-or-treat dates, times in central Pennsylvania
Halloween is rapidly approaching, so it's time to check the trick-or-treat schedules for central Pennsylvania. If you want to participate in trick-or-treat in your community, turn on your front porch light. This list will be updated as more towns email us at news8@wgal.com with their scheduled trick-or-treat times. If your...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Clearfield Co. Assistant District Attorney Resigns After DUI Arrest
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An Assistant District Attorney has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Steven M. Johnston, 46, of St. Marys has been charged by Spring Township police with DUI, and obstruction of law/other government function,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Halloween 2022 | Here are Central Pennsylvania's trick-or-treat & parade dates
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween 2022 is just around the corner!. This year, October 31 is set to be a Monday, meaning many of our communities will be hosting celebrations either on or prior to Halloween this year. Here's when municipalities and townships across Central Pennsylvania will be holding Halloween...
On the Pennsylvania Road — Pennsylvania's newest state park
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — On the stretch of the Susquehanna River is Wyoming County's newest — and first — state park. Two weeks ago, the state announced they were creating what's now known as the "Vosburg Neck" State Park. Jon Meyer decided to take the Pennsylvania Road...
Travel writers to explore four Central PA counties
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four visitation organizations from across Central Pennsylvania are collaborating to host the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance (MATPRA) Marketplace. The counties will be welcoming over 40 travel writers and 50 destination marketing organizations to their communities. The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau (HVAB), Explore Altoona, Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau, and […]
Pennsylvania dynamite truck explosion sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown from the scene to a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
On 2nd anniversary, Pennsylvania’s ‘Move Over’ law applauded by drivers
The side of the highway makes for a pretty scary office. “You could be hit and killed at any point,” explained John Townsend, a tow truck driver for Tow-Tegrity. For Townsend and fellow driver Matthew Vogt, setting up shop on the side of the road is how they make a living every day.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire
Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer Collides With Oversize Load on Route 536
RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a tractor-trailer collided with an oversize load on State Route 536 last Thursday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred on State Route 536 in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, around 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. Police say a 2015...
abc27.com
Electricity outages in Pa. could become more common due to severe weather
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Major weather-related power outages are becoming more common across the U.S. because of climate change, and Pennsylvania is part of that trend. A new report from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission reveals that there were a record number of “reportable power outage events” during 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deadly rabbit disease discovery leads Pa. Game Commission to create disease management area
The discovery of two captive rabbits infected with rabbit hemorrhagic disease in Fayette County has led the Pennsylvania Game Commission to set up a special-regulation disease management area similar to those already in place for areas where deer have been found with chronic wasting disease. Within the DMA, which extends...
CBS News
Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State highlights changes for voters ahead of midterms
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's top election official shared what's new for voters ahead of the November election on Tuesday. So far, counties have received about 1.1 million requests for mail-in and absentee ballots, Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said. Starting Tuesday, a spreadsheet will be shared daily with how many applications have been approved and returned.
wtae.com
Fall foliage in western Pennsylvania: Some areas approaching best color
PITTSBURGH — Some areas of western Pennsylvania are approaching best leaf color, according to the fall foliage report provided by the state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. A new fall foliage map for Oct. 6 through 12 was released Thursday. The map shows some counties in the northern...
fox8tv.com
House Democrats Policy Comittee
The Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee is traveling across the state this week to host 3 hearings on education. The committee stopped by Westmont Hilltop Highschool. Where as McKenzie Jarrell reports regional school board members and officials discussed charter school reform. “What I’ve taken from this is that, the time...
Fetterman interview; crime trends; mountain lion legends: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
‘Elephant in the room’: In an endorsement interview with PennLive’s Editorial Board, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman addressed his stroke recovery after critics claim a NBC News interview showed he was unfit to serve as U.S. Senator. Crime trends: Is crime up or down in Pennsylvania? How does that...
abc27.com
Can severe weather in Pennsylvania happen during the fall?
(WHTM) — When fall comes around, many know that winter is not too far behind. Fall means cooler temperatures, shorter daylight hours, and beautiful fall foliage. You may not think of damaging winds, large hail, flooding rains, or even tornadoes during the fall months. So, can severe weather impact...
An Additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians Are Eligible To Receive SNAP Benefits
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is becoming available to more Pennsylvanians who need the program’s aid. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As of October 1st, the income threshold to be applicable for SNAP was increased to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPIG). The increase is estimated to allow another 420,000 Pennsylvania residents to receive SNAP benefits.
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
Comments / 8