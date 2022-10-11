ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Anne Keene Jones

Anne Keene Jones – “Blessed to be a Blessing”. On May 4th,1934, Beverly Anne Keene was born in Tampa, Florida. Anne was the 9th child for Annie Pearl and George Wallace Keene. Anne was an excellent student and after high school she met and married Joseph Watkins Jones...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

TEDxOcala returning to College of Central Florida for 8th installment

TEDxOcala will return to the College of Central Florida next month for its 8th installment. The event will be held on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Fine Arts Auditorium, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Jerry Rost

Jerry Rost passed away on September 30, 2022 at Ocala Regional Hospital. Jerry was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 8, 1930 and moved to Hamilton, Ohio at the age of 15 where he met his wife, Elaine, of 71 years. He joined the US Army in 1951 and after that was a police officer for 28 years.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Edward “Pat” Miller

Edward “Pat” Miller of Citra,Fl passed away on October 5,2022 at the Ocala Regional Hospital from a Massive heart attack. Pat was a Veteran of The U.S. Army and the 82nd Airborne Division. He served at the end of the Korean War, and was a member of the Orlando American Legion for 31 years .
CITRA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
Gainesville, FL
Obituaries
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Gainesville, FL
ocala-news.com

Wesley Butler

Wesley Butler passed away September 14, 2022. Wesley was born in Michigan and moved to Ocala, Florida in 1972 where he attended Grace Episcopal School and then moved onto Vanguard High School & enjoyed playing football. He was a realtor, builder & a businessman. He loved bowling, golf, water skiing & poker with the guys. He was a fun guy & lived life to the fullest; he is loved and will be missed by all.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Carl Emery Bishop

Carl Emery Bishop, age 84, of Silver Springs, Florida passed away October 5, 2022. He was born on November 13, 1937 in Bessemer, Alabama, a son to the late Homer Joseph and Mable (Fields) Bishop. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son David. Carl...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Philip “Phil” Channon

Philip “Phil” Channon died Tuesday, October 7th, 2022 in Ocala, Florida at the age of 92. He was born May 21st, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Harold and Zola Channon as an only child. Phil would probably say his life truly began the first minute he entered a cockpit. He spent the remainder of his life working hard for his dreams of owning his own aircraft which came to fruition when he acquired his Beachcraft Bonanza. He authored a book highlighting his flying adventures in Gremlins of Flight. Phil relocated to Corpus Christi, Texas after enduring fifty harsh Iowa winters where he retired and spent his free time sailing and raising two of his grandchildren Kendra and Andrew. He lost his wife Delores in 2000 to an untimely passing. He spent the last fifteen years of his life in Ocala, Florida where he met his third wife, Anne. Phil loved God and loved his Country and will be greatly missed by his loved ones.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

‘Coffee with the Conductor’ returns to discuss “Spellbinding Beginnings” concert

The conductor of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra will visit the Marion Theatre on Friday, October 14 to discuss the concert that will kick off the orchestra’s 2022-2023 season. Conductor Matthew Wardell invites the community to join him at the Marion Theatre (50 S Magnolia Avenue) at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 14 as he explores the composers and pieces that will be featured during the orchestra’s upcoming “Spellbinding Beginnings” concert.
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew House
Person
Tom Thomas
ocala-news.com

Thelma G. Siewert

Thelma G. Siewert, 90, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on Friday, 9 September 2022 at Cates Legacy Hospice House of Marion County after a brief illness. She was born Thelma Worster on November 5th, 1931 in Kingman, Maine to Roland and Doris Worster. On April 17th, 1954 she married Burt P. Siewert of Brooklyn, NY. Burt and Thelma moved their family to Utica, NY in 1957 for a job opportunity at General Electric.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Red-Shouldered Hawk On The Withlacoochee River

This red-shouldered hawk visits every evening just waiting for dinner to appear on the Withlacoochee River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Joni DeSmet for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Belleview Community Yard Sale returns this weekend

The City of Belleview’s annual Community Yard Sale will return on Saturday, October 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Lillian pavilion (SE Robinson Road) to help raise money for the United Way of Marion County. Donations for the yard sale will be accepted at Belleview...
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Florida USAR Task Force 8 returns home after 13 days

On Thursday, September 29, just one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the southwest part of Florida, Florida USAR Task Force 8 (FL TF-8) was deployed to assist with the storm’s aftermath. After 13 days of search missions through flooded streets and dry terrain covered in debris, the...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Alachua General Hospital#Fl#The University Of Florida#House Of Travel#Eastern Airlines#Gainesville Woman#Ocala Women S Network
ocala-news.com

OPD Meet & Greet event to showcase vehicles, equipment

The Ocala Police Department is encouraging members of the community to stop by the Ocala Downtown Market on Wednesday, October 12 for a special meet and greet event. The agency will be showcasing its specialized units, vehicles, and equipment at the market as part of an accreditation assessment. After the assessment has concluded, the event will be open to the public, beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Hunter’s Moon Over Ocala

October’s full moon, the Hunter’s Moon, was shining brightly over Ocala this weekend. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

No Hurricane Ian makeup days for Marion County Students

Students in Marion County Public Schools will not be required to make up any days of class that were missed due to Hurricane Ian. The district closed schools for three days, from September 28 through September 30, as a result of the storm. After discussions were held with the Florida...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Obituaries
ocala-news.com

Date Night at Discovery Center to explore states of matter

The popular Date Night series at Discovery Center will return on Friday, October 14 to guide participating couples through activities based on the states of matter. The unique experience for adults will begin at 6:30 p.m. with light appetizers and drinks in the Discovery Center’s exhibit hall. Participants will then enjoy kid-free playtime in the center’s current exhibit, Science Matters, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after being accused of shooting at occupied vehicle

A 30-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of firing multiple gunshots at an occupied vehicle. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to a Marion County residence in reference to a vehicle being shot. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with two victims, a man and woman, who stated that they were inside the vehicle during the incident.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss traffic concerns on Ocala/Marion County roads

Several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts and concerns regarding the traffic on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I live behind the Wells Fargo bank, across from the Paddock Mall. The traffic light at the bank, on SW 32nd Avenue, is a nightmare. That light is at the crest of a hill, enough to impair vision and judgement. Running red lights is rampant at this light. That same intersection also has major gridlock problems. It took me four traffic lights to cross over 200. Speeding, the volume of cars, and the stress in our society is all a recipe for disaster. Use caution when driving on 200, and please be considerate of our seniors,” says Ocala resident Pat Webb.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy