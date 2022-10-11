Read full article on original website
Bonnie Ell-Department of Human Services Child Welfare-Coos & Curry Counties
Bonnie Ell discusses 2 upcoming events. Kaffe 101 is hosting "Exploring the Foster Family" on 10/18 from 6-7 p.m. The Coos and Curry County Foster Parent Association is hosting on Saturday on 11/5 from 11 a.m - 1 p.m. at the North Bend Community Center, "Pastabilities," a Free event. Donations accepted.
beachconnection.net
S. Oregon Coast Spooky to Scrumptious: Halloween in Coos Bay Area
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – From chill-inducing to just chillin', one area knows how to get down with the holiday and even just Fall itself. All kinds of variations on a Halloween theme are popping up around the south Oregon coast trio of towns. Charleston, Coos Bay, North Bend and some surrounding rural areas all get in on the act. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
kcfmradio.com
Florence HIP Survey; Final Yard Debris Collection for the Year; LCC Breaks Ground on New Health Professions Building
The City of Florence is still seeking input on it Housing Implementation Plan. City Manager Erin Reynolds says the information gathered will help the city to decide how to adequately meet housing needs in the future. And it is not just for residents of the Florence City proper. Reynolds says that you have a stake in the planning if you are a commuter that works within the region or are planning to live or work in the City at some point.
klcc.org
Springfield couple recognized by police for efforts to thwart child abduction
The Springfield Police Department has honored a couple who thwarted a kidnapping this spring. On June 6th, Jennifer and Donald Lawson saw an attempted child abduction on 48th street. The two turned their vehicle around and drove toward the child’s location. That caused the suspect, 28-year-old Tanner Hoover of Ashland, to flee.
kezi.com
Springfield Police to award two local citizens for helping to stop child kidnapping in June
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- Springfield Police Department is honoring two local residents who helped to stop an attempted kidnapping back in June. It happened on June 6th in the south of 48th Street near Daisy Road. Neighbors saw what was going on and quickly called 911. They gave police descriptions of Hoover's...
kezi.com
Eugene Water and Electric Board practices cleaning up oil spill
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board and other agencies prepared for a worst-case-scenario for river health on Wednesday by cleaning up a simulated oil spill on the Willamette River. EWEB officials say that every year they perform oil drills where crews test out predetermined strategies for spill...
kezi.com
Lane County deputies investigating death after house fire
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person in a house that burned on Tuesday night. According to the LCSO, deputies and fire personnel responded to a house fire in the 36000 block of Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill. Deputies said most of the house had burned before the fire was put out. After the fire, deputies said they found a deceased person in the ruins of the house. Officials have not identified the body yet, but say it is likely that of the 86-year-old male resident.
kezi.com
PeaceHealth completes modernization efforts at Sacred Heart Medical Center
EUGENE, Ore. -- A major transformation of PeaceHealth’s Sacred Heart Medical Center University District has been completed after a year and a half, the hospital said. Several aged buildings that were once part of the Sacred Heart General Hospital were torn down starting in April of 2021 and replaced with a 100,000 square foot courtyard. PeaceHealth said the removed buildings had been empty since 2008 when RiverBend in Springfield opened, and the structure was not usable for healthcare purposes. PeaceHealth said contractors removed about 15,000 tons of material including concrete and metal, about 77% of which was recycled.
klcc.org
EPD disrupts gathering of armed men in downtown area, confiscates weapons
Eugene Police believe they may have prevented an armed conflict in the downtown area Sunday morning. Around 2:00am on October 9, EPD units responded to sightings of masked men with handguns in the streets and a parking garage. It’s suspected that two groups of these individuals were looking for each other and were just blocks apart when police intervened.
State’s first green hydrogen project could be among most expensive attempts to cut emissions
A proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by producing green hydrogen gas and blending it into natural gas for consumers in Eugene could come with record costs. If approved, about 2,500 customers of NW Natural, the state’s largest natural gas utility, would begin receiving natural gas with 5% hydrogen gas by early 2024. The company […] The post State’s first green hydrogen project could be among most expensive attempts to cut emissions appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Gun violence prevented between groups of armed and masked subjects downtown
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a chaotic scene in downtown Eugene in the early hours of Sunday morning led to multiple firearms being seized from multiple people. Shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, extra patrol units and the Street Crimes Unit were staffed downtown in an effort to curb increasing issues with gun violence downtown, say police.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
KATU.com
Explosives washing up on Oregon coast, Newport Police warn
NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police say three explosive devices washed ashore Tuesday, prompting several calls to law enforcement. Police say they responded to three separate devices that washed up on the beach in the Newport area, between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach. Each device was white in...
philomathnews.com
Semi-truck, vehicle collide just south of the Bellfountain-Airport intersection
A collision between a semi-truck and a car just south of the Bellfountain Road and Airport Avenue intersection on Thursday afternoon sent one of the drivers to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 1:03 p.m. The...
Police units downtown respond to armed and masked subjects
Shortly before 2 a.m. on October 9, Eugene Police staffed extra patrol units and the Street Crimes Unit as part of a program to help address issues with violence downtown. Over the last year, the downtown core has seen an increase in gun violence. Three males were observed wearing gloves and masks in the downtown area and at least one male was observed with a handgun. Soon, there were nine individuals with masks and gloves on, and multiple handguns were observed. EPD deployed patrol units to attempt contact with the armed subjects to prevent what could potentially be a shooting incident.
oregontoday.net
Search Warrant, Lane Co., Oct. 7
On 09/08/22 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report at a residence in the Veneta area. During the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate. Deputies learned that a suspect used one of the victim’s stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases following the burglary. They identified the suspect and tracked her to a residence in the 1400blk of Bramblewood Ln. in Eugene. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was executed yesterday afternoon at about 3:45pm. Deputies recovered several items from the burglary, including the victim’s identification, passport, checkbook, and some jewelry. Deputies located additional evidence from at least two other burglaries. The suspect was not at the residence and remains outstanding. Deputies are continuing to investigate this case.
kezi.com
Eugene police investigating after stopping downtown shooting incident
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is maintaining increased patrols in the downtown area after a shooting incident that involved over a dozen suspect was narrowly averted early Sunday morning. The incident is still under investigation. The EPD started a new program in 2022 to station more police patrols...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Two people were jailed after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy received information that a trailer had been stolen near Romie Howard Road in the Yoncalla area. The deputy located the trailer two miles up a Bureau of Land Management road.
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
earnthenecklace.com
Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?
For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
